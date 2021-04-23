5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day this May

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s high time that you start planning that surprise you’ve been thinking about for the mom in your life.

Whether it’s for your mom, your friend who’s a new mom, or even a mom-to-be, there’s no better time to show your appreciation to that special someone.

Despite it being the second time we’re celebrating the occasion during the pandemic, we’re glad that at least we have the option of going out with our loved ones this year.

And so, if you’re on the lookout for an activity to treat your moms to, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, we have gathered a few mom-friendly activities that you can treat your mom to this Mother’s Day.

1. A luxurious and pampering experience at Mandarin Oriental

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental

A sumptuous celebration awaits at Mandarin Oriental.

This year, guests can treat their loved ones to a lavish brunch feast of local and international delicacies at Melt Café or even opt for an indulgent Italian brunch by the pool at Dolce Vita.

And if lunch isn’t enough to treat the queen in your life, you’ll also have the option of treating her to a pampering ‘Just for Mum’ experience at The Spa, that’s specially curated to rejuvenate and revitalise her skin with a combination of different massages: foot ritual, age repair facial, eye treatment, and pandan poultice foot massage.

While you’re at it, you might as well book a ‘Picture Perfect MOments’ staycation at Mandarin Oriental itself.

As part of the package, guests will also get to enjoy a complimentary 30-minute photo session.

Visit www.mandarinoriental.com for more information.

2. Rejuvenating retreat at Grand Hyatt Singapore

PHOTO: Grand Hyatt Singapore

Whether you’re looking to treat your mom, yourself or even the both of you, this rejuvenating retreat by Grand Hyatt Singapore is everything you could ever ask for if you’re in dire need of a well-deserved break.

In collaboration with Kydra, Grand Hyatt Singapore has launched The Recharge Retreat which includes a two-night wellness staycation with a slew of guided activities and wellness experiences including guided meditation, fitness workouts and nutrition classes.

(P.S. it also comes with a two-piece Kydra set when you book the full package too).

To top it all off, there’s also an expansive selection of dining options for you to choose from on Mother’s Day.

Some of these include restaurants like mezza9, StraitsKitchen, Pete’s Place, Oasis and 10 Scotts. The options are aplenty.

Visit www.hyatt.com for more information.

3. Ceramics workshop: Make your own votive & incense holder

PHOTO: Crane

Looking for a hands-on activity to try out with your mom? Why not consider going for a ceramics workshop instead?

Organised by Crane, the ceramics workshop gives you an opportunity to get creative with your hands as you’ll get to make your very own T-light holder in the shape of a lotus as well as an incense holder that’s shaped like a leaf.

What’s more, after the workshop, you’ll also be able to take all of them home as well — making it the perfect memorabilia to remind you of your day out with your mom.

Reserve your spot at Eventbrite. Prices range from $59 to $79.

4. Flowers basket workshop

PHOTO: Brahm Centre

Surprising your mom with a bouquet of flowers is great, but making the bouquet from scratch is better.

At this workshop, hosted by Ms Lai Mok Kim, you will get the opportunity to learn about the various flower arrangements and how you can create your own bespoke fresh flower basket for your mom!

Reserve your spot at Eventbrite. Priced at $38.

5. Make your own mantou

PHOTO: The Vanilla Bean SG

If a bouquet of flowers is a little too cliché for your liking, we might have just found a fresh and fun idea that might pique your interest.

This Mother’s Day, The Vanilla Bean SG is holding a workshop that involves, you guessed it, making your very own 3D Super Mama Steamed Mantou from scratch.

It’s unique, unconventional and it’s definitely an activity that your mom will appreciate.

During this workshop, you’ll learn more about hand kneading methods, fermenting your own mantou and even shaping your mantou into different shapes and sizes to create your very own 3D Super Mama Rabbit.

Reserve your spots at Eventbrite. Priced at $235.69.

This article was first published in Her World Online.