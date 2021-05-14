8 not-so-standard wardrobe placement ideas for a BTO master bedroom (no hacking!)

Reality check: Unfortunately, even the master bedroom of your BTO flat isn’t exactly cavernous. Fortunately, there is still some room for creativity. Here are 8 less conventional ways of placing the wardrobe in your BTO’s master bedroom. The best part? They don’t involve any wall hacking!

1. Walk-in wardrobe

PHOTO: 3D Innovations

To create a dedicated walk-in wardrobe feel without having to knock down walls or sacrifice a separate room, use a part of your built-in wardrobe as a divider between the bed and the closet area.

The idea of using glass panels for the closet frame not only feels very luxurious, but also helps to offer some visual breathing space in the small master bedroom.

2. The L-shaped curve

PHOTO: Apex Design

The L-shaped wardrobe is a common sight in BTO master bedrooms. But less common is one that features a curved design. It’s less jarring in a space full of lines and edges and helps to create just a twinge bit more closet room.

3. Over-the-bed closet

PHOTO: Charlotte’s Carpentry

Building the wardrobe around and over your bed helps to centralise your bedroom layout. The bonus? Space normally under-utilised gets utilised!

We love the addition of openings by the side that function as bedside tables, so there’s no need to waste extra floor estate for separate ones.

4. Galley style

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

To get this look, you will want to place your bed on a platform so that it doesn’t feel like it’s sitting too low next to the towering wardrobes.

The galley style means you get to have clear his and her sides. You don’t have to do equal lengths for both sides of the wardrobe either—extend the left side of the wardrobe all the way to the end of the wall if you need more closet space.

5. By the side

PHOTO: The Minimalist Society

This one’s for those who like plenty of space in front of the wardrobe (to parade or otherwise). This wardrobe placement functions well for a small bedroom since it really helps to visually open up the area.

You do need to couch your bed nearer to the window or the wall however to have enough closet space.

6. Pull-out closets

PHOTO: DS2000 Interior & Design

If you’re willing to splurge on fancy mechanisms, this is a nifty idea. Pull-out closets allow you to store plenty. If you want to access all your pull-out compartments at one go, make sure there’s enough standing room between them.

Otherwise, it’s likely you’ll only be able to access a single compartment at a time.

7. Headboard

PHOTO: Space Factor

Space-saver alert! Part of the wardrobe here doubles up as the headboard so you don’t need a separate one. This wardrobe placement also has the bed facing the window, perfect for those with a view.

8. Hidden number

PHOTO: Clover Space & Styledbypt

Stretching out the entire design of your wardrobe over the entrance of your bedroom and en-suite lends a more seamless look to the space, which works to cut out visual clutter.

This article was first published in Renonation.sg.