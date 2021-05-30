7 places to buy home exercise & gym equipment

More than ever, especially with many gyms and fitness studios temporarily closed, people are after ways to turn a part of their home into a home gym. If you’re looking to add to your set of workout tools, these are some of the places to browse.

1. Decathlon

For affordable exercise equipment, outfits and more, there’s no place like Decathlon. It’s got over 5,000 products across 60 sports, from running and HIIT to yoga, hiking, combat sports, swimming, and of course, home gym equipment. It’s also got 11 outlets across the island, with five Experience Stores where you can shop the full range of products.

Chalk up $60 and you’ll get free delivery, and items are delivered in one to two days. But if you can’t wait to get started, there’s a two-hour delivery service with a minimum spend of $120, too (not for bulky equipment).

Shop here.

2. Home Fitness

Owned by a personal fitness trainer, Home Fitness has everything from basic tools like medicine balls and dumbells to multi-functional systems for the ultimate home gym.

On a budget? It’s even got a Pre-Owned section where you’ll get to snag refurbished fitness equipment at a steal. Or you can rent bulkier equipment like treadmills and elliptical machines for a minimum of two weeks.

Shop here.

3. Movement First

Headed by a group of athletes, you can be sure of getting your fitness needs met – the company also supplies schools, sports clubs the military, and firefighters.

Shop various equipment, including step boards, plyometric boxes, pull-up bars and even rock climbing walls to build an effective exercise space at home.

Shop here.

4. Alo Yoga

PHOTO: Alo Yoga

Yogis, Alo Yoga’s The Ultimate Home Studio Set (now $466) has everything you need to practice yoga at home.

The package comprises an annual membership to Alo Moves with yoga, meditation & fitness videos, as well as one yoga mat, a non-slip towel, two yoga blocks, one yoga strap and a limited edition shopper tote.

Shop it here.

5. TRX Singapore

If you haven’t never heard or used TRX straps before, now’s a good time to get one. It stands for “Total Body Resistance Exercise” and is a flexible and versatile piece of equipment that can be used in a multitude of ways to level up your workout — it uses your body weight and gravity to build strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, core and joint stability.

Get it at its official distributor store, F1 Recreation, which also has a comprehensive arsenal of sporting goods, from indoor spin bikes to rowers, weights and pilates reformers.

Shop it here.

6. Baaba.co

Yoga mats aren’t just for doing yoga. They’re handy for cushioning your back when you’re crunching those abs, keep you from sliding when you’re building up your cardio with mountain climbers, and protect your elbows and knees when you’re in a plank position.

But just because it’s functional doesn’t mean it’ll have to stick out in your home like a sore thumb. Homegrown company Baaba.co has some of the prettiest mats that’ll fit in with your home decor (or even double as a carpet). Plus, they’re designed bigger so you won’t find it a struggle to keep your body within the mat.

Shop it here.

7. E-commerce platforms

PHOTO: Lazada

For a one-stop platform to browse a plethora of home equipment products or brands in one place, check out e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee.

With flash sales and discounts, you could land yourself a deal – just be sure to check reviews and do your research before buying.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.