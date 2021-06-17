The best K-beauty products for skip-care, the minimalist skincare trend

When it comes to skincare, we’ve got a vanity full of products from serums to moisturisers lined up to apply to our skin, with each product targeting different skin concerns. But more often than not, we tend to dread the multi-step skincare routine that we have to diligently follow and end up going to bed bare faced. Well, say hello to the minimal skincare trend that saves time and suits busy lifestyles: skip-care.

Skip-care has been all the rave for a while now, and for good reason: it’s basically the antithesis for the long 10-step skincare routine we’ve been told to follow.

Instead of picking out eight to 10 products that have different benefits, opt for a few good multi-tasking products that’ll help improve your skin and tackle any skin concerns you may have.

The tip is knowing what your skin needs and customising your skincare products according to that. A quick example: if you’re got dry, ageing skin, keep an eye out for a hydrating moisturiser that helps to smooth out fine lines too, so you can fill two needs with one deed.

If you’re keen on hopping onboard with this new trend, here are some overachieving K-beauty essentials you’ll find useful for getting started on your very own skip-care regimen.

1. Dear, Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner, $26.90

PHOTO: Guardian

We’ll start the listicle with a crowd favourite: a vegan, multi-tasking toner that works hard to nourish, hydrate and prepare your skin for fast absorption of the next product. Infused with hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin with replenished moisture, this toner promises to balance skin’s pH level, revealing smoother, softer skin after multiple uses.

This works well with all skin types, especially oily and sensitive skin, and is a great first step for your skip-care routine. Pop your favourite moisturiser (here are the best Korean moisturisers to try) on after the toner and you’re good to go.

Buy it here.

2. Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask, $45

PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re into Korean skincare, you’ve probably the word “Cica” thrown around more than once. It’s a popular K-beauty ingredient, but what exactly is it and what does it do?

Well, Cica is a green herb that has a myriad of benefits for your skin: including helping to soothe irritated skin, treating acne-prone skin and giving skin that boost of collagen that it needs.

This overnight sleeping mask from Laneige is filled with all the benefits of Cica and it’s perfect for those nights when you feel your dry skin needs that extra boost of hydration. The intensive nourishment throughout the night allows you to wake up to plump, soft and moisturised skin. A great way to start the morning, if you ask us.

Buy it here.

3. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum EX, $118

PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re looking for a skincare product that does it all, this serum from Sulwhasoo is definitely our first pick, making it the perfect option for skip-care. Formulated with the brand’s unique JAUM Balancing Complex, the serum promises radiant, glowing skin while targeting wrinkles and fine lines to reduce signs of ageing.

Suitable for even the most delicate and sensitive skin, it helps moisturise and nourish while ensuring that it still remains gentle on the skin.

Psst, Korean actress Song Hye-kyo (here are the best beauty looks from Song Hye-kyo) has been seen using products from Sulwhasoo and since her skin is as radiant as ever, we definitely trust her taste.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: 17 new K-beauty brands that are now available in Singapore (or ship here)

4. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, $75

PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re looking for a moisturising cream that works for all skin types, including dry, oily and sensitive skin, this cream from Dr. Jart+ is definitely a must try. This multi-tasker helps to protect skin from water loss while improving the skin barrier, so your complexion remains radiant and hydrated.

Pick this up if you’re struggling with ageing, flakey skin – it helps to plump up the skin and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles to reveal softer, smoother skin.

Buy it here.

5. The History of WHOO Cheongidan Hwa Hyun Balancer, $136

PHOTO: Tangs

Many of our skincare routines usually include a bunch of products with some promising brighter, lighter skin and others working to refine skin texture.

Well, pick up this skin lotion from The History of WHOO – a skip-care must-have that works hard to remove signs of ageing while brightening the skin. It also promises an even skintone after multiple uses, so you’re left with clearer skin without having to reach for multiple products. Infused with a blend of ginseng extract and jade mixture, this skin balancer is perfect for both AM and PM use.

Buy it here.

6. Innisfree Green Tea Balancing Cream EX, $26

PHOTO: Innisfree

Looking for a more affordable skincare option? We’ve got your back: try the fan-favourite balancing cream from Innisfree, it’s infused with 16 types of amino acids to help restore skin to its prime by replenishing moisture to dry skin.

It has a non-sticky, creamy texture that easily absorbs into the skin to help promote dewy skin. The hardworking formula doesn’t just nourish and boost moisture, but it also ensures that your skin stays clear and acne-free.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: The best places to shop for Korean beauty products in Seoul, according to a Seoulite

This article was first published in Her World Online.