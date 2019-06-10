8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel

Travelling on the fly? Heed these tips.

1. LET THE DEAL DECIDE YOUR DESTINATION

If you’re only thinking of traveling at the last minute, chances are, you don’t have your heart set on a specific destination.

If you’re flexible about where you go, Kayak Explore is a great tool to see which destination in the world offer the best bang for your buck during your generic travel dates. We once spotted a flight to Seoul, South Korea for just $80!

