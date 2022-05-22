8 of the best zi char restaurants to try in Singapore

Do you tend to order the same couple of dishes every time you go to a zi char place? Even though you know it's a safe choice that always tastes good, it'd be nice to try something new once in a while, wouldn't it?

So we came up with a list of well-reviewed zi char places that have unique and delicious specialty dishes. Dishes like lobster porridge or rice hor fun or seriously good angus beef.

Orchid Live Seafood Restaurant

The first one that makes the list is Orchid Live Seafood Restaurant.

Must try: Lobster porridge. And yes, lobster is affordable now, and it's not just what you find in Asian-Western fusion restaurants. The lobster is fresh and sweet, the broth rich and savoury, and the generous sprinkling of crisp and juicy scallions add a little bit of freshness.

Where: 1 Bah Soon Pah Rd S769959 and 16 Jln Kelulut, Singapore 809030

Two Chefs Eating Place

Warning, this next dish is soooo addictive, you'll definitely be coming back for more.

Must try: Butter pork ribs. Buttery and tender ribs are dusted in condensed milk powder and have curry leaves scattered in for that aroma. If you take a piece with a heap of the milk powder on it, you'll have it melt in your mouth and complement how savory the meat is. Heaven.

Where: 116 Commonwealth Crescent, #01-129, Singapore 140116

Sin Teck Heng

Located in The Woodgrove Foodplace in Woodlands, it's easy to miss Sin Teck Heng and all it's treasures. With such dishes like the Volcanic Beancurd and a hearty pot of seafood stewed in milk curry, you wouldn't want to be overlooking this hidden gem.

Must try: Indonesia Prawn ($20.80). One of the best dishes is definitely the Indonesia Prawn. Once just isn't enough, you'll definitely be going back for more. This clay pot bowl of Indonesian prawn curry is intense. Just one sip brims with the flavour of prawns, spice, and curry. Mix it with plenty of rice and enjoy.

Where: Woodgrove Food Place, 30 Woodlands Avenue 1, #01-11 Singapore 739065

21 Seafood

Feeling crabby? Don't worry, we know just what you need. 21 Seafood has the most affordable and tasty crabs out there. With 16 different ways you can order crab, you're spoiled for choice, each dish's sauce and style is simply exquisite

Must try: The salted egg crab. First of all, it's such a good deal for three small Sri Lankan crabs. It's $25, with an additional $3 if you want salted egg sauce. To top it off, you need to order the crispy mantou buns. Crisp on the outside but soft within, it soaks up the sauce in the best possible way.

Where: 212 Hougang Street 21, #01-347, Singapore 530212

New Ubin Seafood

For a seafood place, you'd be surprised how good the beef is. In fact, it's highly recommended by many reviewers.

Must try: The US Black Angus Ribeye Steak ($14 for 100g). The smoky beef comes chopped into succulent pieces that you can easily scoop and eat with fried rice, noodles, or whatever you like. And best of all, it is cooked medium-rare, so it's tender and melts in the mouth. Mmm.

Where: 30 Victoria Street, #02-01B/C, Singapore 187996 (Chijmes), and 16 Ah Hood Road, Singapore 329982 (Zhongshan Park - within Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park)

Siang Hee Seafood (Serangoon Garden Market)

Think of good food at Serangoon, and you'd probably think of Chomp Chomp. Well, it's time you tried the equally good alternative, Siang Hee Seafood.

Must try: Butter prawns with pumpkin cream sauce ($12). Yep, that's right, pumpkin sauce, and not salted egg yolk. It's sweet, with just a tinge of savouriness, and mildly spicy from curry powder that kicks in after a few bites. Not to mention, the prawns are very large, juicy and crispy too.

Where: 49A Serangoon Garden Way, #01-20 Serangoon Garden Market, Singapore 555945

Ting Heng Seafood Restaurant

Ting Heng Seafood Restaurant can be found in Tiong Bahru, an airy, alfresco dining area. Their wide variety makes sure that there's something for everyone. Ting Heng has signature dishes like Moonlight Hor Fun, Cuttlefish Sambal Kang Kong and Salted Fish Pork Cheek that'll keep you going back for more.

Must try: Razor and Bamboo Clams. Known for their fresh seafood, get either razor or bamboo clams as one of your dishes and you won't regret it.

Where: 82 Tiong Poh Road, #01-03, Singapore 160082

Kok Sen Restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/Kok Sen Restaurant

Listed in the Singapore Michelin Bib Gourmand Guide, Kok Sen Restaurant is one of the biggest names in the local zi char business. It's so famous that despite it's coffee-shop style restaurant, reservations are recommended.

The flavourful and rich dishes have people queuing every night for their food. With many well-known dishes like Big Prawn Crispy Noodles with Shrimp Omelette and Thai Style fried rice, it's no wonder everyone is raving about it.

Must try: The star of the show, however, is no doubt the signature Claypot Yong Tau Foo. It's usually available only on weekends and is a hot seller, make sure to get there early if you want a taste! We've seen regular Yong tau foo, we've seen it stir-fried, but claypot Yong tau foo takes it to a whole other level. I

t's all in the gravy, which is complex with notes of sweetness, salt, smokiness, and a hint of spice that keeps you going back for more.

Where: 30-32 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089137

