20 dad jokes guaranteed to make your kids laugh

Laughter is the best medicine, especially when it comes to parenting.

There's something endearing about the effort dads put into making their children laugh, even if their jokes are not always the funniest.

Learn how dad jokes can help your kids grow up healthy, and get ready to laugh (or groan) with these corny dad jokes that your kids will love!

In this article, we've rounded up 20 dad jokes that are perfect for kids. You might even grow to appreciate the art of the dad joke.

Joke time with kids

PHOTO: Unsplash

Telling jokes to your kids is not only a fun way to bond with them, but it also has a number of benefits.

For one, it helps to foster a sense of humour in your children and encourages them to look at the funny side of life.

Laughing and joking together can also help to relieve stress and create a positive and lighthearted atmosphere in your home.

Additionally, telling jokes can improve your children's communication skills and vocabulary, as they learn new words and expressions in the context of a joke.

Even greater news: humour researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen published a study in the British Psychological Society's journal on the positive effect of dad jokes on a child's development.

According to the researcher, these wholesome and age-appropriate jokes can actually help your child have a positive relationship with embarrassment.

"When considered properly, dad jokes are an intricately multi-layered and fascinating phenomenon that reveals a lot not just about how humour and joke-telling work but also about fathers' psychology and their relationships with their children," wrote Hye-Knudsen.

In fact, when fathers open up to their children and tell them these corny jokes, it shows them that it's okay to not take themselves seriously all the time, and teaches them how to overcome awkwardness.

"By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they're embarrassing, fathers may push their children's limits for how much embarrassment they can handle," the article said.

"They show their children that embarrassment isn't fatal."

Dad jokes

PHOTO: Unsplash

From corny one-liners to silly puns, these jokes are guaranteed to bring some lighthearted fun into your home.

So, whether you're looking to entertain your kids on a long car ride, or simply want to bond over some silly jokes, keep reading for 20 dad jokes that are sure to make your kids chuckle.

Sure, here are 20 dad jokes that are perfect for kids:

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! Why did the cookie go to the doctor? Because it was feeling crumbly! Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark? Frostbite! What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener! Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything. Why don't oysters share their pearls? Because they're shellfish. What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investi-gator. Why do chicken coops only have two doors? Because if they had four, they'd be a chicken sedan. What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite. Why did the bicycle fall over? Because it was two-tired. Why do cows wear bells? Because their horns don't work. What do you call a can that has been knocked over? A can't-stand-up. Why don't seagulls fly by the bay? Because then they'd be bagels. What do you call a pile of cats? A meowtain. Why did the banana go to the doctor? Because it wasn't peeling well. Why did the tomato turn green? Because it saw the salad dressing! What do you call a belt made out of watches? A waist of time.

There you have it! 20 dad jokes that are sure to make your kids giggle (or groan).

So, whether you're sharing a classic dad joke or making up your own silly one-liner, taking the time to tell jokes with your kids can have a lasting impact on their sense of humour and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

This article was first published in theAsianparent.