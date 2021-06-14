5 debunked myths about chandeliers for modern homes

When it comes to illuminating a space, nothing says luxury quite like a chandelier. It’s the lighting option of choice for palace ballrooms and mansions – why not your home as well? Since chandeliers are often associated with upscale establishments, though, most tend to shy away from buying one for fear of high prices and looking over-the-top.

These days, chandeliers are much more accessible, thanks to a wide range of types and prices. We break down five myths with the help of lighting experts.

1. Myth: For modern homes, grand and bold chandeliers may look out of place.

Truth: The classic chandelier can lend a regal statement to any room as long as it’s the focal point. In fact, contrasting it against a contemporary interior can help it stand out even more. When choosing a chandelier, think about how it works with the rest of the furniture and fixtures in the room – they should not be fighting for attention.

The Amsterdam chandelier and wall scones.

PHOTO: Barovier & Toso.

“Lighting can be so much more rewarding beyond simply illuminating a space, if you choose it thoughtfully and it holds meaning for you,” says Diogo Carvalho, design director of Portugal-based brand Castro Lighting. “Don’t be afraid to take risks and pick something bold.”

The Rainforest chandelier.

PHOTO: Castro Lighting

2. Myth: Chandeliers belong mostly in the dining or living room.

Truth: Don’t be afraid to place them wherever you need a little grandeur. Chandeliers in non-communal spaces, like the bedroom or bathroom, are the ultimate luxury because they’re like a private visual treat.

“The most unexpected chandelier placements I have ever come across are always related to personal interests – from beautiful private garages filled with supercars to indoor swimming pools with gorgeous lighting, as well as recording studios and artists’ ateliers,” says Diogo Carvalho.

6 Globe chandelier by Handvärk.

PHOTO: XTRA.

3. Myth: You need to have a large home in order to have a chandelier.

Truth: Even small spaces like BTO flats can take chandeliers well, but avoid overwhelming the space by measuring the dimensions and picking a suitably-sized chandelier. Your ceiling height is the most important factor here, as well as what you plan to put under the chandelier.

“For a normal ceiling height of 3m, the Alexandria or the Babylon chandelier would be an excellent choice over the living space or dining table,” shares Gina Tan, brand manager at Barovier & Toso.

Nuura Miira 6 circle chandelier.

PHOTO: Proof Living.

4. Myth: Chandeliers are expensive.

Truth: Not necessarily, thanks to a wide range of models these days. “The price range for chandeliers is really broad, depending on the origin, brand and type. It can range from a few hundred dollars to few tens of thousands,” says Douglas Lee, head of marketing communications at VLux Lighting.

Cipher by Lasvit.

PHOTO: W. Atelier.

5. Myth: Chandeliers all look the same.

Truth: You’re probably thinking of the classic chandelier, but these days they come in all shapes and sizes. Modern chandeliers have minimalist silhouettes and fewer bulbs, making a statement without being over the top.

Likewise, think about the space you’re hanging it in – a little black chandelier may be underwhelming in a vast dining room, but transform a bathroom into instant boutique-hotel chic.

Nipomo Chandelier.

PHOTO: Nipomo

This article was first published in Home & Decor.