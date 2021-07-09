8 cold brews in Singapore with islandwide delivery for your caffeine fix

For many of us, coffee is a simple pick-me-up to get our day going. But for others, their daily cup of joe is a necessity in the morning. Serious coffee drinkers see it as more of a lifestyle than just a simple beverage.

And while you can make coffee from the comforts of your own home, at times, it just doesn’t cut it. Sure, your trusty coffee machine might just do the trick. But let’s face it — nothing beats a professionally brewed cuppa, or more specifically, in this case, the classic cold brew.

In the stay-at-home era that we live in, having our favourite cold brews delivered to our doorsteps is a new way to caffeinate. What’s more, you can also order it in bulk so you can fuel up for the week ahead.

So in a bid to support our caffeine cravings, ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best cold brews in town.

1. Naga Brews

Considering Singapore’s balmy climate, cold brews, like the ones by Naga Brews make the perfect thirst-quenchers on a hot summer’s day. While they may have just recently launched their business in 2021, Naga Brews has become a serious contender in the game of coffee.

Beyond providing a hit of energy to get us through the workday, these guys also serve up one of the most affordable cold brews in town without compromising on quality.

That being said, their signature Cold Brew Black is smooth and refreshing, with notes of caramel and milk chocolate, while the Cold Brew White is packed with 100 per cent fresh milk — which is perfect for those looking for something sweeter with a savoury note.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to expand your cold brew coffee horizons, they also have their Dirty Hojicha that’s made with a unique blend of tea and espresso — striking the perfect balance between bitter and sweet.

Naga Brews is also offering islandwide delivery for all orders with a delivery fee of $5, and free delivery for orders above $30.

View the full menu here.

2. Bootstrap Beverages

Hailing from Bali, Bootstrap uses 100 per cent Arabica beans sourced sustainably from producers in the region to deliver high-quality cold brews.

With about seven flavours to choose from — ranging from the standard Cold Brew Black to unique flavours like Milk & Manuka Honey, as well as crowd favourites like the Oat Milk Cold Brew Coffee — we won’t be surprised if you’re left spoiled for choice.

Its mix pack of six will set you back $35, or you can also opt for their classic gift pack to surprise your loved ones with, which go for $36 a set.

From May 8 to July 15, Bootstrap Beverages is also offering free islandwide delivery with no minimum spend when you apply the code “CHEERUP” at checkout.

View the full menu here

3. No Sleep Club

Besides it being known for serving some of the most exquisite cocktails in town, No Sleep Club has proven to be more than just a cocktail bar. As the name suggests, the bar is offering its very own range of cold brews that will keep you wide awake in just one sip.

Whether you’re looking for a strong cup of Black Cold Brew, or something smoother like the White Cold Brew, these drinks are guaranteed to cool you down and power up your workdays at home.

View the full menu here.

4. Strangers Reunion

Otherwise known as one of the OGs of coffee, Strangers Reunion has been serving quality coffee since 2012. While they specialise in making their own in-house cups of coffee, their dedication also extends to their bottled brews.

With up to five flavours to choose from — which includes their signature White Magic, a sweet and creamy coffee blend and Sea Salt Chocolate, that boasts sweet and savoury notes — each bottle will set you back $6.90.

Strangers Reunion is also offering islandwide delivery for all orders with a delivery fee of $10, and free delivery for orders above $100.

View the full menu here.

5. Parallel Coffee

This popular option is not prevalent on Instagram without reason. The homegrown business started in 2017 with the aim to serve good coffee, good food, at good prices.

They make some of the finest thirst quenchers in town and that includes their special cold brews. Some of the top picks include their regular black, a white sweetened option – and like all millennial stores – an oat milk option.

And for serious coffee drinkers who want to share their love of caffeine with their loved ones, then you’ll be glad to know that you can order your favourite cold brews in bulk for any occasion as corporate gifts, wedding favours, or even welfare packs.

View the full menu here.

6. Café Cartisan

Bored of the same old flavours or looking for something new to try? Look over to Café Cartisan’s range of cold brews. Known for its artisanal coffee, the Melbourne-inspired café serves up one of the most unique lineups of cold brews that you can find in Singapore.

With an extensive range of flavours to choose from, some of their bestsellers include their Earl Grey Chocolate and Sea Salt Hojicha Latte. With other fun and quirky flavours like their Magic Coffee Bomb and Lushie Golden Matcha Latte, we’re certain that you’ll be coming back for more.

View the full menu here.

7. Dapper Coffee

Injecting a punch of colour and sparkle to your daily cuppa, the cold brews served at Dapper Coffee is unlike anything you’re used to. This hidden treasure located at Amoy Street is serving cold-brewed coffee infused with magic!

Here, their Gold Brews (yes, you read that right) are made with single-origin Ethiopian Yirgachaffe coffee that is infused with edible gold dust. The experience lies when you shake the bottle, and the coffee shimmers and sparkles under the light.

And while it may be a little more expensive than your usual cold brew packs, with a set of six going for $55, we’re certain that you can’t find something as quirky as this.

View the full menu here.

8. Tolido's Espresso Nook

You’ve probably heard of Tolido’s Espresso Nook for its sumptuous all-day breakfast menu or even for its pasta and dessert. But what this cafe is better known for is their cold brews.

Here, you’ll find their signature black cold brew coffee called the Circuit Waker, which is made with no sugar, or opt for their Great White Cold Brew if you love some creamy goodness.

View the full menu here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.