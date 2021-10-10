8 Singapore florists offering unique flower subscriptions

Unless you have a green thumb, you probably haven't been seeing much flowers and greenery from being cooped up at home.

Want to brighten up your house or home office with blooms but don't have the time to head to the florist or plant nursery? Flower subscriptions could be your answer.

They have been around for a long time. If you haven't tried one out, now might be just the right time.

With varying subscription plans, various florists around Singapore send lush bouquets of flowers right to your doorstep.

If you are looking to add a constant pop of colour to your home during this period, below are some florists that offer this service.

Dawn Q. Floral Design

Dawn Q. Floral Design offers flower subscriptions for not just arrangements, but for specific flowers as well.

This means that if you only want sunflowers, then that will be what you get.

It's especially useful for those with pets because you definitely don't want to be getting hydrangeas, which are toxic to pets, if you have a cat or dog.

They have nine flower-specific subscriptions to choose from, ranging from lilies to baby's breath.

Prices range from $80 to $150 for three deliveries depending on the flowers chosen. Find out more here.

Wonderland Botanicals

Wonderland Botanicals offers flower subscriptions with six vase sizes and five different floral styles.

Whether you want to put it in the dining room or beside your table, and whether you are going for a clean look or muted neutrals, you have a wide pool to choose from.

They even show pictures of their vases and arrangements in various settings for you to gauge which you would like best.

Prices start at $35 per arrangement for the bedside table sizes to $75 per arrangement for the hallway sizes.

You can opt for three, six, or 12 arrangements in your subscription. Find out more here.

Flower Addict

Flower Addict may offer normal flower subscriptions, but their Style Yourself subscription allows you to, you guessed it, design your own bouquet.

This is great if you love flower jamming but can't do that anymore due to the restrictions.

With three different arrangement sizes to choose from, flowers are delivered in bespoke boxes ready for you to work your magic.

You can sign up for a one, three, or six-month prepaid subscription, or choose a pay-as-you-go subscription so you can cancel anytime.

Prices start at $89 for their Style Yourself subscription and $99 for their arranged bouquet subscription. Find out more here.

Freshblooms.co

Freshblooms.co offers weekly and bi-weekly flower subscriptions, including a botanical foliage bi-weekly subscription.

If you want to keep your house looking minimalistic, then a pop of green will do just the trick.

If you only want one colour in your bouquet but green doesn't cut it for you, they offer mono-botanical subscriptions too.

They change up the flowers they use for each arrangement, so the colour of the bouquets will differ every delivery.

The Botanical Foliage subscription starts at $31.99/week (including GST), while their Mono-Botanical subscription starts at $39.48/week (including GST).

Subscription lengths are one, two, and three months. Find out more here.

Urban Meadow

If you are looking for contemporary flower arrangements with a boho style feel, Urban Meadow's flower subscriptions deliver just that.

Their subscriptions come in three sizes, and their medium and large subscriptions come with a vase on the first delivery.

Their arrangements include a generous amount of foliage with filler flowers to give the bouquet a unique form.

Subscriptions start from $185. Each subscription comes with four arrangements and can be delivered weekly or bi-weekly. Find out more here.

Little Flower Hut

If you want a professionally done bouquet on a budget, Little Flower Hut's flower subscription is your next best friend.

Their Premium Floral subscription starts at $50 a week, and can go down to $39 a week depending on your subscription plan.

Your first order also guarantees a vase, and deliveries are free.

The Deluxe Floral subscription starts at $80, and you can expect flowers such as Kenyan roses, hydrangeas, and more.

Subscriptions start from $50 a week with a minimum order of four for one month. They offer upfront payment and a pay-as-you-go system. Find out more here.

Charlotte Puxley Flowers

Charlotte Puxley offers many different kinds of flower subscriptions, including their Tall and Green subscription.

True to its name, this subscription is all about height and the colour of the trees.

Their arrangements make use of all foliage and fillers and come with a free vase per subscription.

They also list down all the flowers used for each delivery, so you can let them know if you (or anyone in your family) are allergic to a certain flower.

Subscriptions are $160 per delivery, with a minimum of three deliveries before cancellation is allowed. Find out more here.

Beato

Flower arrangements are pieces of art, and if you want masterpieces in your house, Beato has their Floral Art Weekly subscription plan for you.

Their bouquets make use of exotic flowers and shapes normally found in hotel lobbies and high-class restaurants.

You're allowed to highlight any preferences you may have for the arrangements, such as the colour scheme or flower you'd like them to use.

Subscriptions start at $600 for four arrangements over one month for their Entree size. Delivery from 9am to 6pm is free. Find out more here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.