15 diabetic-friendly snacks you can buy in Singapore for a guilt-free indulgence

Snacks! A wonderful treat any time of the day and an important part of life for Singaporeans that are famously in love with good food.

However, for someone with diabetes, having to abstain from snacks that are often too high in sugar and salt can be a sad and painful experience.

Even if you are a healthy individual, cutting back on snacks with excess sugar and salt is always a good idea.

Home preparation of snacks that are suitable for a diabetic diet is a favourable alternative but it can be too time-consuming and repetitive over time.

So for our friends with diabetes or those who simply wish to eat healthier, fret not!

We have prepared a list of sugar-free and hassle-free snacks that you can easily buy at cafes, shops, and supermarkets in Singapore to satisfy your snack attacks!

Diabetic-Friendly Fresh Bakes & Treats

Want to sink your teeth into some warm and fragrant muffins, but turned off by the heaps of sugar and carbs that go into these baked goods?

You can still get your fix of non-sugary goodness at these cafes and bakeries in Singapore that offer freshly-prepared diabetic-friendly bakes.

These bakes are as delicious as their decadent counterparts thanks to sweeteners, low-glycemic index (GI) plant-based ingredients, and lots of culinary ingenuity!

1) Ange Bakes Keto bakery & cafe

PHOTO: Facebook/Ange Bakes

Local founders, Angie and Joy, are dedicated to ensuring that all food products offered by Ange Bakes Keto are ketogenic and diabetic-friendly.

Their astonishing range of fresh bakes are made with grain-free flour and natural sweeteners, meaning that you can indulge in cookies, muffins, cakes, pastries, bread, spreads, and drinks without consuming almost any carbs or sugar!

Their unique bakes, reasonable prices, and outstanding reviews are a definite draw even for non-diabetic foodies that are just looking for delicious and healthier food.

Apart from their delectable selection of sweet treats, Ange Bakes Keto has also come up with savoury snacks such as Chicken Curry Puffs ($4.50), Spicy Sardine Puffs ($4.50), Tuna Mayo Puffs ($4.50), and Feta Cheese with Spinach Rolls ($6.50).

Fantastic options for switching up your snack palette!

Check out Ange Bakes Keto's chic and cosy cafe in person, or order online through their website, GrabFood, or FoodPanda.

A small range of their muffins, cookies, cakes and spreads are also available on FairPrice Online and at some FairPrice outlets.

Address: 1 Coleman Street The Adelphi #B1-07 Singapore 179803

Opening Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday (11am-5pm); Wednesday (11am-6.30pm); Saturday (11am-4pm)

Contact number: +65 8488 0891

Website | Instagram | Facebook

2) Annabella Pâtisserie

PHOTO: Hubsch Jess Baby

Annabella Pâtisserie is a made-in-Singapore bakery with humble beginnings.

Starting from a home kitchen in an HDB flat, it has now grown into an international brand that specializes in French-Japanese bakes.

Their sugar-free and xylitol-based bakes include Walnut Brownies ($20-50), Tiramisu Cakes ($35-70), and Burnt Cheesecakes ($69.90), meaning that our diabetic friends won't have to miss out on the current burnt cheesecake craze!

Unfortunately, their signature macarons are not diabetic-friendly, yet.

Although they do not have a physical store for dine-in patrons, you can still get their fresh bakes via self-collection at their factory or opt for same-day delivery service through their online store, Qoo10, Shopee, and eight island-wide locations for GrabFood and FoodPanda.

If you stay updated with their Facebook page, you may be lucky enough to catch their sales and pop-up stores around the island!

Address: 20 Bukit Batok Crescent #11-02 Singapore 658080

Opening Hours: Daily (8am-6pm)

Contact number: +65 6591 8808

Website | Instagram | Facebook

3) Camaca

PHOTO: Sethlui

Camaca was founded in Taiwan by a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctor and a Michelin-starred chef that are on a noble mission to create sugar-free yet delicious food to benefit the health of the masses.

Now, with a classy two-storey cafe in Singapore, you too can enjoy their signature sugar-free gelatos that are also known for being displayed in adorable macaron-like capsules ($5.80-9.80) and beautiful boxes of 82 per cent Nama Chocolates ($18) right beside.

If dining-in is not an option, you can still get your gelato fix by ordering a 450ml gelato tub online, choosing from six exciting flavours such as Musang King Durian ($22), Strawberry Latte ($15), or Tiramisu ($15).

Other sweet creations include the Passion Mango Sorbet ($15), Vanilla Cheese Roll ($20), Nutty Caramel Tart ($2.50), and a delicate selection of cakes!

