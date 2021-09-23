5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including Singapore's largest umeshu tasting

With a number of travel lanes opening up to countries around the world, the bigger picture seems to be getting brighter. Things may seem a little less bright locally but fret not.

A number of stakeholders are ensuring that this excitement applies domestically as well. There are exciting food and drinks collaborations happening this week, so let us give you the four-one-one about all of it.

Andaz Singapore x Birds of Paradise Present A Botanical Rendezvous

Alley on 25 brings to you a Botanical Afternoon Tea Experience ($48++) in collaboration with local gelato boutique, Birds of Paradise. Ease in with the spicy Thai favourite Tom Kha, before progressing to other savoury dishes like the Spiced Chicken Pani Puri and seared Tiger Prawns.

There are warm-from-the-oven Golden Raisin Scones alongside sweet treats like the Acai Coconut Tartlet for a unique gustatory experience. Wrap up a lovely afternoon with Birds of Paradise’s cult favourites, the Pandan Gelato and Strawberry Basil Gelato.

Alley on 25 is located at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1288. Afternoon tea is available daily from 3.00pm – 5.00pm, till Nov 30, 2021.

MO BAR launches Nomadic Cocktail Odyssey: South Korean

MO BAR has launched a new menu in their Nomadic Cocktail Odyssey series. Featuring a creative selection of cocktails ($22) from South Korea‘s best bars, highlights include the Jeju Boulevardier by Bar Cham, which adds tangerine to Wild Turkey bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth.

For a sweet-savoury hit, look to the Soy Caramel from Zest is a must-have. Don’t miss Alice Cheongdam‘s Mela Rosa laced with walnuts and five-spice, as well as Nuruk from Pine & Co. as well!

MO BAR is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Mon-Fri from 3.00pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm.

Luke’s Lobster celebrates first anniversary with local chef collaborations

As part of its first year anniversary, Luke’s Lobster Singapore has collaborated with a trio of esteemed chefs, who have drawn inspiration from their own culinary domains to create an exclusive iteration of the signature Lobster Roll.

Whether you try the spice-rich Luke’s x Thevar Curry Aioli Lobster Roll ($30.50), Luke’s x Birds of a Feather Sichuan Mala Roll ($30.50), or opt for Annette Tan’s Peranakan twist to the classic, you’re in for a gastronomical adventure.

Luke’s Lobster is located at Isetan Scotts, Jewel Changi Airport, and Great World City. For location details, see here.

ALSO READ: 5 things to eat and drink this week, including tacos at Super Loco Customs House and a new brunch menu at Burger & Lobster

Singapore’s Largest Umeshu Tasting at IPPUDO Shaw Centre

Umeshu lovers, you are not ready for this. The global ramen chain IPPUDO and spirits retailer Umeshuya have come together to carefully handpick 27 types of Umeshu from Japan.

From now till Sept 23, 2021, enjoy three types of umeshu with a Japanese summer dessert ($22.50++) – traditional and authentic homemade Ume Jelly Dessert. Aside from classics like Torotoro No Umeshu, folks looking to try something new can look to Shio Ume and the Chiebijin Kouchaumeshu.

IPPUDO Shaw Centre is located at #04-22/23, 1 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228208, p. +65 6235 2547. Open on Mon-Fri 11.30am-10.00pm, Sat-Sun 11.00am-10.00pm.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar Refreshes Bottomless Brunch

You asked and they delivered. Kinki Restaurant + Bar is now offering their Refreshed Bottomless Brunch ($68++ per person) on both Sundays and public holidays.

In the new line-up of reinvented Japanese classics, catch unlimited servings of new dishes like the cold Hiyayakko and the California Maki or mouth-watering customer favourites the Chikuwa Tempura and Curry Cheese Croquette.

With a top-up of $38++, enjoy a free flow of an alcoholic beverage of your choice ranging from sake and shochu, to beer and prosecco.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is located at #02-02, 70 Collyer Quay, Customs House Singapore 049323, p. +65 8363 6697. Weekend brunch is available on weekends and public holidays 12pm-3pm.

ALSO READ: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including fresh summer tipples at Tapas 24 and seafood at Shangri-La

This article is published in City Nomads.