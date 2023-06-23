4 is better than 1: Jamie Chua provides tour of new kitchen, explains why so many refrigerators

A kitchen is regarded as the soul of a house with many people taking special care in designing the space.

Naturally, it's a source of pride for homeowners who are only too eager to show it off to guests.

Local socialite Jamie Chua has a new kitchen and people were keen to know what it looks like.

On Thursday (June 22), Jamie provided a bit of a tease by uploading an Instagram reel of the new space.

It seems like the kitchen is a good place to understand a person's spending power.

Case in point, Jamie revealed she has four refrigerators at home — with two sitting in the kitchen.

But more on that in a jiffy, the 49-year-old began the tour by explaining the reason behind her open-concept kitchen.

"I feel that it is more interactive, especially when I have chefs coming over to cook for my guests and they can see how the food is actually being prepared," she said.

Now that's what you call a proper private dining experience.

And even in the kitchen, aesthetics matter to Jamie.

High shelves are used to display vases and dry flowers so as to "add a touch of warmth" to the home.

Stop at one or have four (if you can afford it)?

Alright, back to those refrigerators.

To be fair, all of Jamie's refrigerators have their own specific use — albeit one which is solely there for aesthetics.

That particular one is placed in the dry kitchen with fruits and drinks nicely curated to wow her guests. The other refrigerator in the kitchen is for meats and dog food.

Jamie added: "In my bedroom, I've also got a pantry fridge and, of course, a beauty fridge for my face masks."

Sounds reasonable enough and to each their own, right?

Another feature worth a mention isn't in the kitchen itself, but looks to be very useful.

Besides having four refrigerators, Jamie also has a back garden with a lemon orchard and fresh herbs at the ready. If you're a home cook, this has to be a game-changer.

In the comments section, netizens were requesting for different tours around the house.

