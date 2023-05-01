8 best dance studios with lowest hourly rental rates in Singapore, from $1.25/pax

SCAPE, Esplanade MRT, SMU’s basement, and even Changi Airport. If you’ve been dancing in Singapore long enough — in any genre! — you’ll know that these spots are the go-to, free practice venues for broke dancers in Singapore.
Every night, these spaces come alive with throngs of dancers shaking, bopping, and swaying to the beat. By way of a sound system, music trickles out of portable speakers on the floor. Instead of mirrors, these dancers make do with faintly reflective glass panels (or no “mirror” at all!). And if you’re wondering how strong the air-con is, ha. What air-con?
That’s why sometimes, these makeshift practice spots just don’t cut it. Sometimes, we need a proper dance studio with full-length mirrors, a booming sound system, and near-glacial air-con to combat the body heat dance generates.
The only downside? These swanky studio spaces don’t come cheap…usually. Dancers, you might want to bookmark this page. Here are the best dance studios in Singapore with the most affordable rental rates — from as low as $1.25 per pax per hour!
1. At a glance: Best dance studios with lowest rental rates in Singapore
Here’s a quick look at the most affordable dance studios in Singapore — their hourly rental rates, floor space and more:
|Dance studio
|Studio size (max pax allowed)
|Off-peak hourly rate, per pax
|Peak hourly rate, per pax
|Bolly Dancing Studio (Bras Basah/Bencoolen)
|70 sq m (20 pax)
|$1.25 – $2 (wee hours of the morning)
|$3 – $8 (weekends 9.30am – 6.30pm)
|Dancing Bots 1924 (Rochor)
|30 sq m (20 pax)
|$1.40/pax (any day, any time)
|The DansConnection (Geylang Bahru)
|74 sq m (20 pax)
|$1.50 (weekdays before 5 pm)
|$2 (Fri after 5pm and weekends all day)
|Klatch (Jalan Besar, Eunos, Tampines)
|28 / 40 / 110 sq m (13, 17, 30 pax)
|$1 – $2 (weekdays before 6pm)
|$1.50 – $2.76 (weekday evenings, weekends all day)
|Keep Fit With Me (Bencoolen)
|40 sq m (15 pax)
|$1.87 (weekdays, any timing)
|$2.33 (weekends, any timing)
|J Dance Atelier (Nicoll Highway)
|42.5 sq m (16 pax) / 17.5 sq m (5 pax)
|$2.20 / $3 (weekdays before 7pm)
|$3.40 / $5 (weekdays 7pm onwards, weekends)
|Grooves Up Studio (Farrer Park)
|70 sq m (13 pax)
|$2.31 (weekdays before 5pm)
|$3.69 (weekends)
|Sol Latte (Chinatown)
|40 sq m (10 pax)
|$2.80 (weekdays before 6pm)
|$3.60 (weekdays after 6pm, weekends all day)
Off-peak timings are usually weekdays during work hours, while peak hours are usually weekdays evenings and weekends. The rates we’re giving above assume you max out the number of people allowed per studio booking. If the room is below capacity, each person will have to pay more than the rates above. Here are the fixed, per hour rates for reference:
|Studio
|Weekday evenings
|Weekends
|Weekday during working hours
|Bolly Dancing Studio (5 pax)
|$20.00
|$40.00
|$15.00
|Bolly Dancing Studio (6-10 pax)
|$30.00
|$40.00
|$25.00
|Bolly Dancing Studio (11-15 pax)
|$35.00
|$50.00
|$30.00
|Bolly Dancing Studio (16-20 pax)
|$40.00
|$60.00
|$35.00
|Dancing Bots 1924 (20 pax)
|$28.00
|The DansConnection (20 pax)
|$39.00
|$40.50
|$30.00
|Klatch (Jalan Besar, 13 pax)
|$35.88
|$26.00
|Klatch (Eunos, 17 pax)
|$33.75
|$22.50
|Klatch (Tampines, 30 pax)
|$45.00
|$30.00
|Keep Fit With Me (15 pax)
|$28.00
|$35.00
|$28.00
|J Dance Atelier (Studio 1, 16 pax)
|$55.00
|Peak charges depend on studio schedule
|$35.00
|J Dance Atelier (Studio 2, 5 pax)
|$25.00
|$15.00
|Grooves Up Studio (13 pax)
|$38.01
|$48.00
|$30.00
|Sol Latte Studio (10 pax)
