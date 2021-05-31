6 products you can mix into your foundation

If there’s any makeup product that we can never be satisfied with, it would be the foundation. With different finishes and shades, it’s difficult to satiate our foundation needs. You might have found one with an amazing finish, but the brand just doesn’t carry your shade and vice versa.

Fret not, we have compiled six beauty products, with some you might already have at home, that you can use to mix into your foundation for a more satisfying finish, coverage or colour. Scroll down to check out what these incredible products are.

1. Serum

Applying serum onto your skin is a crucial step in any skincare regimen, but did you know it can also be incorporated into your makeup routine? Mixing two drops of your favourite serum into your foundation makes all the difference when it comes to your complexion – think brighter, more hydrated skin that feels supple all day.

You can even use your serum as a primer to prep your skin for the makeup application. But of course, you can always save time by combining two steps into one with our serum + foundation tip.

2. Facial oils

Facial oils are a godsend if you’ve got dry skin or are frequently in an air-conditioned environment. These oils boost hydrating and nourishing benefits that can help repair your skin. By mixing a drop or two into your foundation, you’ll get a slippery consistency which makes it easier to blend the foundation in for a natural look.

3. Moisturiser

For a sheer and dewy finish, mix one part of moisturiser into two parts of foundation. This is a DIY hack for a tinted moisturiser which can save you from layering your makeup in the morning, which can be time-consuming. Tip: Keep in mind that oil and water do not mix, so both your foundation and moisturiser would have to be either oil or water-based.

4. Liquid-based highlighter

PHOTO: Sephora

5. Powder

There are two ways you can go about ‘mixing’ powder into your foundation. Firstly, you can dust a thin layer of translucent powder onto your face before applying your foundation. This trick is great for those with really oily skin. It helps to control your oil and keep your face matte without looking cakey at all.

Secondly, you can use Urban Decay’s The Velvetizer. Mix a dime-size amount of the powder into your foundation for a velvety finish. This product also promises a flawless and full coverage, which is amazing for glam day/night outs.

6. Colour altering drops

PHOTO: Sephora

It’s disappointing when your foundation becomes too light or dark for you after a tan or a period of hibernation (like our current stay-home routine). You love the formula but you’re not willing to spend and get the same foundation in a different shade. Well, this is your lifesaver.

These colour-altering drops do not change the finish of your foundation, instead they alter the shade of it to your liking. Apart from adding them to your foundation, you can also mix it into moisturisers and serums for light coverage.

This article was first published in Her World Online.