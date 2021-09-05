8 clothing care products to help your clothes last longer

Looking to shave the costs of buying clothes or believe in adopting sustainable practices when it comes to fashion? It starts with caring for your existing wardrobe and prolong their longevity. Here, products that could help lengthen the lifespan of your favourite shirt or lingerie pieces.

Fabric conditioner or softeners

PHOTO: Shopee

Fabric conditioners reduce friction between fibres, which creates less static cling. This helps reduce wear and tear, and helps preserve the longevity of your favourite clothing purchases.

Flair fabric conditioners have anti-bacterial and deodorising benefits, and a "Scent Release Technology" is said to release fragrance for up to 12 hours during contact with body heat and moisture.

Just avoid using fabric conditioners on athletic gear - they leave behind a coating that can build up on moisture-wicking performance fabric. It affects the ability of the fabric to wick moisture away, and water won't be able to break down the gunk or penetrate the fabric properly.

Shop it here.

Mothball alternatives

PHOTO: Shopee

Sure, the classic naphthalene mothballs do the trick of keeping bugs and moths from chomping on your clothing, but they also leave a pungent smell and can be hazardous when inhaled at certain levels.

For a natural and better-smelling alternative, consider cedar chips, or pouches of lavender that also deter moths as well.

Shop here.

Garment steamer

PHOTO: Philips Singapore

Steamers aren't just can be used for delicate fabrics such as silk, and they won't burn or cause unintended creasing. Plus, they kill bacteria so you can freshen briefly worn clothes instead of throwing them in the wash (which saves time and helps them last longer). The only drawback is that they can't be used to press creases or iron collars.

The Philips ComfortTouch Plus Garment Steamer - GC552/46 for instance, has three steam settings for different fabric types, and the brand promises its steam plate can be pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning.

Simply lock a hanger in place to conveniently de-wrinkle and refresh your clothing items so you can be out of the house in a snap.

Shop it here.

Laundry mesh bags

PHOTO: Lazada

Especially if you have a mixed laundry load, get mesh laundry bags to protect delicate fabrics in the wash. And while bras and bralettes should preferably be hand washed, rounded or cylindrical bags also help ensure they don't go out of shape in the washer.

Shop it here.

Lingerie wash

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

And speaking of lingerie, you don't want to be throwing delicate lacy pieces in the washer. Check out Soak, a no-rinse wash with an eco-friendly formula that'll clean and refresh your favourite lingerie without the need to rinse them. All you have to do is place your pieces in a small tub with some Soak wash, squeeze and lay flat to dry.

It's not just for lingerie, it's suitable for use on your soft sweaters, baby clothes, quilts, swimwear or workout wear, too.

Shop it here.

ALSO READ: 13 laundry tips during the monsoon

Automated drying system

PHOTO: Iuiga

Drying your clothes during the rainy season can be a pain. So a dryer may be the first option that comes to mind when it comes to drying your clothes indoors.

But with a rough tumbling action and possibility of over-drying clothes, dryers also have a rep for degrading fabrics. You may want to consider an automatic laundry system instead, like Iuiga's Smart Automated Laundry System ($699 to $1199).

It has five drying zones, with rods specially designed for various types of laundry, from quilts to smaller clothing items, pillows, and underwear.

A Power Drying technology dries clothes with a constant temperature and helps prevent wrinkles, while a strong Air Drying cooling system speeds up drying time and removes odours. Plus, you can look forward to fresh laundry free of germs and mites since it both sterilises and disinfects.

To operate it, there's a remote control that you can use to adjust the height or choose its various functions.

Shop it here.

Baby laundry detergent

PHOTO: Shopee

Food, milk, and fecal stains can be tough to remove from baby clothing, but at the same time, you'll want something that isn't harsh on kids' skin.

Kodomo Nature Care Baby Laundry Detergent (a winner of our Domestic Diva Awards 2021) is formulated with a plant-derived cleansing formula, is pH-balanced and non-irritating for your precious darling's skin,

Shop it here.

Laundry boosters for sweaty items

PHOTO: Pixabay

Often sweating it out in the gym or outdoors? You could get a special sportswear detergent to get rid of stinky. Or for a cheaper alternative, just reach into your kitchen pantry for white vinegar.

It has natural odour eliminating properties that work on sweaty items, and you just have to add a cup to the fabric conditioner compartment of your machine. A cup of baking soda does the job as well, which also brightens white clothing.

ALSO READ: Best laundry services in Singapore

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.