Address: 9 King Albert Park #01-11/12 Singapore 598332

Opening Hours: Daily (10am-10pm)

Contact number: +65 6904 3811

Website | Facebook

4) Delcie's desserts and cakes

Delcie's offers fresh diabetic-friendly (DF), gluten-free (GF), keto, and vegan bakes like cookies, muffins, cupcakes, slice cakes, and whole cakes.

All of their bakes are trans-fat free, higher in fibre, and lower in calories, cholesterol, sugar, and sodium, earning them the Healthier Choice Certification from Singapore's Health Promotion Board.

The key to their DF bakes is the use of natural sweeteners, such as organic agave, organic coconut sugar, and stevia, in place of cane sugar to give you that same sweet kick without agitating your blood sugar level.

Pop by their physical store to have some chocolate chip muffins ($5) or try a slice of their signature cakes ($7-12) before placing an order for a whole cake in-person or online.

Prices for their DF whole cakes range from $60 for a round five-inch Mud Fudge Cake to $312 for a square 10-inch Strawberry Cheesecake.

Address: 34 Whampoa West #01-83 Singapore 330034

Opening Hours: Monday (11am-6pm); Tuesday to Sunday (11am-8pm)

Contact number: +65 6282 2951

Website | Instagram | Facebook

5) The GoodFats Kitchen (SuperPopStore)

If you're someone who believes that a whole pizza is a snack, you'd be glad to know that The GoodFats Kitchen serves up a comprehensive range of gluten-free ketogenic pizzas, including meaty options such as Organic Chicken Pizza ($20.50), and vegetarian options such as Garlic Buttered Mushroom Pizza ($18.90).

If you're like the rest of us, you would probably prefer to opt for small portions of other savoury low-carb snacks instead, such as Savoury Cheese Muffins ($11.90), Cheesy Korean Garlic Bread ($10.20), and Super Chicken Popcorn ($17.90).

They also offer an extensive range of creative sweet treats, running the gamut from their signature Best Ever Zucchini Bread ($12.90) and Kaya Lemongrass Kookies ($9.95), to Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts ($9) and Osmanthus Sesame Mochi Cakes ($78).

This vast menu of sweet and savoury snacks will probably be enough to satisfy you, but you might want to stay on for a full meal with their diabetic-friendly konjac noodle, black bean spaghetti, edamame fettuccine, and cauliflower rice-based dishes!

Address: 5 Ridgewood Close Unit G1 Singapore 276696

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Saturday (10am-8pm) *Currently open for takeaways only*

Contact number: +65 8182 2151

Website | Instagram | Facebook

Diabetic-friendly packaged snacks

Enjoy your favourite snacks on the go with these diabetic-friendly packaged snacks that you can easily purchase from supermarkets or specialty stores!

1) Nuts

PHOTO: Pexels

Unflavoured and unsalted nuts are a healthy and nutritious snack for people with diabetes as they generally contain a high amount of proteins, omega-3, vitamins, and minerals while containing very low amounts of sugars and carbohydrates.

Unflavoured raw or roasted almonds, walnuts, macadamias, hazelnuts, pecans, and peanuts are a handful of great options to mix into your snack pack for a yummy crunch!

Unflavoured nuts can be readily purchased in bulk stores or online at The Source Bulk Foods online store for $2.40-4.85 per 100g.

You can also find pre-packaged nuts in most supermarkets, but be sure to check that they do not have added sugars!

2) Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt - Natural / High Protein / Probiotic

Unsweetened and unflavoured greek-style yoghurts are good diabetic-friendly snacks that also provide a good amount of protein, calcium, and probiotics!

To ensure that a cup of yoghurt won't spike your blood sugar, check the nutrition label and select yoghurts with less than 15g of total carbohydrates and less than 10g of total sugars.

The Natural, High Protein, and Probiotic Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurts are good options that fit well into these recommended limits.

Pair them with some low-GI and fibre-rich fresh fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, and oranges, or nuts for a healthy flavour boost!

In FairPrice supermarkets or on FairPrice Online, you can get a 1kg tub of Natural Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt for $9.25 or two 140g cups for $3.50.

High Protein and Probiotic versions are sold in 500g tubs that go for $5.50 each. Natural Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurts are also available in most other supermarkets.

3) Bulla Cottage Cheese - Original / Onion & Chives

PHOTO: Pexels

Cottage cheese is known for being high in protein, calcium, and vitamin B12, while being low in fat and carbohydrates, making it a great diabetic-friendly cheese!

You can enjoy Bulla Cottage Cheeses ($5.15/200 g) straight from the tub or add it to salads.

A 200 g tub of Bulla Cottage Cheese is priced at $5.15 on Cold Storage's online store and can be readily purchased in-store as well.

4) Delphi Hummus Dip - Classic / Reduced Fat / Chargrilled Red Pepper / Lemon & Coriander / Black Olive

Hummus is a fantastic snacking option for diabetics as it is rich in proteins, fibres, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, while containing very little sugars, giving it an extremely low GI.

