7 facial sheet masks under $5 for the budget-conscious

If you belong to the masking type of skincare lover, how often do you mask – and more importantly, how much do you spend on your facial masks ?

Considering that most masking lovers enjoy putting on cooling, soothing masks on a daily basis to put an end to the day, the “ facial mask ” budget can rake up to the hundreds per month.

Really, does masking cost that much? Yes, actually. For skincare lovers who are real serious about masking, a week’s worth of facial masks (six or seven pieces) can easily run up to approximately $33 for Dr. Jart+ and $127 for SK-II. Hey, that’s a whopping $132 and $508 per month!

If you belong to the above group of serious masking skincare junkies, that’s super impressive to be so committed. If you are balking at the price listed above, this article is for you.

There’s a whole wide world of pretty great face sheet masks that are wallet-friendly. Here, we picked out seven facial masks under $5 that you can easily find from Guardian, Watsons, or NTUC FairPrice while you’re out on your next grocery run:

1. Aprilskin

PHOTO: Guardian

First up, the Aprilskin Real Calendula Deep Essence Mask (now $3.65, originally $4.90) which is basically the sheet mask version of the popular bottled Aprilskin Real Calendula Deep Moisture Essence.

This hydrating sheet mask contains key ingredients in the formula such as calendula extract and hyaluronic acid – which users and reviews have said absorbs well into the skin.

2. Hada Labo

PHOTO: Watsons

Next up, Hada Labo’s Premium Whitening Mask ($3.90) helps with the skin tone – specifically brightening dull skin, sorting out unevenness and dark spots – while hydrating the skin.

3. Melano CC

PHOTO: Guardian

Not sure which mask to use? Why not try a vitamin C mask that’s suitable for all skin concerns – especially if you’ve been in the sun. The Japanese pharmaceutical company, ROHTO’s Melano CC Mask ($3.90) improves blood circulation and helps with dark spots, acne scars, and pigmentation.

4. Dear, Klairs

PHOTO: FairPrice

NTUC? Yes, certain larger NTUC FairPrice outlets (and the online store) carry a wide variety of face sheet masks as well. Apart from the usual Garnier, L’Oreal, St. Ives, you’ll find facial masks like the South Korean skincare brand, Dear, Klairs’ Rich Moist Soothing Tencel Sheet Mask ($4.20).

It really can’t get more convenient than this – settling your household items, groceries, and sneaking a couple of face masks in for the night.

5. Olay

PHOTO: FairPrice

Another one from NTUC – Olay Magnemasks Sheet Masks – Whitening ($4.90). This is basically the sheet mask version of the Magnemasks Infusion Whitening Jar Mask with key ingredients such as niacinamide (or vitamin B) and pentapeptide to help whiten the skin.

6. Mediheal

PHOTO: Guardian

This is one of those facial masks that comes with an ear hook to tighten and shapen the jaw line. Mediheal’s Tension Flex Soothing Mask ($4.90) was also designed to stretch wider – up to 23cm instead of the usual 16cm that you commonly find in masks.

Key ingredients include Tea Tree Extract and pure Centella Asiatica (cica) to soothe irritated skin. Most importantly, we love the larger size it offers ’cause who are those teeny weeny small face sheet masks for?

7. L'Oreal Paris

PHOTO: Watsons

Finally the L’Oreal Paris Dermo Expertise range’s Revitalift Pro Youth Face Mask Lifting ($4.90). This facial sheet mask is super thin at 0.3mm, uses Japanese cellulose tissues, and was designed to fit Asian face contours.

Key ingredients include L’Oreal’s own Skin Active Lifting Essence for a lifting and firming effect, and witch hazel to further firm the skin.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.