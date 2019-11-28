What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer.

Apart from your usual Johor Bahru (JB) routine and revisiting the same old haunts, we've put together a list of activities and places to explore so that your weekends can be a tad more interesting.

GIANT WATER SLIDE, CARNIVAL FOOD AND LIVE MUSIC AT ISKARNIVAL EKO

JB's largest free entry music fest is back for a second run at Puteri Harbour this weekend from Nov 30 to Dec 1 with an exciting lineup of rock stars, family-friendly activities and lots of food trucks with carnival eats.

Likened to Artbox (but with more environmental initiatives), Iskarnival 2019 is free to enter and you can expect over 60 local vendors at the eco-conscious market and eco-bazaar peddling their artsy wares and encourage the reuse of items.

Fans of Ramli Sarip and other legendary icons of the Malay rock music scene such as Ella, Zainal Abidin and Akim & The Majistret will also be performing live at the event.

Other interesting performances to look out for include a roving street circus, vegetable orchestra, Teochew puppetry theatre and various busker pit stops around the area.

For the adventurous souls, bring your swimsuits for a slip and slide down a 60m-long water slide on floats or check out the wall climbing and flying fox activities that are also free for all to participate!

Where: Puteri Harbour, Iskandar Puteri, Persiaran Puteri Selatan, 79000 Johor Bahru

WE BARE BEARS MEET-AND-GREET AT PARADIGM MALL

Love Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear? Paradigm Mall is celebrating Christmas with a bang with We Bare Bears-themed promotions all the way till Jan 1.

On selected dates, you'll be able to meet the bears in person and for parents with kiddos, check out the different workshops happening every weekend but be quick because it's limited to the first 30 participants only.

Where: Paradigm Mall, Jalan Bertingkat Skudai, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

HOT WHEELS EVENT AT JB CITY SQUARE

Calling all fans of Hot Wheels (or parents whose kids are little fans of the brand): This weekend will be your last chance to catch the Hot Wheels roadshow at JB City Square.

Kids’ favourite! Hot Wheels “Challenge Accepted” event happening at JB City Square! Challenge different race tracks and... Posted by What's going on in Johor Bahru? on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Not only will there be weekend activities to occupy children, the toys are going on sale with free gifts up for grabs — perfect if you're the kind who prefers to shop for Christmas gifts early!

Where: JB City Square, 106, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

PET EXPO AT MID VALLEY SOUTHKEY

Pawrents, here's an event especially for you.

Mid Valley Southkey is hosting one of the largest pet expos in Malaysia and entrance fees are going at a nominal $1 (RM3) per day and is free for children under 12.

Expect to find great deals on pet food, accessories, treats, bedding, grooming products and supplements where you can stock up for your furbabies.

Where: The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, No. 1, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

$5 PER ENTRY WATER PARK AT FOREST CITY

Wondering where's a good place for your next family vacation that's both fun and affordable?

Located a half-hour drive away from the Tuas Checkpoint is the new Forest City Water Park with slides, a maze and a water obstacle course that promises fun for the whole family.

【森林城市水乐园Q&A】 你对新开张的森林城市水乐园是不是有很多疑问呢？ 不怕！贝贝熊🐻就在这里为你一一解答！有其他疑问也可以留言😉 【Forest City Water Park Q&A】 Did you curious about... Posted by Forest City 森林城市 on Friday, 22 November 2019

Spanning roughly 2,000 sq m, the park operates daily from 10am to 8pm, and the cherry on top is the RM15 ($5) entry fee for both kids and adults.

The water theme park is a new addition to a lifestyle package offered to Forest City residents as one of a selection of family-friendly activities at affordable prices.

The Forest City development is a project comprising four man-made islands with malls, hotels, a commercial arcade, a golf resort and even a beach to attract holiday-makers from all over the world and, of course, across the border.

Where: Forest City 1, Pulau Satu, Gelang Patah, 81550 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

OPPADAK'S FIRST MALAYSIAN OUTLET AT TOPPEN

What's better than fried chicken? A healthier baked version that you can indulge in, guilt free!

Popular Korean chicken specialty restaurant, Oppadak, has finally opened its first Malaysian outlet at Toppen Mall.

Loved in Korea and Taiwan with over 500 stores, Oppadak serves up a healthier alternative to fried chicken, with chooks baked in a high-temperature oven and cooked without a single drop of oil needed.

You can save your calories for a highly Instagrammable 30cm-tall Hokkaido rainbow ice-cream tower (RM18.80, S$6) where you can match six different flavours such as matcha, taro and seasalt.

Alternatively, get a six-flavour ice-cream cone for RM12.80 (S$4) if you can't decide which flavours to choose at Ice Dream.

Where: Toppen Shopping Centre, No. 33, Jalan Harmonium, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

HALAL LOKLOK WITH 80 VARIETIES OF SKEWERS

Widely available and well-loved by JB-goers, lok lok is a quintessential street food that's both yummy and affordable.

Now, even our Muslim friends can enjoy lok lok, as a halal option has just opened up for them.

At Mr Lok Lok's first JB store, you'll be spoilt with over 80 varieties of skewers to choose from, ranging from various meats to vegetables that you can choose to have deep-fried for boiled.

Each skewer is only RM0.80 (S$0.20) per stick so you can stuff yourself silly and not worry about a hole in your wallet.

After eating, you can wash everything down with a cup of coffee or bubble tea that's only RM5 (S$1.60) a pop.

Where: 99, Jalan Lembah 18, Bandar Baru Seri Alam Masai, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 12pm to 3am everyday