|$36.01
|$28.00
2. Bolly Dancing Studio — from $1.25/pax, up to 20 pax, 24/7
|Hourly rates, based on total number of pax
|Booking time
|Up to 5 pax
|6-10 pax
|11-15 pax
|16-20 pax
|Weekdays, 12am – 9am
|$10 (from $2/pax)
|$15 (from $1.50/pax)
|$20 (from $1.33/pax)
|$25 (from $1.25/pax)
|Weekends, 12am – 6am
|Weekdays, 9am – 6.30pm
|$15 (from $3/pax)
|$25 (from $2.50/pax)
|$30 (from $2/pax)
|$35 (from $1.75/pax)
|Weekends, 6am – 9.30am
|Every day, 6.30pm – 12am
|$20 (from $4/pax)
|$30 (from $3/pax)
|$35 (from $2.33/pax)
|$40 (from $2/pax)
|Weekends, 9.30am – 6.30pm
|$40 (from $8/pax)
|$40 (from $4/pax)
|$50 (from $3.33/pax)
|$60 (from $3/pax)
We’ve found the most affordable dance studio for rental in Singapore. Hands down, Bollywood dance studio Bolly Dancing Studio has the lowest hourly studio rental rates, starting from just $1.25/hour per pax. You can book the studio space for up to 20 pax, in blocks of 60 minutes or 90 minutes (the hourly rates for both are the same). Peak hours are weekends 9.30am – 6.30pm, while the lowest rates are during the wee hours: weekdays 12am – 9am and weekends 12am – 6am.
Their 70 sq m space comes with full length mirrors, free wi-fi, washroom and changing room facilities, and a sound system that you can easily connect your phone to. Best of all, they’re available 24/7 and are conveniently located in a prime central spot along Waterloo Street. It’s just a 2 minute walk from Bras Basah MRT, a 3 minute walk from Bencoolen MRT, and a 5 minute walk from Bugis MRT.
Bolly Dancing Studio
- Address: 261 Waterloo Street, 01-12 Waterloo Centre, Singapore 180261
- WhatsApp/Phone: +65 90621412, +65 94756195
- Email: contactus@bollydancing.com.sg
3. Dancing Bots 1924 — from $1.40/pax, up to 20 pax, 24/7
|Dancing Bots 1924 studio rental rate
|Monday – Sunday (24 hours)
|$28/hour (from $1.40/pax for 20 pax)
Need a no fuss, private studio space during peak hours for dance or yoga practice? Dancing Bots 1924 is a good option because they have no peak hour surcharges (at least for now, as of 21 Apr 2023). The studio is open 24/7, and their 4m x 7.5m dance floor can accommodate up to 20 pax per booking.
Good things are hard to find…literally. It can be a little tricky to locate the Dancing Bots 1924 studio entrance. On street level, it’s opposite OG and may be hidden by tables, umbrellas, and chairs of the eatery below. If you need visuals, I suggest you hop over to Google Maps, where the studio owner has kindly uploaded clear, labelled photos to help you find them.
Dancing Bots 1924
- Address: 180 Bencoolen Street #02-05, Singapore, CS, 189646
- Phone: 9762 7805
4. The DansConnection — from $1.50/pax, up to 20 pax
|Mon – Thu
|Fri
|Sat – Sun
|Base rental rate
|$30/h
|Timings
|Before 5pm
|5pm onwards
|Before 5pm
|5pm onwards
|Whole day
|Surcharge
|–
|$9/h
|–
|$10.50/h
|Total cost (base + surcharge if applicable)
|$30/h (from $1.50/pax for 20 pax)
|$39/h (from $1.95/pax for 20 pax)
|$30/h (from $1.50/pax for 20 pax)
|$40.50/h (from $2/pax for 20 pax)
The DansConnection is a 74 sq m dance studio that looks pretty swanky—it was newly furnished in Sep 2022. It’s also got a Bluetooth sound system, 2 toilets, 1 changing room, and wi-fi available upon request.
What’s most remarkable about The DansConnection is its high ceiling—4.5m! So if your dance choreography involves aerial stunts, this might be the studio spot you’ve been looking for.
The studio can fit about 20 pax in total. If you max out the studio capacity, you can get a rate of as low as $1.50 per hour per pax during off-peak timings. On weekends, rates start from $2, which is still very affordable.
