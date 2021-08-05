5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including a food festival on wheels

This week, it’s all about comfort food at home with restaurants across the island introducing delivery exclusives and new flavours to tantalise your taste buds.

From ramen to seafood, roast chicken to new creations for a food festival, there’s bound to be something new to try as we inch closer to the National Day long weekend.

Humpback launches new seafood dishes

PHOTO: Humpback

For an indulgence, look to Humpback’s Seafood Omakase Box ($85, feeds two) for an amalgamation of Chef Polo Seah’s specialty seafood repertoire.

Featuring raw, cured, and cooked items, personal favourites of the nine-variety box include the flavour bomb of a smoked haddock with onion marmalade, yellowfin tuna tartare drizzled with black truffle vinaigrette, and the refreshing scallop-kumquat pairing.

Also new to Humpback’s line up is a duo of belly-warming pao fan – get plump oysters and tiger prawns in the Seafood Bounty ($42) or go all in on the Sri Lankan Whole Crab ($65).

Order Humpback’s new seafood dishes here. Free delivery on orders $100 and above.

Iko introduces ramen delivery menu

The Luxe.

PHOTO: IKO

Three-month old contemporary Japanese restaurant bar IKO barely had time to establish a rep before the next dine-in ban came around. This time, though, they were ready with a menu of a quintessential comfort food – ramen.

Available for takeaway and delivery till Aug 18, 2021, the five options range from Prawn ($12) and Hokkaido Scallop ($17) to The Luxe ($28) topped with half Boston lobster, prawns, scallops, bamboo shoot, and onset egg.

Enjoy 30 per cent off all beverage orders with any food order placed from Monday to Saturday.

Order Iko’s Ramen Menu via WhatsApp at +65 8866 5218. Free delivery for orders S$60 and above, minimum $30 spend for delivery.

Help A Phat Cat Collective stay alive

PHOTO: Rails

The people who brought us retro arcade bar and discotheque Nineteen80 and steampunk lounge Rails need your help.

To highlight the ongoing struggles nightlife-driven concepts and experiencing, Staying Alive is also a crowd-funding campaign to ease the collective’s financial situation from the past 17 months.

Donations aside, the campaign’s boozy deals this week see a flash sale on bottled spirits like Plantation White Rum ($65), Tried & True Vodka ($65), and Tenu Gin (S$92) on Thursday, Aug 5.

Or celebrate the long weekend on Aug 8, with a jug of sangria (five portions) to share at $45.

Give A Phat Cat Collective a helping hand here. Free delivery for orders $78 and above.

A French summer experience from Sofitel Singapore City Centre

PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Presenting their rendition of a much-loved summer comfort food in France, Sofitel Singapore City Centre’s Rotisserie Whole Corn-fed Chicken ($52) is available for delivery and dining-in (when it resumes.

Prepared with a tasty herb marinate of garlic, rosemary, thyme and basil, it’s then grilled in a rotisserie at low temperature till tender.

Each serving includes two specialty sauces; diners can take their pick from traditional flavours like red wine, basil pesto, and chimichurri, or opt for the Asian-inspired, such as XO, Szechuan, and satay.

Order from Sofitel Singapore City Centre online here. Delivery is charged at $10 with a $50 minimum spend.

All new feastival: A food festival on wheels

Boneless Crispy Har Cheong Chicken Wings.

PHOTO: Miss Vanda by Labyrinth

28 of Singapore’s restaurants and bars have come together to present innovative new dishes and menus in the All New Feastival in order to excite consumers to elevate their dining experience at home.

Participating restaurants include Miss Vanda by Labyrinth with their take on the Hainanese-western classic Sweet & Sour Pork Donburi ($18) and 24-hour marinated Boneless Crispy Har Cheong Chicken Wings ($12.50).

Cantonese fine dining restaurant Madame Fan offers a Drink Sum Experience ($108) with three bottled cocktails while The Neon Pigeon’s COOP layers beef slice with caramelised onions and soy butter mushrooms in the Yakiniku Steak Sandwich ($19).

All items are available for order on Chope till Aug 15, 2021.

