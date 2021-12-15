8 personalised beauty gifts for your favourite person on your shopping list

December is the season of giving and gifting. When buying gifts for others, it’s best not to just pick the first thing you see in a store or online, or choose the most expensive item by a brand. It’s the little things that count and adding a personal touch is always treasured when you receive a gift. And you can do this literally by personalising presents, be it via engraving or embroidery.

Whether it’s your sister, your bestie, your favourite colleague or someone you think deserves a special treat, these gifts will put a smile on their face.

Sigi Skin

PHOTO: Sigi Skin

Treat your skincare-obsessed friend to homegrown brand’s Sigi Skin essence mist Dew Potion, overnight mask Dream Capsule and waterless day moisturiser Idylic Fields – that can be customised with his or her name from now till Dec 31 for an extra-special touch.

Available at https://sigiskin.com/

Guerlain

PHOTO: Guerlain

The French Maison revealed its new retail concept at TANGS at Tang Plaza in November with a first-of-its kind concept in Singapore and Southeast Asia. This new space showcases all three axes that encompasses Guerlain – skincare, makeup and fragrance – and its new merchandising “Bee” concept. It’s more than just a store; it’s an immersive experience that invokes customers’ senses of sight, sound, smell and touch. You’ll also be able to learn more about the brand’s more than 190 years’ heritage.

There are also specialised in-person experiences such as tailored skincare consultation. If you’re looking for a unique scent for someone, you can learn all about the art of mixology and customise a signature scent with Aqua Allegoria. Or pick up a lipstick from the Rouge G collection and get it engraved with a personalised message.

310 Orchard Rd, Tang Plaza; open from 11.30am to 8.30pm

Charlotte Tilbury

PHOTO: Charlotte Tilbury

As if Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning Magic Trilogy wasn’t exciting enough, it’s now refillable and recyclable. The three step routine – Charlotte’s Magic Eye Rescue, Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Magic Night Cream – works wonders on your skin, resulting in glowing, smoother and plumper-looking skin. The new skincare refills are sleek, simple capsules that lock easily into the new glass Magic Moisturiser jars so you can do your part for the environment too.

You can now personalise Magic Trilogy glass jars with Magic Engraving. Available at CharlotteTilbury.com.

M.A.C

PHOTO: MAC

M.A.C’s Hypnotising Holiday collection is a vibrant way to end 2021. Get a whole new look with limited-edition transfixing colours for eyes, lips and skin, or give your bestie a pick-me-up make-up item to end her year with a bang.

Hypnotising Holiday Lipstick ($33) is our favourite pick, with five shades that come with fun names such as Say The Magic Word and For My Next Trick. And did we mention that the packaging is oh-so-pretty? Pick up a gift from the brand’s flagship boutique at Takashimaya and get a personalisation service with any lipstick purchase. Choose a design or add some text on the bullet for that truly special present.

M.A.C Cosmetics, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Rd, #B1- 13 / 13A, Singapore 238872

Silky Miracle

PHOTO: Silky Miracle

Are you buying gifts for any newlyweds? Silky Miracle has the most gorgeous personalised gifts that your friends will never forget. Plus, they’re crafted with the finest quality of 100 per cent Mulberry silk, which means they don’t just feel good but last long too.

There’s a range of hair bands featuring scrunchies and hair pins in various colours. Or get her an eye mask for the best beauty sleep, in a style that matches her personality. Add an extra-special touch by personalising your gift with the couple’s (or the bride’s) name/initials or add a message. Chose intricate embroidery or hand-pressed Swarovski Crystals.

#01-03, 13 Dempsey Road

Mark & Graham

PHOTO: Mark & Graham

Help your bestie get more organised with this beautiful quilted cosmetics case. The zipper keeps everything in place and the handle on the top makes it easy for her to carry it around. It’s ideal for travelling or if she’s not venturing out of the country just yet, it’s a handy pouch to keep her make-up or skincare products in one place.

Available in two colours – creamy white or rich navy blue. Add a personalised three-letter monogram that will be embroidered beautifully onto the front of the case. Available at markandgraham.com

The Daily Edited

PHOTO: The Daily Edited

This Australian brand is known for its personalised products and the good news is, it ships internationally! This black vanity set is a classy gift for your loved ones, consisting of a brush holder and a rectangular tray. It’s good for keeping make-up brushes tidy and placing small make-up or jewellery items on the tray so they don’t get lost easily. Personalise it with their initials or a message – or even emojis! Available at thedailyedited.com

Cotton On

PHOTO: Cotton On

Your loved one will be having satin-smooth sweet dreams with this personalised satin sleep set. It consists of a satin eye mask, a satin pillowcase and two satin hair ties. She’ll be looking forward to bedtime every night after she gets this. Add a personalised message of not more than 10 letters. Available at cottonon.com.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.