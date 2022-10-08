5 ways to deal with your cheating spouse

Many married couples hit a roadblock when they need to deal with cheating spouses or partners. In truth, most people in relationships struggle to deal with their anxiety and emotions once they learn of their loved one's affair.

In this article, you'll read about the effect of infidelity on marriage and five ways to deal with your cheating spouse.

Recent famous affairs

American singer Adam Levine recently became the centre of controversy due to his cheating controversy.

According to reports, Adam Levine was cheating on his wife of eight years while she was pregnant.

The Maroon 5 vocalist went viral after an Instagram model posted a TikTok video regarding her year-long affair with him.

After the post went viral, he denied the affair but said he "crossed a line during a regrettable period in my life".

Aside from him, another public figure was involved in a cheating scandal. It was Ned Fulmer, a member of The Try Guys – YouTubers who initially gained popularity while working for Buzzfeed.

Many people used to recognise him as a 'wife guy' because he always talked about his wife in videos. He, along with the rest of the Try Guys, eventually left Buzzfeed to start their own company.

The group continued to produce content that their loyal fans followed throughout the years. They all gained fame for their supposedly relatable personas, and Ned was known for being the devoted husband.

Ironically, Ned eventually gained notoriety after proof of his affair circulated online. To make matters worse, the affair turned even more scandalous when people learned that the other woman worked for the Try Guys' company.

The effect of infidelity on marriage

After all these incidents, cheating has become one of the hot topics people are talking about online.

Cheating is the act of being unfaithful to your partner or spouse. It should never be normalised.

PHOTO: Pexels

For people who are married, cheating undermines the core foundation of marriage in a lot of ways. Here are some of the common effects of infidelity on marriage:

Extreme feeling of loneliness

Heartbreak and devastation

Feelings of betrayal

Confusion

Divorce

While some marriages end in divorce after an affair, others can survive. Few saved marriages eventually become stronger and more intimate.

Aside from the person who was cheated on, infidelity also affects the person who cheated in some ways. The people who cheat may experience anxiety or depression.

There could be times when they may feel overwhelming guilt and feel helpless or trapped in the relationship.

ALSO READ: 'I lost focus': Try Guys' Ned Fulmer admits to cheating on wife with co-worker – here's the tea

5 ways to deal with your cheating spouse

Discovering that the love of your life committed a colossal mistake by being unfaithful to you will never be easy. It could really be devastating to find out that your partner has cheated on you.

Concerning this, there are many cases where infidelity could break or end a marriage.

Are you one of the people across the globe who have experienced being cheated on? Here are five ways to deal with your cheating spouse:

1. Never invalidate your feelings

Always remember that you should never invalidate your feelings. It is entirely normal for you to feel pain, shock, agitation and confusion, and sometimes this could eventually lead to depression.

Because of the incident, your marriage might probably change, and it is normal for you to grieve your past relationship with your partner.

2. Look after yourself a little more

PHOTO: Pexels

Being cheated on by someone you love will be painful. It can come to a point where you will experience some physical reactions because of what you are going through.

During this painful period of your life, it would be essential for you to try your best to take care of yourself.

Eat healthy food, sleep regularly, exercise daily, drink plenty of water and have fun when the opportunity comes.

3. Do not blame anyone

Playing the blame game will never do you any good. Once you feel the urge to blame yourself, your partner or a third party, you must never tolerate it. It will not change anything; instead, it will just waste your energy.

4. Avoid seeking revenge

It is normal for a person to feel agitated once they find out their partner is cheating on them. The first thing that comes to their mind is revenge, or committing the same mistake.

Keep in mind that the feeling of satisfaction after getting revenge is just temporary. It would be best if you could forget about revenge and focus more on healing and moving on.

5. If you have children, keep them out of it

Regardless of what you and your partner are going through, you must never forget how important it is to not involve your children. This way, you can protect them from any emotional trauma.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.