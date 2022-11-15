5 simple alterations to your diet to help prevent diabetes

Singapore has the second-highest proportion of diabetics in developed countries, with only US surpassing us. Fortunately, it is possible to lower your risk of developing diabetes by altering your diet.

Here are five simple ways to prevent diabetes by watching what you eat.

1. Brown is the new white

Cut down on refined grains like white rice and white bread. Instead, choose wholegrain foods, such as brown rice and wholemeal bread.

Refined grains lose valuable nutrients after processing and cause a greater spike in your blood sugar levels after eating. Conversely, wholegrain foods are rich in nutrients and allow you to fill up on less food, which helps to keep your blood sugar levels down.

2. Stay hydrated

You can't beat a good old-fashioned glass of water. Replacing sugary drinks with water will keep your blood sugar levels healthy, and your teeth will thank you as well.

This means less carbonated drinks of course; but even seemingly healthier drinks like fruit juices are high in sugar. Stick to eating fruits instead, and wash them down with a glass of water.

3. Don't drink like a fish!

Alcohol is fine in moderation, but too much can pile on the calories, leading to obesity and a higher risk of developing complications such as diabetes and heart diseases.

4. Veg out

Fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre, which slows the rate at which sugar is released into the bloodstream. Don't overdo it on the fruits though; they contain carbohydrates in the form of sugars, so eating too much of them can be counterproductive.

5. Trim the fat!

Limit your intake of fats and oils.

Foods that are high in saturated and trans fats increase the risk of creating fat deposits in the blood vessels, which decreases the effectiveness of insulin and puts you at risk of developing diabetes. Keep it to a minimum, and choose unsaturated fats and oils where possible.

What's the deal with diabetes?

Did you know there are three types of diabetes? Namely, Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce insulin. This form of diabetes is often hereditary and cannot be prevented. However, Type 1 Diabetes is a rarer subtype, with only 10per cent of diabetics being affected by it.

Type 2 Diabetes occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or is unable to produce enough of it.

This is the most common subtype of diabetes, and is what people are usually referring to when they mention diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes is most common in those who are above 40, overweight and physically inactive.

Gestational Diabetes occurs when hormonal changes in pregnant women cause their blood glucose levels to rise. While glucose levels usually return to normal after childbirth, these women may still have a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes later in their lives.

