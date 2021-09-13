5 things to do in Singapore this week: Sept 13 to 19, 2021

As we roll further into September, pop-up stores, dance marathons, rock concerts, and exhibitions beckon. Of course, whether it’s for the weekend or planning ahead, don’t miss out on Singapore’s new F&B openings this month or upcoming theatre shows either.

Renew Earth Sweat Shop: Making fashion sustainable

For a small country, Singapore produces tonnes of fashion waste. Many have stepped up to thrift and purchase pre-loved goods at secondhand stores.

Renew Earth Sweat Shop is contributing to that initiative of sustainability. 80 participants upcycled 200kg of fashion waste over four months, and some of the resulting pieces will be showcased at the pop up and are available for sale.

You can also try your hand at weaving, using an industrial sewing machine, or participate in the community sorting house.

Renew Earth Sweat Shop pop-up runs till Sept 30, 2021 at Temasek Shophouse, 28 Orchard Road, Singapore 238832. Workshops at the pop-up are free and open to the public by RSVP.

Get Blown Away By La Clique

Experience the multi-award winning theatrical phenomenon – La Clique – opening this September.

The first long-running production with an international cast to take the stage at Marina Bay Sands since the circuit breaker last April boasts a 15-year stellar record of sold-out shows around the world. Expect funny circus stunts, cheeky humour, contemporary vaudeville, sexy cabaret and more.

La Clique opens at Level 1, Exhibition Hall C, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, on Sept 18, 2021. Book tickets here.

14: A Dance Marathon Transcending Borders

Feeling the wanderlust? 14 is a dance marathon, where 19 artists are live-streamed across several countries, continents and time zones.

Each 14-minute solo piece is a window into how these independent artists perceive and make sense of current times. As the marathon transports you from the outdoor theatre of Italy to the suburbs of Thailand, witness how the digital age is is preserving theatre and art forms in a pandemic-stricken world.

14 will be streamed live from 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, on Sept 18, 2021 at 5.00pm. Register for your tickets here. A recording of the live stream will also be available till Oct 31, 2021.

Lasalle’s Annual Rock & Indie Festival Returns

Has your rock and indie soul been missing concerts badly? LASALLE College of the Arts is hosting the fifth edition of their Rock & Indie Festival with a live audience this weekend! The two-day event has a line-up packed with 14 electrifying performances from different genres across Singapore’s underground music scene.

Look forward to the debut of chillwave maestro Houg ‘s latest single, a preview of rock band Forests’ upcoming album or the return of Amateur Takes Control from a three-year hiatus, RIF 2021 promises revellers an exciting night out.

Rock & Indie Festival runs Sept 17 – Sept 18, 2021 at LASALLE College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street, Singapore 187940. Admission is free, but ticketed for crowd regulation. Book your tickets here.

Secret Suppers Across Singapore

As part of the Singapore Food Festival, Klook is rolling out Secret Supper packages (S$70) at selected restaurants located in cultural precincts like Joo Chiat, Kampung Glam, and Chinatown. All you have to do is sign up for your choice of cuisine and preferred location, with the address of the restaurant provided in your booking confirmation.

There’s nothing quite like being surprised, so take a chance and roll the dice – a gastronomical adventure awaits. Plus, get $10 off with a minimum spend of $140 with the promo code MYSTERYMAKAN.

You can book your Secret Supper package here. Packages are available till Sept 22, 2021 and guests must be fully vaccinated and abide by Ministry of Health’s guidelines for dining out.

