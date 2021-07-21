8 ways to refresh your kitchen instantly without renovating

The kitchen is the heart of the home, where tasty meals are prepared and new recipes are invented. Charging up the kitchen’s dated interior design may not necessary be a prohibitively expensive affair. affair. Here are some fun ideas to get you started.

1. “Skin” the kitchen cabinets for a different look

PHOTO: Unsplash

As the kitchen cabinets take up the most space in kitchen, changing the color or texture of the cabinet will completely transform the kitchen.

Nevertheless, changing the cabinets’ look can feel can actually be incredibly affordable and easy with using either the flexible, self-adhesive vinyl film from 3M, or simply giving them a fresh coat of paint.

Tip: If you opt for a fresh coat of paint, remember to scuff the surface with sandpaper prior painting. For laminate cabinets, they require a special bonding primer.

2. Change the kitchen mood with a different wall color or design

PHOTO: Unsplash

Maybe the kitchen cabinets are fine, but the rest of the kitchen needs a refresh. The easiest way to pull this off is to either introduce a new wall color or design using wallpaper or paint, since kitchen tiles are just so cliched.

In addition, you can consider using chalkboard wall paint for writing down your latest recipe. However, if you do not fancy using a chalkboard, you can consider transforming the surface into a magnetic one, with a magnetic primer.

Tip: If your kitchen wall is textured, it is not suitable for chalkboard paint on. The more paint coats used, the smoother the chalkboard wall will be.

If you are doing up a magnetic wall, you need to use least three coats in order to make the magnetic attraction stronger.

3. Overlay countertop wall tiles with tempered glass backsplash

PHOTO: CBDGlass

The tempered glass backsplash is gaining popularity among homeowners because they are easy to clean and add tremendous aesthetic value to any modern kitchen.

If graphic designs are not your thing, a glass backsplash can be easily back-painted any color of your choice.

Tip:The tempered glass is able to resist extreme temperatures and therefore, suitable for installation near the stove.

4. Swap out plain kitchen gear with colorful ones

PHOTO: Unsplash

You won’t believe how quick and easy it is to give your old, outdated hardware a refresh by incorporating cheerful pops of colors.

Thankfully, a wide variety of kitchen brands such as KitchenAid, SMEG and Le Creuset, specialize in colorful cookware and appliances for that iconic and playful look.

Tip: Remember that the cookware chosen should match the cooktop. Flat-bottomed pans should not warp and are essential for an induction cook hob cooktop.

5. Charge up the countertop with under cabinet lighting

PHOTO: 19EightyThree

Under cabinet lights are important as countertop lighting or as aesthetic purpose, where the kitchen counter top can be used as showcase pretty colorful kitchen gear dramatically.

There are a variety of light fixtures which can be installed on the underside of cabinets easily, and they include stick on LED battery-operated lighting strips.

Tip: Under-cabinet lighting should be at least between 1000 to 2500 lumens, when it is used for task-related areas such as food preparation and other kitchen activities.

6. Switch to fancy kitchen lighting

PHOTO: Charlottes Carpentry

Why settle for a a run-of-the-mill boring kitchen light when there are so many types of unique kitchen lighting; from flush-mounts to globes, chandeliers and much more, to instantly elevate a mundane boring space and look on-trend.

Tip: A kitchen serves a variety of purposes and therefore, the space should be properly lit with a combination of task lighting, general lighting, and accent lighting to maximize its potential.

7. Level up with a designer movable kitchen island

PHOTO: Ikea

A portable kitchen island adds precious counter space and storage in a kitchen, especially for tiny kitchens that lack food preparation areas and storage cabinets.

Furthermore, being movable means that the portable kitchen island can positioned effortlessly, depending on the needs. Kitchen islands are now widely available in many different designs; from industrial to contemporary to fit your kitchen theme.

Tip: There are four types of kitchen island; bar-style kitchen island for enjoying drinks and snacks, dining kitchen island, butcher block kitchen island for food preparation, storage kitchen island which rolls under the work surface when it is not in use. Choose the most suitable one for your kitchen needs.

8. Make guests green with envy with an herb garden

PHOTO: Unsplash

Incorporating a fresh herb garden not only makes your kitchen smell good, they are extremely convenient when it comes to cooking too. Since the herb garden needs at least six hours of sunlight a day, hanging the herbs near the kitchen window will make it easier for them to thrive and harvest too.

This article was first published in Renonation.sg.