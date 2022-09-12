7 restaurants and cafes in Singapore with playgrounds and play spaces for little kids

It's lovely going out for a family day! But let's face it - it's nice to be able to take a break from looking after the kids for a little while and be able to eat your meal in peace too. So we've scouted around the island for some of the most popular places to go with the whole family, complete with playgrounds to keep the little ones safely occupied while you grab some quality time too.

Check out these F&B joints the next time you're heading out with the kids:

Cafe Melba is all about family time, especially when you're craving breakfast all day and Australasian fusion (the menu is a fine blend of Melbourne and Asia).

Although the Cafe offers 'kids eat free' on Mondays, the weekends bring out their infamous bouncy castle on the ground's large open field, which is extremely popular with little ones too. Ask the friendly staff about their Kids Club promotions too. Bonus: The Goodman Arts Centre right around the corner also offers a free indoor playground for little ones.

Who doesn't like eating at Marche? Fresh market cuisine prepared with seasonal and local ingredients while you watch from start to finish. Depending on the size of the restaurant, the different Marche outlets offer kids' play corners with different toys and games to keep the kids entertained indoors.

Or if they have more energy to burn, there's an outdoor playground too waiting for your little one. Tip: Marche's Suntec branch has an elaborate Dutch-themed playground, complete with a stairway, hideouts and cross mini bridges.

Yes, it's undoubtedly one of the best places in town for a good hot pot. But did you know that it also offers playrooms for children to play in while parents graze to their heart's content?

Baby cots are also available for babies to rest and play in upon request. And you can keep a watch on your child in the playroom via the CCTV view on the iPad used for ordering. Doesn't that give a whole new meaning to the free snacks, manicure and massage that you can take advantage of while waiting?

This awesome farm-to-table, kid-friendly restaurant is one of Dempsey's best highlights. While you're tucking into one of their ample feast selections, the kids will be well entertained with the sandpit play area, spacious lawn and the rows of fresh fruits and veggies growing on the edible farm grounds.

Speaking of which, when was the last time you saw fresh kale growing too?

Craving coffee and freshly baked croissants but want it outdoors? Brought to you by the same good people behind Open Farm Community is the very kid-friendly Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari too.

It's the coolest (and only) safari-style glamping cafe in town, pitched right in front of its sister restaurant Open Farm Community, so you essentially have a choice of two eateries at the same address.

Kids get to play free at a beautiful outdoor playground, the same sand pit (see above) and explore the surrounding green grounds.

And while we're still at Dempsey Hill, head to Baker & Cook and Plank Sourdough Pizza at Core Collective Dempsey for the group's one of a kind concept cafe and bakery set in the verdant Loewen cluster.

In addition to the safe green space for kids to run about in, the restaurant spaces are also decked out with a shaded outdoor playground complete with a swing, a little treehouse and even a ship.

Tip: Core Collective is the cool family wellness hub that offers heaps of fitness (think yoga and barre) and swimming classes and health/nutrition services, so it's a great venue for a healthy day out with the whole family.

Like Hai Di Lao, Beauty in the Pot offers thrilling play areas for kids. The playground at the branch in Kinex offers slides for both bigger kids and toddlers, along with a seesaw and plenty of space to run around.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.