Delphi Hummus Dips are thick and creamy, with a wide range of flavours that make them perfect for satisfying your savoury cravings and filling your tummy!

Just grab some diabetic-friendly crackers, cucumber slices, or baby carrots to go with your hummus dip, or eat it straight from the tub (we won't judge).

A 170g tub of Delphi Hummus Dip costs $5.95 on FairPrice Online and can also be found in-store.

5) Balance Chocolate Bar - Milk / Dark / Nuts / Coconut Crisps / Cocoa Rice Vegan / Blueberries & Strawberries / Orange

Get your fill of Belgian chocolates with Balance Chocolate Bars!

Balance uses stevia as a natural sweetener to completely substitute sugars in their chocolates, making them ideal for diabetics.

If you're just looking for a healthier alternative for your chocolate-snacking habits, Balance Chocolate Bars are a good option as they are rich in fibre and contain fewer calories compared to conventional chocolate bars.

Balance's chocolates come in 85g bars that cost $7 at The Diabetic Shop, which is a Singapore-based online store that specializes in diabetic-friendly food and diabetic-related products.

You may also find them at the health foods section of a supermarket near you.

6) Sweet-Switch Black & White Cocoa Biscuits

Similar to Balance, Sweet-Switch is also a Belgian brand that uses high-quality Belgian chocolates in their diabetic-friendly snacks, including chocolate bars, truffles, and biscuits.

The Sweet-Switch Black & White Cocoa Biscuits resemble Oreos, with vanilla cream sandwiched between cocoa biscuits.

Yet unlike their sugary lookalikes, they are suitable for diabetic people as maltitol and stevia sweeteners are added as a substitute for sugar.

These biscuits are also extra guilt-free as they are gluten-free, palm oil-free, and vegan!

Sweet-Switch Black & White Cocoa Biscuits are sold in a 125g box (with eight biscuits) for $9.65 at The Diabetic Shop.

They can also be found in the health foods section of some supermarkets along with other Sweet-Switch diabetic-friendly snacks.

7) Fifty50 Low Glycemic Cookies - Chocolate Chip / Hearty Oatmeal

Want to stock up on cookies in your pantry? Try Fifty50's Low Glycemic Cookies in Chocolate Chip and Hearty Oatmeal flavours!

Although these cookies are not sugar-free, they are formulated with fructose instead of table sugar (sucrose), which does not cause a spike in blood sugar when consumed in moderate quantities and delivers the same sweet taste.

198g boxes of Fifty50's Low Glycemic Cookies can be purchased for $5.60 each at The Diabetic Shop.

8) Organic Pocket Sticks - Strawberry Yoghurt / Blueberry Granola Yoghurt / Chocolate Cacao Nibs / Mocha & Milk / Matcha Almond

Drop your sugar-coated biscuit sticks for these sugar-free ones from Thailand! Natural stevia sweetener, whole wheat flour, and plant proteins are used so that you can munch on these Organic Pocket Sticks guilt-free and worry-free. What's more, they come in a wide range of tantalizing flavours so you definitely won't get bored of them!

Organic Pocket Sticks are sold as a box of three 75g packs for $13.90 at Low-Kcal, which is a Singapore-based online store that brings in tried-and-tested yummy and healthy snacks from all around the world.

9) JIN "Geongang" Kimchi

Excite your taste buds with some sweet and savoury Korean flavours!

JIN "Geongang" Kimchi is specially formulated to be diabetic-friendly as natural monk fruit sweetener is used in place of sugars. It is also MSG-free, gluten-free, vegan, and proudly made in Singapore.

Based on its impressive reviews, JIN "Geongang" Kimchi will be sure to satisfy your kimchi cravings!

You can buy a 345g jar of JIN "Geongang" Kimchi for $15.90 at JIN Kimchi's online store.

10) Walden Farms Sauces

Supermarket salads can be a convenient healthy snack, but the accompanying dressings might throw you off your sugar limits.

Walden Farms comes to the rescue with a magnificent array of calorie-free and sugar-free dressings and sauces, including Hickory Smoked BBQ, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, Bacon Ranch, and Amazing Mayo.

They also have zero-calorie and zero-sugar spreads and syrups to top off your diabetic-friendly sweet treats.

All Walden Farms Sauces are sold at a standard price of $8.50 per 365ml bottle at The Diabetic Shop, where you may browse the full selection of Walden Farms products.

A limited selection is also available in-store and online at some supermarkets.

With five bakeries for freshly-made snacks and 10 easy-to-find packaged snacks, this concludes our list of 15 diabetic-friendly snacks that we hope you will incorporate into your snacking habits for a healthier you!

This article was first published in Homage.