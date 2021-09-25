5 hotels with pet-friendly staycation packages (and a dog cruise!)

For pawrents, it can be tough to leave your furkids behind, especially if you have needy pets that put on sad puppy eyes whenever you leave the home.

Thankfully, there are hotels that welcome your furry friends, so you don't have to sacrifice a much-needed escapade. Here, five pet-friendly hotels, as well as a cruise, that'll give both you and your four-legged bestie a luxurious experience.

Just keep in mind that for most, if not all stays, pets will have to be leashed or in their carriers outside of your room, and won't be allowed in the pool or gym. There are also weight limits for dogs.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

With verdant greenery and views of the South China Sea, you could almost feel like you're at a beach resort somewhere else in the world, and you get to have your precious pet with you, too.

Pet owners can have the option of booking the FurKid Retreat, which encompasses a five-star stay in the Luxury Garden Room or Villa du Jardin. You'll also get breakfast and dinner for two, a pet amenity basket comprising a toy and a bed.

Up for a paddle? You can't go in the resort's main pool with your pet, but you can splash in a pet-friendly inflatable pool, available upon request. If you opt for a stay in Villa du Jardin, it comes with a private pool.

From $578++ per night for the Luxury Garden. Offer is only valid for weekdays (Mondays to Thursdays).

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

PHOTO: Amara Sanctuary

This one's just your furkid of the feline variety.

Amara Sanctuary has launched a Pampered Meows staycay that includes a night in the Deluxe Room for two human adults and one cat.

Your cat will also a Pampered Paws Meow Kit amenities curated by Silversky and Stellar Pets.

Got a doggo in tow instead? It's got a Pampered Paws package that comes in a stay in the colonial-style Courtyard Suite (from $500 ++ per night) ​instead.

From $350++ per night in the Deluxe Room. Additional cat is chargeable at $80++/night. A maximum of two cats are allowed during the stay. Book here.

Capella Singapore

Spas aren't just for pawrents - your precious furbaby can indulge in an Ayurveda Pet Spa session as well with Capella Singapore's Pet-Spacation. And this includes a two-way transport to pet grooming salon Petpawroni for one furkid.

Apart from that, your stay comprises one night's accommodation in a villa with daily in-room breakfast, as well as an Addiction Pet Foods, welcome pack for your pet.

Each villa comes with an outdoor terrace and private plunge pool, your pet will have spacious grounds to run about while you relax in the room.

He or she will also get to stretch its legs and explore a curated route just for pets on Capella's grounds, too.

Valid for stays from now till Jan 31, 2022. From $1,550++ per night. Book here.

Intercontinental Singapore

Your furry buddy will be in for a pampering experience at Intercontinental Singapore.

Not only does your stay at the luxury heritage hotel come with a welcome amenity basket just for your canine friend, but there'll also be a plush pet bed, gourmet treats and an exclusive pet-friendly menu.

Each package (for two adults and one furkid) will also come with breakfast for two, and $50 nett in-room dining credits.

You can also enjoy 20 per cent off non-promotional ala-carte menu items at Ash & Elm, Man Fu Yuan and The Lobby Lounge, although pets will not be allowed in these areas.

From $350 per night in a Heritage Room. Book here.

Fairmont Singapore

For a respite in the city, check out the Fairmont Singapore.

With its Pawcation package, you'll get the option of a night in the Fairmont Room or the more spacious Signature Suite, which comes with a city or pool view.

Your room will come with complimentary use of pet amenities like a dog bed, food, and water bowl, as well as pee pads, as well as $50 nett dining credits per stay that can be used at various restaurants in the hotel or for in-room dining.

From $399++ per night in a Fairmont Room. Available for stay from now till Dec 29, 2021. Book here.

Dog Cruise Singapore

While you might not be able to bring your precious furbaby on conventional cruise trips, you can still sail the high seas with them.

The Dog Cruise will see you getting on board the tall ship The Royal Albatross, with a 2.5-hour sunset sail that includes a three-course plated dinner for the humans, free-flow drinks and a welcome mocktail.

Meanwhile, your pooch will get his or her own three-course doggy meal. There's also a surprise dog goodie bag.

$195 per person, with a minimum of two persons per dog. A dog ticket has to be purchased separately at $30. Book here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.