8 kid-friendly restaurants at Dempsey Hill to visit this weekend

Take the family out for a meal at Dempsey Hill this weekend, where children will be treated to kid-friendly food options, sprawling playgrounds and plenty of room to roam freely.

With its lush and leafy greenery, wide open spaces and top-notch dining establishments, Dempsey Hill is a popular spot for Singapore's city slickers to escape to for a breather from the hubbub of everyday living. It's also one of the more family-friendly areas to take the kids to, and you'll find plenty of families here on the weekends.

Besides restaurants with extensive kids' menus, you'll also encounter many joints with sprawling playgrounds and outdoor environments for the little ones to explore. Whether you're looking for baked goods, cafe fare or a full-on feast, here are a few great places to check out.

Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari

At Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari, kids will get to dine in a huge safari-style tent decked out in vibrant furnishings, with a sand pit and outdoor garden located just outside - what's not to love?

As for the food, expect the mouth-watering pastries that the brand is known for - think butter croissants, roast beef sandwiches and apple crumble - accompanied by a range of salads, sourdough waffles and crunchy granola with blueberry compote and Greek yoghurt. Try the TBB Teh Tarik, made with caffeine-free rooibos tea and milk.

130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819, +65 6877 4876

Plank Sourdough Pizza

Pizza is a favourite among kids, and this spot serves scrumptious sourdough pizzas made with high-quality ingredients. More importantly, it has a large grassy lawn and playground with a miniature treehouse, wooden boat and other contraptions that are sure to delight the little ones.

We like Pizza one (red sauce, mozzarella, caramelised garlic and basil) and Pizza 11 that features burrata, Parma ham and rocket. They even offer their beloved pepperoni pizza in a smaller size just for children.

30C Loewen Road, Singapore 248839, +65 6251 1108

Open Farm Community

Right next to Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari, you'll find Open Farm Community. Besides an expansive patio ringed by leafy plants, you'll also discover a space for lawn bowling. Kids' food options here range from cheese and tomato flatbread to fish and chips with house-made tartar sauce.

There's also a solid dessert menu with banana sticky toffee pudding and sourdough ice cream, plus a single-origin chocolate brownie. Adults can nosh on produce-forward dishes such as duck confit with polenta and fennel blossom.

130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819, +65 6471 0306

AT Feast

With an on-site playground filled with adorable structures and colouring kits for kids, AT Feast is an ideal choice if you're dining with younger children.

The food here is made with organic and sustainable ingredients wherever possible, so it's also a good chance to teach them about eco-friendly eating. Adult-appropriate offerings include spiced chicken with yoghurt and coriander, steak with chimichurri and watercress and grilled eggplant with chickpea and couscous stew.

And the impressive children's menu offers spaghetti Pomodoro; pancakes with banana and Nutella; and crispy fish goujons.

16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695, +65 8121 5763

Huber's Bistro

Located near the entrance to Dempsey Hill, Huber's Bistro is a long-standing favourite among families, who love it for its accessible cuisine and colourful playground with slides, swings and a padded surface.

Food-wise, you can sample meat-forward European delights such as curry sausages; pork goulash with sauerkraut and a bread dumpling; and a chicken schnitzel sandwich (plus plenty of Swiss and German beer options). As for the kids, there are burgers, pasta and a selection of sausages of the day to keep their tummies happy. End your meal with a warm apple strudel with whipped cream.

22 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249679, +65 6737 1488

Burnt Ends Bakery

For a quick and easy breakfast, make your way to Burnt Ends Bakery (they usually sell out of the good stuff around lunchtime).

There's an expansive outdoor area, so the little ones will have plenty of space, and the line-up features an array of baked goods. Get some fluffy brioche doughnuts for everyone to share - we like the Nutella, Lemon Meringue and crowd-favourite Milo Dinosaur. Savoury selections include focaccia with beef marmalade and cheese and scallion scones, and they also offer assorted drinks.

7 Dempsey Road, #01-01, Singapore 249671, +65 9624 9534

PS.Cafe

With its picturesque location ringed by verdant trees, this restaurant will make you forget that you're living in an urban jungle. Grab a table outside, which will allow you to keep an eye on the kids scampering about the lush and rolling lawn as you wait for your meal.

Try the crab and prawn laksa, beer-battered fish and chips and steak sandwich with shoestring fries. Meanwhile, kids can pick from the likes of a cheeseburger or spaghetti Bolognese, and they also throw in a bowl of ice cream with chocolate or strawberry sauce.

28B Harding Road, Singapore 249549, +65 6708 9288

Carrotsticks & Cravings

If you want to feed your little ones something on the healthier side, then head to Carrotsticks & Cravings. The bright cafe with a family-friendly ambience serves delicious, nourishing meals that even the kids won't turn up their noses at.

Order a hearty vegetarian breakfast burrito or smashed avocado toast with feta and pomegranate, and pair it with fresh juice with an added ginger shot. On the children's menu, you'll find pancakes, pasta and pita toast with cheese.

81 Loewen Road, #01-05, Singapore 249701, +65 8128 9926

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.