Need a tea break? Treat yourself to these tasty, healthier snacks

If you find yourself thinking about snacks during a long day at work, you’re definitely not alone. Taking short breaks throughout your work day can do wonders to relieve stress and improve productivity.

Snacking often gets a bad rap as it’s associated with emotional/uncontrolled eating, overeating, and weight gain. However, it doesn’t have to be that way if you stay mindful about your daily calorie intake and portion sizes, and also, your motivation for snacking.

Whether you need to meet nutritional needs or are looking for a pick-me-up, consider these healthier options the next time you reach for a snack. They include popcorn, chips, cookies and even ice cream. And yes, they have been taste-tested. Satisfaction guaranteed.

1. The Edible Co. Salted Gula Melaka Almonds

Love Gula Melaka and almonds? Get the best of both worlds with this irresistible nut mix. Made of 100 per cent natural ingredients, the almonds are lightly roasted and salted with Himalayan organic salt for a deeper flavour.

The Edible Co. is a Singapore-based company and this vegan-friendly snack is made locally in a food facility with halal certification.

$5.90 for a 60g pack, The Edible Co.

2. Amazin’ Graze Dark Chocolate Brownie Chips

Craving for a delicious brownie but want to eat healthy? These delish-sounding dark chocolate brownie chips are perfect for an indulgent guilt-free treat. Packed with protein and fibre, the chips are free of refined sugar and contain all-natural ingredients.

The thin layers of baked cocoa are sprinkled with coconut shreds, chia seeds and almond flakes for a delightfully crunchy texture.

$7.90 for a 140g pack, Amazin’ Graze

3. Greenday Crispy Strawberry

Munch on these crispy sweet and sour strawberries straight out of the bag, or add them to a bowl of yogurt together with some crunchy granola for a great breakfast option. Made from freeze-dried real fruits, this snack is nutritious and tastes great.

$4.90 for a 25g pack, Greenday

4. Snack Guru's Jerky

You might have doubts but jerky is actually pretty healthy. It’s high in protein and doesn’t raise your levels of insulin, a hormone that controls how you store fat.

Snack Guru promises no refined sugar, preservatives and additives in their products. Plus, their jerky comes in all sorts of different flavours and types, ranging from chicken to turkey to beef. It’s the perfect tasty work snack if you need to munch.

$12.50 for a 78g pack, Snack Guru

5. Ceres Organics Roasted Seaweed

PHOTO: Ceres Organics

This savoury and crunchy snack is a great healthy substitute for chips and crackers. Lightly roasted and seasoned with natural salt, you won’t feel much guilt when you’re munching away at your desk.

Plus, it’s filled with minerals and vitamins – an added bonus.

$2.45 for a 5g pack, Redmart

6. Betty Crocker Fruit Roll-Ups

PHOTO: Redmart

Sweet, chewy and filled with vitamins, this convenient snack is fuss-free and healthy, shelf-stable and low in fat. Made with real fruit, it’s the perfect pick-me-up at work especially when you’re trying to fight the mid-afternoon sluggishness.

$6.50 for 10 rolls, Redmart

7. Organic Dark Chocolate 70% with Sea Salt Crystals

You can still indulge in a bit of chocolate, even if you’re watching your diet – just make sure it’s dark chocolate, which is a good source of antioxidants. This artisanal chocolate from Beans to Bar features a subtle umami taste, thanks to the addition of sea salt crystals.

$9 for a 80g bar, Beans to Bar

8. Zesty Maple Glazed Nut Mix

PHOTO: Amazin Graze

Maple syrup is nature’s sweetener that’s long been considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar – it boasts antioxidant properties and a whole host of other minerals and nutrients. Here, it serves as a glorious glaze for this nut mix encompassing crunchy walnuts, almonds, cashews and pepitas.

$5.90 for a 100g pack, Amazin’ Graze

9. Propercorn Sweet Salty Popcorn

PHOTO: SuperNature

When popcorn is done right – that is, not overly processed – it can actually be a healthy snack. These ones are made using quality, GM-free corn. They are light and fluffy, drizzled with just a hint of salt and brown sugar for taste. Gluten and wheat free, each pack contains just under 130 calories.

$5 for a 90g pack, SuperNature

10. Spicy Purple Corn Chips

These chips are made from purple corn, which is rich in anthocyanin, an antioxidant that can be found in dark-coloured fruits and vegetables.

They are said to improve everything from cardiovascular health to collagen regeneration. Beat those Monday blues when you dunk the chips into your favourite salsa or cheese dip.

$4.90 for a 75g pack, Foodsterr

11. Doves Farm Chocolate Chip Cookies

PHOTO: SuperNature

If there’s a treat that was the exact opposite of guilt-free, it would be chocolate chip cookies. But these ones are different.

Made using velvety, antioxidant-packed semi-dark chocolate chips tumbled together with gluten-free flour, these chunky biscuits will allow you to indulge without the accompanying guilt. They are really delicious too!

$6.60 for a 180g pack, SuperNature

12. Greenday Broccoli Chips

Snacking on broccoli might seem a bit extreme and austere, but not when they are in the form of chips! Made using real broccoli, this snack is packed with all the nutrients associated with one of the world’s healthiest vegetables. Plus, there’s no sugar, preservatives or colouring added.

$4.90 for a 20g pack, Greenday

13. Pecan Coconut Granola (grain free)

With all the current flak about refined grains and how they can raise insulin levels, it’s a great time to rethink your grain intake.

This delicious treat can help you get started. With no added sugar, this rich assortment of seeds, nuts and coconut flakes are lightly roasted in organic coconut oil, which in itself is known to encompass benefits like improving heart health.

You can use it as a topping over your favourite yogurt, pair it with milk and fresh fruits for a power breakfast or even munch on it on its own.

$16.95 for a 315g pack, The Whole Kitchen

14. Organic Soft Dried Figs

These dried figs are sweet and slightly tart. Sourced from Turkish Aydin figs ripened on trees warmed by the Mediterranean sun, the fruits are hand picked and dried with no added preservatives or colours.

So what you get is the natural goodness of the fruit. Unlike typical dried fruits, these are pasteurised and rehydrated with spring water so they become soft and extremely chewable.

$8.80 for a 170g pack, Foodsterr

15. The Laughing Cow Cheese Spread Selection

PHOTO: Redmart

Great when eaten with fruits, bread or crackers but also perfectly delicious on its own, cheese is a classic day-time snack.

Besides satisfying taste buds with their creaminess and savoury taste, cheeses are also packed with calcium, which helps to build stronger bones – talk about killing two birds with one stone!

$3.65 for eight pieces, Redmart

16. Sogurt Mini Cup Probiotic Froyo Ice Cream

For something sweet, cold and creamy, these Sogurt Mini Cups of froyo ice cream hit the spot with seven delish flavours to choose from: natural, lychee, peach mango, strawberry yuzu, berry swirl, dark chocolate, and avocado gula melaka.

Each 120ml cup contains gut-boosting probiotics, and is just enough to satisfy your ice cream craving while ensuring you don’t over-consume.

From $4.95 a cup, sogurt.com.sg

17. Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt With Honey

PHOTO: Redmart

Packed with calcium, protein, vitamins and good bacteria (that’s great for your gut), yogurt is always a pleasant addition to any diet.

For a healthier option, opt for a cup of plain Greek yogurt, topped with a drizzle of honey and some fresh fruits or granola – this will brighten you up at your desk for sure.

$3.50 for two 140g cups, Redmart

This article was first published in Her World Online.