Opening hours are 7am – 11.30pm daily, except on Monday when they open an hour earlier. If you’re going on foot, the nearest MRT is Geylang Bahru MRT station. Take Exit A, and it’s just a 2 minute walk from the MRT station.
The DansConnection
- Address: 70A Geylang Bahru #02-272, Singapore 331070
- Phone: 9004 0238
5. Klatch — from $1.50/pax, up to 30 pax
Klatch by GetSpaces is a network of spaces that suit a variety of indoor activities, from fitness and dance to workshops and hotdesking. Since we’re only looking for spaces to dance, there are 3 options to consider:
|Shophouse at Jalan Besar (13 pax)
|Studio at Eunos (17 pax)
|Studio at Tampines (30 pax)
|Studio size
|7m x 4m (28 sq m)
|8m x 5m ++ (40 sq m ++)
|15m x 7.5m (110 sq m)
|Base rates
|$26/h (from $2/h)
|$22.50/h (from $1.32/h) or $320/day
|$30/h (from $1/h) or $350.00/day
|Peak surcharge
|$9.88/h
|$ 11.25/h
|$15/h
|Total cost (base + surcharge if applicable)
|$35.88/h (from $2.76/pax)
|$33.75/h (from $1.99/pax)
|$45/h (from $1.50/pax)
|Peak timing
|
|
|
The options are Klatch are perfect if you’re looking to book a studio for a fitness/dance event or workshop for 2 main reasons. Firstly, the spaces themselves are event-friendly. On top of the usual full length mirrors and sound system, these spaces come with amenities like foldable chairs, portable tables, fitness mats, and yoga blocks for use. The shophouse at Jalan Besar even comes with a water dispenser (cold, normal, hot) and tea for all guests, and the Eunos studio is equipped with a projector and whiteboard!
Secondly, Klatch encourages you to book spaces for long stretches—even the whole day, if you have a full-day event. They may be priced a little steeper than the previous studios, but they give discounts for long bookings—the more consecutive hours you book, the greater a discount you’ll get:
|Number of consecutive hours in a booking
|Shophouse at Jalan Besar (13 pax)
|Studio at Eunos (17 pax)
|Studio at Tampines (30 pax)
|3 hours
|–
|3 per cent off
|4 per cent off
|4 hours
|5 per cent off
|5 per cent off
|6 per cent off
|6 hours
|8 per cent off
|7 per cent off
|10 per cent off
|8 hours
|10 per cent off
|10 per cent off
|12 per cent off
|10 hours
|–
|15 per cent off
|15 per cent off
|12 hours
|25 per cent off
|–
|–
Klatch–flexible co-sharing spaces for rent
- Shophouse at Jalan Besar: 34 Upper Weld Rd, #02-01, Singapore 207391
- Studio at Eunos: 160 Changi Road Hexacube B1-03, Singapore 419728
- Studio at Tampines: 6 Tampines Street 92, #02-02 Yoha Commercial, Singapore 528893
6. Keep Fit With Me — from $1.87/pax, up to 15 pax, 24/7
As its name suggests, Keep Fit With Me is optimised for keeping you in tip top shape through yoga, fitness, and dance. The 24/7 studio comes with a whole host of yoga and fitness equipment, including ballet bars, yoga mats, yoga blocks, yoga wheels, and resistance bands.
Since its 40 sq m space can take up to 15 pax, rates are low if you go in a big group. There’s also no surcharge for weekdays, even after office hours, so it’s a great choice if you and your friends want to squeeze in a dance/yoga sesh after a long day’s work.
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday – Sunday
|Base rental rate
|$28/h
|Weekend surcharge
|–
|$7/h
|Total cost (base + surcharge if applicable)
|$28/h (from $1.87/pax for 15 pax)
|$35/h (from $2.33/pax for 15 pax)
Keep Fit With Me
- Address: 35 Selegie Road, #04-12, Parklane Shopping Mall, Singapore 188307
- Phone: +65 8726 2798
7. J Dance Atelier — from $2.20/pax, up to 16 pax
|Dance Studio 1 (max 16 pax)
|Dance Studio 2 (max 5 pax)
|Off-peak hourly rates
|$35 (from $2.20/pax)
|$15 (from $3/pax)
|Peak hourly rates
|$55 (from $3.40/pax)
|$25 (from $5/pax)
|Studio size
|8.5m x 5m (42.5 sq m)
|3.5m x 5m (17.5 sq m)
Peak hours: After 7pm on weekdays. Weekend peak/off-peak pricing depends on the studio’s own class schedules.
