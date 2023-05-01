8 best dance studios with lowest hourly rental rates in Singapore, from $1.25/pax

SCAPE, Esplanade MRT, SMU’s basement, and even Changi Airport. If you’ve been dancing in Singapore long enough — in any genre! — you’ll know that these spots are the go-to, free practice venues for broke dancers in Singapore.

Every night, these spaces come alive with throngs of dancers shaking, bopping, and swaying to the beat. By way of a sound system, music trickles out of portable speakers on the floor. Instead of mirrors, these dancers make do with faintly reflective glass panels (or no “mirror” at all!). And if you’re wondering how strong the air-con is, ha. What air-con?

That’s why sometimes, these makeshift practice spots just don’t cut it. Sometimes, we need a proper dance studio with full-length mirrors, a booming sound system, and near-glacial air-con to combat the body heat dance generates.

The only downside? These swanky studio spaces don’t come cheap…usually. Dancers, you might want to bookmark this page. Here are the best dance studios in Singapore with the most affordable rental rates — from as low as $1.25 per pax per hour!

1. At a glance: Best dance studios with lowest rental rates in Singapore

Here’s a quick look at the most affordable dance studios in Singapore — their hourly rental rates, floor space and more:

Dance studio Studio size (max pax allowed) Off-peak hourly rate, per pax Peak hourly rate, per pax Bolly Dancing Studio (Bras Basah/Bencoolen) 70 sq m (20 pax) $1.25 – $2 (wee hours of the morning) $3 – $8 (weekends 9.30am – 6.30pm) Dancing Bots 1924 (Rochor) 30 sq m (20 pax) $1.40/pax (any day, any time) The DansConnection (Geylang Bahru) 74 sq m (20 pax) $1.50 (weekdays before 5 pm) $2 (Fri after 5pm and weekends all day) Klatch (Jalan Besar, Eunos, Tampines) 28 / 40 / 110 sq m (13, 17, 30 pax) $1 – $2 (weekdays before 6pm) $1.50 – $2.76 (weekday evenings, weekends all day) Keep Fit With Me (Bencoolen) 40 sq m (15 pax) $1.87 (weekdays, any timing) $2.33 (weekends, any timing) J Dance Atelier (Nicoll Highway) 42.5 sq m (16 pax) / 17.5 sq m (5 pax) $2.20 / $3 (weekdays before 7pm) $3.40 / $5 (weekdays 7pm onwards, weekends) Grooves Up Studio (Farrer Park) 70 sq m (13 pax) $2.31 (weekdays before 5pm) $3.69 (weekends) Sol Latte (Chinatown) 40 sq m (10 pax) $2.80 (weekdays before 6pm) $3.60 (weekdays after 6pm, weekends all day)

Off-peak timings are usually weekdays during work hours, while peak hours are usually weekdays evenings and weekends. The rates we’re giving above assume you max out the number of people allowed per studio booking. If the room is below capacity, each person will have to pay more than the rates above. Here are the fixed, per hour rates for reference: