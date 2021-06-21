5 tips to buy a designer bag at a lower price

These days, with travel plans up in the air, some of us might think of other ways to pamper ourselves. For example, a new designer bag. While we know that a classic leather bag is likely to provide good style mileage, sometimes, its price tag is just too intimidating.

This is especially true if you’ve just started working or maybe you’re just not comfortable with spending a few thousands of dollars when you’re not dressing up much. Not to worry, here are some really useful tips on how you can buy luxury bags for a fraction of their original prices!

To begin, you might want to ask yourself which bag you want to buy and walk yourself through all the important considerations before your purchase. After you’ve got the ideal bag sorted, here’s what to do next:

1. Do your research

Draw up a list of retailers (both in-store and online) that carry the particular style you fancy. This helps you to compare all their prices. If your bag is available in Singapore, this will help save money on shipping and taxes, which will lower the cost.

2. Pay attention to sales

After you’ve drawn up a retailers’ list, remember to visit their websites regularly. For e-retailers, they might sometimes offer special discount codes (such as a welcome discount for new users) or a timed sale that features the bag that you fancy.

To ensure that you don’t miss any of their promotions, it’s always good to sign up for their e-newsletters. Take advantage of end-of-season or special occasions sales (think GSS, Mother’s Day, Single’s Day, etc) to score a new branded bag at a greater discount.

However, the best bags usually get snapped up very quickly, so be conscientious in checking if you’re really hell-bent on getting that bag!

3. Stalk your favourite bloggers

Of course, there are some brands whose bags never go on sale due to colours or it being a classic, or don’t have their products up for sale online. With bags like these, it’s definitely a challenge to get them for less.

So here’s one good tip: Stalk your favourite bloggers who own the bag you fancy. Bloggers these days tend to get sent a lot of new-season items, so many of them have selling sites or even apps that they use to regularly let go of items that they don’t wear as often at a steal.

Some of them might even hold private sales to free up their closet space. Who knows, you might be able to snag that bag you’re coveting at a steal.

4. Look out for vintage pieces

Disclaimer: Beautiful vintage designer handbags are not always cheap and can sometimes be even more expensive than a brand new bag. It all depends on the bag’s condition, the style and the brand .

However, most of the time, basic bag styles from big brands usually retail for a fraction of the price at vintage sellers, so you might want to consider these.

5. Second-hand or consignment stores

You can definitely save a pretty penny if you purchase a second-hand piece from stores that specialise in pre-loved items. The good news: There are plenty of them these days!

Not sure where to begin? StyleTribute, The Fifth Collection, Vestiaire Collective, Zalora and HuntStreet are just a few online options where you can buy second-hand bags, clothes and other luxury items. In fact, buying pre-loved items can be good for our environment too. It can be considered as a more conscious and sustainable way of shopping for fashion, so there’s nothing we don’t love about it.

It does take a lot of time and effort to find your dream bag for less, so be patient! Truth be told, if you are still in love with that bag after all that research and hassle, maybe it’s worth splurging on. But always remember to weigh your options and financial situation before committing to any big purchase.

