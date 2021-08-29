3 healthy recipes to replace high-calorie coconut shakes

But the calorific value of a coconut shake is significantly higher than plain coconut water.

Coconut shake vs coconut water: The nutritional scale test

The rough nutritional content in a 500ml glass of original coconut shake includes:

Calories: 329

Fat: 10.3g fat

Saturated fat: 4.1g

Carbohydrates: 53.3g

Dietary fibre: 3.4g

Protein: 3.9g

Added sugar: 30g

Now let's compare it with a 500 ml glass of plain coconut water and the nutrients you will find in it.

Calories: 108 calories

Fat: 0g

Saturated fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 14g

Sodium: 2.5mg

Potassium: 495mg

These nutritional values clearly indicate that coconut shakes come with a large amount of unsaturated fat and could potentially lead to cardiovascular diseases in the long run. And so your consumption of coconut shakes should be minimal and occasional.

Now, if you ask is bubble tea worse than a coconut shake? The answer depends on how you choose to have your drink.

ALSO READ: I tried to make my own Mr Coconut shake at home and I'll never queue for it again

Coconut shake vs bubble tea: Which one to choose?

PHOTO: Unsplash

You see, bubble tea has around 300 calories. But the toxicity of the drink will depend on the ingredients you choose. For instance, if you take it without sugar, milk and pearls, then you have a drink that is much lower in calories.

Similarly, you can try this with coconut shakes as well. Opt for a glass without sugar and the dollop of ice cream.

If you are wondering how to make healthier coconut shakes, we have some exciting recipes for you.

How to make coconut shake: 3 healthy recipes to try

Ingredients:

Coconut water (½ cup)

Low-fat yoghurt (1 – 2 tbsp)

Coconut flesh (½ cup)

Coconut yoghurt (1 tbsp)

Ice cubes (around 7 pcs)

Steps:

Add coconut water, yoghurt and ice into a blender

Blend till it turns into a smooth mixture

Then add the coconut flesh

Keep blending it for a few more seconds. Remember to not overdo it if you would want the coconut flesh to remain pulpy.

Pour it into the glass and drink it fresh.

Just to give you an idea of the nutritional value of this healthy coconut shake (500 ml):

Total fat: 4.5 g

Calories: 113 kcal

Protein: 2.6 g

Saturated Fat: 3.9 g

Carbohydrates: 15.9 g

Dietary Fibre: 0.4 g

Ingredients:

Frozen banana: 1 small

Coconut milk: ¾ cup

Teaspoon honey: 1

Ice cubes: 2-3

Add water as per requirement Steps

Add all the ingredients to the blender and mix until smooth.

Garnish it with cut banana and chia seeds

Pour it in a glass and drink it fresh

Ingredients:

Diced frozen pineapple: 1 Cup

Carrot juice (1/2 cup carrot juice and 1/2 cup water for less sugar)

Frozen banana: 1 small

Coconut yoghurt (1 cup)

Shredded coconut, pineapple chunks for garnish

Ice cubes

Steps:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth

Garnish it with shredded coconut and pineapple chunks

Have it fresh

Save these recipes the next time you crave a refreshing coconut drink!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.