$1m Toto-winning roast meat hawker announces Bukit Merah stall closure

Char siew hawker Ivan Leong won $1 million in the Toto draw a decade ago before striking the lottery again last year when he won $2,984 – narrowly missing the first prize by one number.

It may seem like luck is on his side – but even that can't stop inflation and manpower shortages.

In an Instagram post uploaded on last Thursday (Feb 23), Ivan, who is the owner of roast meat brand Char Siu Lang, announced their decision to close the Bukit Merah stall down permanently, and will only operate their Ang Mo Kio stall from now on.

Thanking their customers for all the support, they explained in another post that the closure was made due to a rise in rental cost and "mainly shortage of manpower".

"We definitely enjoyed our stay at Bukit Merah over the years," the post elaborates.

"We have come across so many people, becoming our customers and eventually [becoming] our friends."

In an interview with 8days, Ivan explained that two of the stall's staff members had requested to leave at the end of the month.

"If not for the manpower shortage, we would definitely continue. The moment I decided to close [the stall], my mood was down for a week," the 34-year-old said.

The Bukit Merah stall had been closed since January 30 for renovation and was slated to open again today (March 1).

In the comments section, many netizens seemed sad about the closure, with one patron even saying that he had anticipated for their return after the renovation.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Char Siu Lang

Despite winning the $1 million prize in 2013, Char Siu Lang was only started by Ivan in 2020.

In 2021, Ivan told Shin Min Daily News that he had bought the winning ticket ten years ago with no expectations.

He used his winnings to purchase a four-room HDB flat together with his wife, gave some to his parents and saved the rest.

He continued to work as a financial advisor until 2018, when he decided to learn how to roast meat.

In November 2020, Ivan set up Char Siu Lang in Bukit Merah before opening its Ang Mo Kio branch last year.

Char Siu Lang

Address: 340 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 #01-1697, Singapore 560340

Opening hours: Thursdays to Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm

wongdaoen@asiaone.com

