8 exciting June school holiday activities to entertain your kids

School’s out and it’s holiday season again and that means lots of activities to think up for the children in June! Especially with no travel plans on the card, restrictions to adhere to, and you have excitable and hyperactive kiddos to entertain, the month-long period might seem daunting.

But not to fret, there are lots to do during the June School Holidays 2021 in Singapore. Here are some events that will keep the kiddos occupied.

1. June holidays family fun with the National Museum

PHOTO: National Museum

This June holidays, the National Museum has a special line-up of family-friendly activities you can enjoy from home (aka Zoom). The kids will get a look at your own childhood through various artefacts of the 80s and 90s, or be enraptured by an interactive storytelling session or a performance that explores the mememtoes in “Grandma’s cupboard”.

You can also get hands-on with risograph printing or scrapbooking workshops. Parents may also redeem their Singapore Redisover Vouchers for the Risograph Family Workshop.

When: Visit National Museum’s website for dates and times

Where: Conducted on Zoom – link will be sent to those who have successfully registered

Admission: Visit website for more information

2. Gallery Children’s Biennale 2021

The Gallery Children’s Biennale is back this year, but with a digital spin.

Direct your browser to its online webpage, where you and the kids can navigate and interact with nine digital artwork installations by international and local artists, centred around the theme ‘Why Art Matters’, and on topics around home, diversity, time and the environment.

Not only are there interactive online games to play, digital artmaking activities and animated illustrations, the young ones can also build a digital home out of physical objects around the house (upload a photo of your creation and it’ll be rendered as a 3D version) and move into a virtual floating city.

Visit the Gallery Children’s Biennale for more.

ALSO READ: The best kid-friendly things to do during school holidays in Singapore 2021

3. Changi Chapel and Museum

After a three-year hiatus, Changi Chapel and Museum has reopened its doors. Best for older children and history buffs, the museum will take them through 114 personal effects and war artefacts that showcase the lives and hardships of prisoners of war and their families.

Other highlights include eight exhibition zones, historical recordings of conversations between the internees in a recreated Changi Gaol prison cell, a 400-page diary by a civilian internee to his wife in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and a Kodak Baby Brownie camera given to former POW Sergeant John Ritchie Johnston by his wife.

Where: Changi Chapel and Museum

Price: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Visitors can pre-book their entry time slots for a maximum of two persons here.

4. Barbie “You Can Be A Designer” competition

PHOTO: Barbie

If kiddo is a budding fashionista, get their creative juices bubbling by taking part in the Barbie “You Can Be A Designer” competition.

To celebrate its Barbie Extra doll line-up, which flaunts playful, over-the-top styles together with diversity, the brand has launched a drawing contest to give the young ones a glimpse of the world of fashion design — and the top 10 selected designs will stand to win exclusive workshop passes worth a total of over $600, sponsored by Fashion Makerspace — a community of professional trainers that aim to create a friendly and nurturing environment in the fields of fashion.

ALSO READ: 13 fun camps and workshops for your kids to try out during the school holidays

The contest is opened to participants aged between five to 12 years old. To take part, participants will need to purchase any Barbie® Doll available at all Toys ‘R’ Us stores, all leading departmental stores, Mattel Official Shopee Mall or Lazada Mall websites to receive a valid competition entry.

Contest entries can be submitted through the QR Code provided in the contest template and should be accompanied by a snapshot of the receipt for the doll purchased. Submissions will close on June 14, 2021, 11.59 pm. Terms and conditions apply.

5. Hello From The Wild Side with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)

Have you ever wondered how the animals at the Zoo are cared for? Meet with animal friends, learn more about them and what goes into caring for these creatures through Hello From the Wild Side, Wild Life Reserves’ series of interactive virtual sessions.

For the month of June, get up close with a new baby rhino and his dedicated keeper, learn about animal behaviour and training, or meet the playful Emperor Tamarins and join their feeding and enrichment activities.

When: Throughout June, visit WRS’ website for more info

Where: Via Zoom

Price: $10 per session

6. Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition

If you’ve yet to check it out, don’t fret. The Star Wars Identities exhibition at Art Science Museum has been extended till June 27, 2021. Plus, you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to redeem tickets, too.

Get up close with nearly 200 artefacts from the original Star Wars films, including original movie props, artwork, costumes, and starships like the Star Destroyer from the movie franchise.

Where: Art Science Museum

Price: $25 (adults) and $12 (for seniors, students and children aged 2-12), for Singapore residents

ALSO READ: How local celebrity mums are spending the school holidays

7. Dream, Singapore’s first fully-interactive virtual magic-theatre experience

PHOTO: Dream

Experience magic right from your couch with Dream.

This interactive virtual magic experience stars illusionist, Kyle Ravin, who wakes from his sleep to find his computer switched on, and him being watched. He realises that in this woken state, he is able to manipulate reality to blur the lines of what’s truly attainable.

And after the show, there’s also a two-hour master class where you can learn the fundamentals of magic, using everyday items.

When: June 25, 2021, 8pm (show), and June 27, 2021, 10am (workshop)

Where: Via Zoom

Price: $29 each for the Dream Show and Workshop respectively. A bundle of both the show and workshop can be also purchased at $50. Click here for more information.

8. Race at The Karting Arena

Mini speed devils will enjoy the thrill of racing around a go-kart circuit. There are several tracks in Singapore, and one of them is The Karting Arena, located at The Grand Stand. Go for the Fun Kart, which is suitable for both adults and kids. Each session will last 8 minutes or approximately eight to 10 laps.

Drivers must be aged nine years or older and at least 140cm tall.

Where: The Karting Arena, #01-01B The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road, South Carpark, Singapore 287994

Price: From $25 for kids and from $30 for adults

Visit its website for more information.

ALSO READ: 10 best resources in 2021 to keep your kids occupied

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.