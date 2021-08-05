7 cool wallet bags you'll want to trade your large totes for

Introduced a few years back, this hybrid of a big wallet and a small crossbody bag has become the weekend choice for the young and youthful.

Why? The two-in-one looks cooler than most purses, keeps cash and cards accessible, and if we really want to be hands-free, it even pockets the largest mobile phone.

1. Textured zip around wallet, $59.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

A statement bag is a must-have in your accessory closet. Let this cheery piece be the centre of attention by pairing it with a sleek black number and some stylish sneakers.

2. Ego mini cross body bag in quilted lilac, $33.99, Asos

PHOTO: Asos

Can’t settle on one particular colourway? Try opting for a bright pop of colour with this lilac piece. Rock this daring piece with an ecru shirt dress for work, or with a loosely buttoned shirt and a pair of denim shorts on the weekends.

3. Teen Triomphe bag, $8,800, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Drawing inspiration from one of the iconic French monuments, Arc de Triomphe, circa 1973, Hedi Slimane gave this Celine arm candy a spice of old-school glamour. Finish this gorgeous piece off by wearing it with a sophisticated black midi dress and a pair of leather stilettos.

4. Whitney large quilted leather convertible shoulder bag, $699, Michael Kors

PHOTO: Micheal Kors

If you’re all about the classics, then this particular bag from Michael Kors is not to be missed. Boasting a quilted leather exterior with clean lines, this bag is a versatile option that will easily elevate your outfit from day to night. What’s more, the bag is also roomy enough so you can safely stash your keys, wallet, and phone.

5. Kan U Small, $3,150, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Logomania is still all the rage and what better way to incorporate this stylish trend than with this wallet bag by Fendi.

Featuring two gusseted compartments separated by a stiff partition, with an inner pocket and gold-finish metalware, this bag is perfect for everyday wear and can be carried to your workplace too.

6. Wallet on Chain, $4,380, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

A Chanel purse is always worth investing in — and you should cart this fine piece out, stat. Wear this stylish purse with a neatly pressed shirt and a midi skirt for that effortless vibe.

7. Pochette Coussin, price available in-store, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

When it comes to making a bright and bold statement, you can definitely count on Louis Vuitton for a piece that is sure to wow the crowd.

Available in five different colourways, the Pochette Coussin is made with soft lambskin, which is embossed with the Monogram pattern to create a puffy, cushiony effect. But that’s not all — this bag can also be carried as a clutch, shoulder or even as a belt!

