6 home and decor sites, including Ikea Singapore, to jazz up your apartment for the holiday season

With Deepavali in November and Christmas less than 100 days away, it’s never too early to start decorating for the festivities.

This holiday season, whether you’re celebrating as a first-time homeowner or you want your home to feel extra special (it’s unlikely we will be travelling anyway), here are some furniture and furnishing pick suggestions from us!

Born in Colour

PHOTO: Born in Colour

PHOTO: Born in Colour

Online: https://www.bornincolour.com/

Store locations:

North showroom: Yishun Studio, 1024 Yishun Industrial Park A, #02-31, S768763

South showroom: Apex @ Henderson, 201 Henderson Road, #07-11, S159545

This homegrown online furniture brand understands the constraints of new homeowners with limited spaces in their houses.

It is one of your best bets when choosing specially curated designer furniture. Trendy yet functional, it has offerings to suit any home.

Being local, they are affordable too, so you won’t spend a fortune getting your home ready for the holiday season. Each furniture piece is ergonomically designed and practical, and the Born in Colour folks give great advice on home furnishings and interior design tips.

We especially like their Timbre Scandinavian Wooden Pendant Lamps if you’re looking for that rustic touch.

Singapore Trading Post

Online: https://singaporetradingpost.com/

Store locations:

Tan Boon Liat showroom: 315 Outram Road, #07-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074

Joo Chiat showroom: 426 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427644

As the name hints, Singapore’s history is at the heart of this vintage homeware emporium.

What started as a humble warehouse on Pasir Panjang in 2013, STP now has its flagship store in Tan Boon Liat Building, an outlet in Joo Chiat, a flourishing online shop and the Redmart portal.

Come here for unique memorabilia of Singapore’s past treasures and old traditions from the traditional Singapore trading routes through India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

We love their collection of old-style romantic Singapore things such as plantation chairs, grandfather clocks, pineapple lamps, and classic bar accessories, all of which work no matter the home style you want.

FortyTwo

Online: https://www.fortytwo.sg/

Store locations: Strictly online, no showroom.

FortyTwo is Singapore’s largest homegrown e-furniture site, offering over 20,000 items across affordable furniture and accessories, so it’s the place for furniture, lifestyle and interior decor for all homes. We love their range of Lana Faux Fur rugs and carpets for that perfect holiday season look, as well their super cool Bar Stools.

Scanteak

Online: https://scanteak.com.sg/



Store locations:

12 Stores in total, including a new Isetan Katong outlet at Parkway Parade from Sept 22 - Oct 12, 2021



Say hello to timeless and functional furniture pieces made from top quality, sustainable teak wood, sourced from certified suppliers and harvested responsibly.

Deck your home guilt-free knowing that each of Scanteak’s Scandinavian aesthetic designed pieces maximises the use of every single wooden log, so nothing is wasted, and the furniture lasts a lifetime too.

Check out their online Lookbook to get inspiration for how to decorate your home with their teak furniture, or go for one of their solid wood tables. You can’t go wrong with the Island Coffee Table or the Nest Table Set.

Ikea Singapore

Online: https://www.ikea.com/sg/en/

Store locations:

Ikea Alexandra

Ikea Tampines

Ikea Jurong (new store since April 2021)

You can’t talk about affordable, good quality furniture and decorating a home without thinking of IKEA Singapore.

This furniture and home furnishing store does embody its mission of creating a better everyday life for everyone, thanks to its innovative home solutions and a vast range of furniture, decorations, cookware and even textiles.

For starters, no holiday season look is complete without the VISSVASS Led lighting chain (40 silver-coloured lights) and Ikea’s incredible range of candles. Ikea’s stylish dinnerware range of plates and bowls is also very versatile and works with every occasion.

Castlery

Online: https://www.castlery.com/

Store location:

Jit Poh Studio, 19 Keppel Road, #02-06 Jit Poh Building, Singapore 089058

New homeowners, this one is especially for you. Did you know that online furniture store Castlery offers exclusive online promo codes for up to $500 in savings for modern homes in upcoming BTOs and condos? Seriously cool.

New home or not, we love their range of Ottomans, Poufs and Footstools that help to jazz up your home effortlessly. Plus, they’re functional too and come in cheery colours.

They’ve also got some fantastic snug armchairs, stylish storage additions and upholstered beds to get your home looking all cosy for the holiday mood.

