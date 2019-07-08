5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas

Read also

But I do have some legit reasons why I'd rather snooze my weekend away in Singapore than go off gallivanting around some exotic holiday destination, so hear a sister out.

SAVING MY COINS FOR A RAINY DAY

Normally, I'd be elated at the prospect of skipping town for a few days and getting a breather from the daily grind. After all, any opportunity to get a break from my office cubicle is a welcome one, but not at the expense of my wallet.

And if you're jumping on the chance to maximise your AL (annual leave) between Aug 9 to 12, half of Singapore is probably thinking the same thing.

The result? Crazy high airfares burning a hole in your pocket, and a quick search on Skyscanner is proof of it.

See the red numbers? My heart screams yes but my pocket says no.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Skyscanner

$500 for a two-way trip to Bangkok when usually it's about $200?! No thanks.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Skyscanner

So unless you've pre-booked your plane tickets a couple of months in advance, be prepared to shell out at least double to triple the amount a regular ticket will cost you.

ZERO PREP TIME

PHOTO: Pixabay

When it comes to travel prep, there's only two camps that exist in my world.

You're either the detail-oriented itinerary planner, or the lazy easy-going kind who says yes to everything because #YOLO.

Kudos to my friends who still invite me along for holidays because I belong to the latter group. There had been times where I could be found snoozing in bed till noon, "wasting" my holiday away according to them.

So if it's left to me to plan a holiday, a staycation will be the way to go in my books for those who want a quick fuss-free break from the hustle.

CONVENIENCE AND FAMILIARITY

It's been said that home is where the Wi-Fi connects automatically.

In my opinion, Singapore is home not because Kit Chan says so, but because I know where everything is and how everything works like the back of my hand.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Want to go somewhere new? Take the MRT or use a ride-hailing app. You already know how.

Hungry? Take your pick from the plethora of food-delivery apps you already have installed on your phone.

It's better than figuring a whole new culture out on your own, wondering if your digestive system is able to tank a dubious-sounding dish, Google-translating unknown phrases or scrutinising maps to figure out where on Earth (literally) you are.

FOR GOOD QUALITY R&R

Face it, with our hectic work life, we all have off-days where we'd like to sleep in, laze around or just be generally unproductive and there's nothing wrong with that.