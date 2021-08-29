3 healthy recipes to replace high-calorie coconut shakes

But the calorific value of a coconut shake is significantly higher than plain coconut water.
Coconut shake vs coconut water: The nutritional scale test
The rough nutritional content in a 500ml glass of original coconut shake includes:
- Calories: 329
- Fat: 10.3g fat
- Saturated fat: 4.1g
- Carbohydrates: 53.3g
- Dietary fibre: 3.4g
- Protein: 3.9g
- Added sugar: 30g
Now let's compare it with a 500 ml glass of plain coconut water and the nutrients you will find in it.
- Calories: 108 calories
- Fat: 0g
- Saturated fat: 0g
- Carbohydrates: 14g
- Sodium: 2.5mg
- Potassium: 495mg
These nutritional values clearly indicate that coconut shakes come with a large amount of unsaturated fat and could potentially lead to cardiovascular diseases in the long run. And so your consumption of coconut shakes should be minimal and occasional.
Now, if you ask is bubble tea worse than a coconut shake? The answer depends on how you choose to have your drink.
Coconut shake vs bubble tea: Which one to choose?
You see, bubble tea has around 300 calories. But the toxicity of the drink will depend on the ingredients you choose. For instance, if you take it without sugar, milk and pearls, then you have a drink that is much lower in calories.
Similarly, you can try this with coconut shakes as well. Opt for a glass without sugar and the dollop of ice cream.
If you are wondering how to make healthier coconut shakes, we have some exciting recipes for you.
How to make coconut shake: 3 healthy recipes to try
Ingredients:
- Coconut water (½ cup)
- Low-fat yoghurt (1 – 2 tbsp)
- Coconut flesh (½ cup)
- Coconut yoghurt (1 tbsp)
- Ice cubes (around 7 pcs)
Steps:
- Add coconut water, yoghurt and ice into a blender
- Blend till it turns into a smooth mixture
- Then add the coconut flesh
- Keep blending it for a few more seconds. Remember to not overdo it if you would want the coconut flesh to remain pulpy.
- Pour it into the glass and drink it fresh.
Just to give you an idea of the nutritional value of this healthy coconut shake (500 ml):
- Total fat: 4.5 g
- Calories: 113 kcal
- Protein: 2.6 g
- Saturated Fat: 3.9 g
- Carbohydrates: 15.9 g
- Dietary Fibre: 0.4 g
Ingredients:
- Frozen banana: 1 small
- Coconut milk: ¾ cup
- Teaspoon honey: 1
- Ice cubes: 2-3
- Add water as per requirement
Steps
- Add all the ingredients to the blender and mix until smooth.
- Garnish it with cut banana and chia seeds
- Pour it in a glass and drink it fresh
Ingredients:
- Diced frozen pineapple: 1 Cup
- Carrot juice (1/2 cup carrot juice and 1/2 cup water for less sugar)
- Frozen banana: 1 small
- Coconut yoghurt (1 cup)
- Shredded coconut, pineapple chunks for garnish
- Ice cubes
Steps:
Save these recipes the next time you crave a refreshing coconut drink!
This article was first published in theAsianparent.