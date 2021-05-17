5 types of underwear every girl must have

Everybody wears underwear every day, but most of us don’t talk about these intimate cuties enough. It is probably the most important item of clothing in the wardrobe. They can not only make or break an outfit, the right styles will also do wonders for you — by boosting your confidence and comfort levels.

We are all about building a refined, comprehensive high-quality wardrobe these days, so your underwear should not just be an afterthought. Check your current stash with our list of must-haves and see how if you’ve already got them all.

1. Briefs

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Probably more commonly known as “granny panties”, this design provides full coverage of the region and a high waistband. They might not have the sexiest connotation but so what? Every girl needs a pair of honest-to-goodness basic underwear that she can turn to in times of need.

2. Bikini

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Typically, they are slim on the sides with a high-cut leg line and back coverage with a waistband that rests on the hips. You can think of it as the in-between of the thong and briefs. They provide you with just the right amount of coverage while still maintaining an attractive silhouette.

Best time to wear them: Anytime, really. They offer just enough coverage, so it’s the option to go for if you require a less visible finish. Perfect for days when you want to wear something a little sexy but not racy.

Eva Modal Bikini Pant, $13.90 from Love, Bonito

3. Boyshorts

PHOTO: Calvin Klein

Modelled after men’s briefs, they take on a more rectangular shape than most panties — probably the most modest option available. They feature a thong-style base but frames the whole bottom with full coverage on the sides and front.

Best time to wear them: If you want to have your butt and hips properly covered when you are wearing skirts, dresses or anything with a flowy construction, then boy shorts would be your best bet. Plus, it’s less embarrassing if you happen to be having a Marilyn Monroe moment because it will look like a pair of hotpants or ‘safety shorts’.

Body Boyshorts, $45 from Calvin Klein

ALSO READ: 7 Singaporean lingerie brands to get sexy and comfy underwear from

4. Hip huggers

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

As the name suggests, they are worn low around the hips, below the waistline with leg openings that hit well above the thigh. They vary in the degree of coverage, so it’s entirely up to the wearer to decide.

Best time to wear them: With low-rise bottoms. The main benefit of wearing these is that it can help minimize the risk of exposing your underwear, especially when you sit. Showing the top band of your underwear is not cool, so be sure to opt for one of these when you’re wearing something low waisted.

Anouk Culotte by Eberjey, $49 from Perk by Kate

5. Thongs / G-strings

PHOTO: Alo

When it comes to eliminating panty lines underneath garments, a thong/G-string is the best option available. Every woman should own at least one of these, even though they might not be the most comfortable of underwear to actually wear.

It’s a bikini panty that sports a high-cut leg, with a thin strip of material running up the back of your butt.

Best time to wear them: This is the style that people turn to when they are wearing form-fitting clothes as it provides no coverage on the butt — hence no visible panty lines.

Panty lines are not okay, period. So if you are rocking a bodycon dress or any fitted bottoms, you should definitely consider these to provide a seamless look underneath your clothes.

Airbrush Invisible Thong, USD$14 (S$19) from Alo

This article was first published in Her World Online.