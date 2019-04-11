8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

#1 THERE ARE 2 TYPES OF PLUMBING SYSTEMS IN EVERY APARTMENT

A plumbing system is made up of pipes which carries 2 types of water; the supply of clean drinking water while the other is for discharging of used or waste water.

#2 ASIDE FROM YOU, THE PUB AND TOWN COUNCIL IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF THE WATER PIPES

What this means to you, is that you need to inform the Town Council if there is low water pressure. This could be caused by a malfunction in the booster pump. Also, do inform the PUB if the PUB water sub-meter is found to be faulty.

#3 TOWN COUNCIL AND YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF THE SANITARY PIPES

You need to maintain the sanitary branch pipes while the Town Council is responsible for the maintenance of the main sanitary pipes. Therefore, you should check pipes regularly and

engage a plumber to carry out repairs for the sanitary branch pipes. Also, contact the Town Council when repairs are needed for the main sanitary pipes.

#4 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES MUST BE TAKEN WHEN RENOVATION WORKS ARE CARRIED OUT FOR FLATS WITH CONCEALED WATER PIPES

The renovation professionals should treat the concealed water pipe layout plans for kitchen and toilet as a reference. Hence, a metal detector has to be used to locate the exact location of the concealed water pipes before any drilling is done. The ramsets, nails and/or screws must be located away from these concealed water pipes.

#5 ONLY A LICENSED PLUMBER IS ALLOWED TO CARRY OUT THE PLUMBING SERVICES

Starting from 1 April, 2018, only PUB Licensed Plumbers are allowed to provide water and sanitary services.

Do you know? It is an offence for anyone, without a valid PUB Plumber Licence to:

a. provide water service and sanitary works and/or;

b. advertise or pass off as a licensed plumber.

The penalty is either a fine not exceeding $10,000 or a term imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or both.

#6 HANDYMEN (WITHOUT PUB LICENSE) CAN BE ENGAGED FOR SIMPLE PLUMBING WORKS

Handymen are allowed to perform the following simple plumbing works for the water service works for portable water. They include the replacement or removal of any tap or mixer, or the accessories* connected to a tap.