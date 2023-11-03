8 must-have tools for successful baby-led weaning

It's time for the little one to start solids! Are you eager to try baby-led weaning (BLW)? Don't go into this battle unprepared.

To make the journey of baby-led weaning smoother and more enjoyable, it's helpful to have the right tools on hand. From safe utensils to practical accessories, we've compiled a list of eight essential BLW tools to assist you in your baby-led weaning adventure.

What is baby-led weaning

Baby-led weaning is a style of feeding that uses your baby's instincts to feed themselves food. It's an approach that lets babies eat when they are hungry and not when they are forced to eat by their parents.

It's also a way to introduce solid foods that is less stressful for babies and parents. This feeding style allows babies to explore their new world and participate in the family meal without dealing with the stress of being forced to eat something before they're ready. It helps promote independence and a healthy relationship with food.

Baby-led weaning helps children develop good eating habits early, setting them up for success later in life as they learn more about food and nutrition.

But you cannot go to the battle unprepared. Doing so will just lead to frustration. You need to equip yourself with the must-have tools for a stress-free experience for you, and an easier transition for your baby.

BLW tools you need for your baby's feeding journey

No idea on which tools to get? Here's a list of essential BLW tools to assist you in your baby-led weaning adventure.

High-quality silicone bibs

Silicone bibs are a must-have for baby-led weaning. They are easy to clean, waterproof, and catch food spills and drool effectively. Look for bibs with adjustable closures and deep pockets to prevent food from falling into your little one's lap.

Sectioned plates or trays

Opt for sectioned plates or trays designed specifically for baby-led weaning. These are great for introducing various foods and helping your baby explore different tastes and textures. The sections help keep foods separate, making it easier for your little one to pick up and self-feed.

Soft-tipped utensils

Baby-led weaning involves allowing your baby to use utensils early on. Soft-tipped spoons or forks are ideal for their delicate gums and developing motor skills. Look for utensils made of safe materials like silicone or BPA-free plastic.

Suction-based bowls

Suction-based bowls are excellent for preventing messes and spills during baby-led weaning. These bowls securely attach to the high chair tray or table, making it more challenging for your little one to tip them over. Look for bowls with a strong suction base and removable sections for easy cleaning.

Easy-to-grip cups

As your baby progresses with self-feeding, introducing a sippy cup or a small open cup is essential. Opt for cups with handles or textured surfaces to promote a secure grip. Make sure they are spill-proof and designed for small hands to hold independently.

Silicone placemats

Silicone placemats are perfect for protecting your dining table or high chair tray. These mats are easy to clean, non-slip, and provide a hygienic surface for your baby to eat on. Look for ones with raised edges to contain any spills.

Mesh or silicone teethers

During the baby-led weaning process, teething often occurs simultaneously. Mesh or silicone teethers can be filled with frozen fruits or vegetables, providing relief for your little one's sore gums while introducing new flavours.

Food processor or blender

While baby-led weaning focuses on self-feeding, having a food processor or blender can be helpful for preparing nutritious purees or mashes when needed. It allows you to control the texture and consistency of foods as you gradually introduce them alongside finger foods.

Remember, every baby is unique, and their preferences and needs may differ. Adapt and select tools that work best for your little one's comfort and safety.

BLW tips to remember

As you embark on your BLW journey, it's important to keep a few key reminders in mind to ensure a positive and safe experience for your baby. Here are five important things to remember when starting baby-led weaning:

Offer nutritious finger foods: Provide a variety of soft and appropriately sized finger foods to encourage exploration and develop your baby's self-feeding skills. Follow your baby's cues: Let your baby take the lead and listen to their hunger and fullness cues, allowing them to regulate their food intake. Prioritise safety: Always ensure that foods are cut into appropriate sizes and shapes to minimise the risk of choking, and closely supervise your baby during mealtimes. Embrace the mess: Baby-led weaning can be messy, but it's a natural part of the learning process. Embrace the mess and use bibs, placemats, and easy-to-clean surfaces to minimise cleanup. Offer a wide range of flavours and textures: Introduce a variety of tastes and textures to help your baby develop a diverse palate and a positive relationship with food.

Having the right tools can greatly enhance your baby-led weaning journey, making it a smooth and enjoyable experience for both you and your little one. By equipping yourself with these BLW tools, you'll be better prepared to foster your baby's independence, exploration, and healthy relationship with food.

So, gear up with these must-have items and embark on a successful and fulfilling baby-led weaning adventure. Happy weaning!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.