J Dance Atelier is a belly dance school with 2 dance studios: one 8.5m x 5m (42.5 sq m) and the other 3.5m x 5m (17.5 sq m). Each can take up to 16 and 5 pax respectively. If you max out the pax in the studios, the rental rates at J Dance Atelier are just shy of those at Bolly Dancing Studio.
You’ll only see their peak hourly rental rates on their website, but there are actually lower rates for both Studio 1 and Studio 2 during off-peak hours (usually weekdays before 7pm). To check availability and get the off-peak rates, book them on GetSpaces.
The studio is located along Beach Road, and is a 5 minute walk from Nicoll Highway MRT. Not quite as convenient a location as Bolly Dancing Studio, but beats trekking to the ulu Western or Eastern most reaches of the island.
J Dance Atelier
- Address: 339B Beach Rd, Singapore 199566
- Phone: +65 96950771
- Email: info@jdanceatelier.com.sg/zahirabay@yahoo.com.sg
8. Grooves Up Studio—from $2.31/pax, up to 13 pax, 24/7
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday – Sunday
|Base rental rate
|$30/h
|Timings
|12am – 5pm
|5pm – 12am
|Whole day
|Surcharge
|–
|$8.01
|$18
|Total cost (base + surcharge if applicable)
|$30/h (from $2.31/pax for 13 pax)
|$38.01/h (from $2.92/pax for 13 pax)
|$48/h (from $3.69/pax for 13 pax)
Primarily a hip hop and street jazz dance studio, Grooves Up Studio offers 24/7 rental of their 70 sq m space for dance, yoga, fitness, photography and events.
We like that it’s easy to get to, being just diagonally opposite from City Square Mall and a 2 minute walk from Farrer Park MRT. While the studio comes with full length mirrors, speakers, and air-conditioning, but don’t expect any yoga or fitness equipment.
Rates per hour are high if you go alone. But if you max out the 13 pax limit, Grooves Up Studio is an affordable option for studio rental, at still under $4 per pax even on weekends.
Grooves Up Studio
- Address: 291 Serangoon Road #04-01, Singapore, Singapore
- Phone: 9061 8066
- Email: groovesupstudio@gmail.com
9. Sol Latte Studio — from $2.80/pax, up to 10 pax
Sitting on the top of a hill in Chinatown is the cosy dance/yoga/pilates/meditation studio, Sol Latte. It sounds like it could be a gram-worthy cafe spot, but the 40 sq m studio is actually perfect for dance practice for up to 10 pax.
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Base rate
|$28/h (from $2.80/pax)
|Timings
|9am – 6pm
|6pm – 10pm
|9am – 10pm
|9am – 6pm
|6pm – 10pm
|Additional surcharge
|–
|$8.01/h
|$8.01/h
|$8.01/h
|$2.02/h
|Total cost (base + surcharge if applicable)
|$28/h (from $2.80/pax)
|$36.01/h (from $3.60/pax)
|$36.01/h (from $3.60/pax)
|$36.01/h (from $3.60/pax)
|$30.02/h (from $3/pax)
Sol Latte is open for booking from 9am to 11pm, so that means there is only a single hour on Saturday and Sunday that counts as off-peak timing with no surcharge. Your best bet for the lowest rates is to go on a weekday during working hours, if your work timings are flexible.
Sol Latte Studio
- Address: 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, #01-17, Singapore 168976
- Phone: +65 9780 1952
- Email: soulfullatte@gmail.com
10. Which is the most affordable studio rental option for groups of 5 pax and under?
Dancing in a small group? Unfortunately, the fewer the people in the studio, the more each person pays. Rental rates are usually fixed by the hour, so you only get economies of scale when you’ve got a large group.
That said, finding a spot for a small bunch of you to dance affordably is not an impossible task. We’ve gone through all the dance studios on this list to determine the most affordable studio rental rates for 5 pax and under:
|Rates per pax
|Number of pax
|Weekday during working hours: Bolly Dancing Studio or J Dance Atelier
|Weekday evenings: Bolly Dancing Studio
|Weekends: Dancing Bots
|1
|$15.00
|$20.00
|$28.00
|2
|$7.50
|$10.00
|$14.00
|3
|$5.00
|$6.67
|$9.33
|4
|$3.75
|$5.00
|$7.00
|5
|$3.00
|$4.00
|$5.60
This article was first published in MoneySmart.