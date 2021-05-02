9 restaurants to bring your mum for a fabulous feast this Mother's Day

By now you would've probably ordered your bouquet of flowers or at least, have planned out the gifts you'll be surprising your mom with. (If you haven't, it's about time you should).

But now the dilemma is: you're torn on where you should bring her for a nice meal out.

The options are aplenty - different cuisines, menus, sets, and the list goes on.

As we scour through Singapore's dining scene to find the best of the best, here are the best Mother's Day menus to treat her to this May.

1. The Rose Veranda

Renowned for its sophisticated afternoon tea offerings, The Rose Veranda provides an idyllic setting for your get-together this Mother's Day.

Located at the mezzanine level of Shangri-La Hotel, The Rose Veranda boasts an elegant, and relaxing ambience, topped with an exquisite lineup of food and treats that will tickle your tastebuds.

Relish in three divine courses during your high tea session and indulge in some of their exclusive tea selections that will also come with a three-tier display of delectable desserts in bright and jubilant shades of red for a cheerful afternoon.

In fact, guests will also be treated to a complimentary glass of wine if they turn up in a full red outfit.

Venue: 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Price: $78++ for two diners (From May 1 to 7, and May 10 to 31) | $88++ for two diners (From May 8 to 9)

Website: https://www.shangri-la.com/

2. Miss Fitz

Prefer to surprise your mum with a full course meal with a glass of bubbly on the side? Look no further than Miss Fitz for an epic boozy brunch.

This Mother's Day Miss Fitz will be offering two different sets of lunch menus - Four Course Set Lunch Menu ($58+) and a Five Course Set Lunch Menu ($78+) - for you to choose from, which will also come with a glass of Bubbles and Mother's Day Spritz Cocktail or Mocktail.

And if you're just as excited as we are to dive into some delicious tipples, you'll be glad to know that Miss Fitz has also curated a special Mother's Day Spritz Cocktail Spritz, called 'I A-PEACH-IATE YOU', which includes peach, prosecco, vodka, lemon & thyme syrup and fresh lemon.

For those who prefer to try the exclusive Mother's Day drink, less the alcohol, there will also be a cocktail option for you to try as well!

Venue: 6, 01-17 Marina Blvd, The Sail, 018980

Date: May 9, 11am to 4pm

Price: $58+ for 4-course set lunch, $78+ for 5-course set lunch

Website: https://www.missfitzsg.com/

3. Fat Cow

If you're thankful for all the meals your mum has cooked for you over the years, there's no better way to show your appreciation than with a mouthwatering meal at Fat Cow.

Available from May 1 to 9, Fat Cow is celebrating Mother's Day with an exclusive lunch set menu that will feature different appetisers such as the wobbly Chawanmushi and fresh Sashimi Moriawase, and four different mains such as a delectable cut of Miyazaki Wagyu Steak, seasoned simply with salt, then seared to seal in all the juices; and a crispy Tempura Moriawasa.

These dishes will also be served alongside Fat Cow's signature Fat Rice which is then mixed with rendered wagyu beef fat, hand-minced dried kelp and truffle oil.

Fat Cow also offers the option for you to cook from the comfort of your home this Mother's Day with its very own Ready-to-Cook Premium Wagyu Sets - which will include Shabu Shabu, Sukiyaki and Yakiniku sets (from $168+) that are good for two and are perfect for those who prefer takeaways or delivery.

Venue: 1 Orchard Blvd, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Singapore 248649

Date: May 1 to 9 (12pm to 3pm)

Price: $99+ (dining in) | $168+ (Shabu-shabu & Sukiyaki sets) | $228+ (Yakiniku set)

Website: https://www.fatcow.com.sg/

4. Hinode Izakaya & Bar

Step inside this 5-month-old restaurant and prepare to feast on a lavish meal that won't break your bank.

Enter Hinode Izakaya & Bar. In line with the Mother's Day celebrations, the bar has recently announced the launch of its exclusive super value-for-money $58++ Mother's Day Set, which will feature generous servings of A4 Wagyu Beef and Foie Gras.

Charcoal-grilled to perfection, and finished off with a spoonful of truffle and onsen egg, the meal is sure to make you wanting more with every bite.

The other dishes that come with the set will also include a bowl of Collagen Soup, Salmon Carpaccio or Potato Salad for appetisers, and last but not least, adorable miniature-fruits-shape mochis or a scoop of classic Japanese ice cream available in Matcha, Yuzu or Goma flavours served for dessert.

Venue: 14 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209184

Date: May 3 to 9

Price: $58+

Website: https://www.facebook.com/HinodeIzakaya.SG/

5. Crystal Jade

Whether you're looking for dining options for Mother's Day, or you're planning ahead for Father's Day, Crystal Jade is bringing back its highly anticipated annual Parents Day promotion for the next two months to celebrate the two occasions.

The restaurant will be putting a Mother's Day spin to its iconic menu of which guests can expect Group Executive Chef Martin Foo's multi-faceted creations the likes of Flame-seared Hokkaido scallop with Mentai mayonnaise ($19.80 per person) and Pan-seared scallop and crispy 'scale' wild coral trout ($42 per person).

A bountiful of pristine Teochew dishes also await at Crystal Jade Golden Palace, where you and your mum can tuck into a luxe rendition of the classic braised duck or opt for other specials like the Braised Australian sea cucumber with scallion ($16.80 per person), Stewed yellow croaker with radish & yellow bean in Teochew style ($18 per person) and Sauteed scallops with fresh asparagus and lily bulbs ($48 regular).

But that's not all.

There's also the option where you can take away your favourite Crystal Jade dishes and enjoy them from the comfort of your own home.

Peep the restaurant's very own Parents' Day Celebration Special Take-home set.

Priced at $218, you can take home five delectable dishes such as Pan-seared stuffed scallop with prawn paste in egg white sauce topped with fish roe, Sauteed colourful vegetable assortment and Roasted pork belly with preserved black bean fried rice.

Venue: Various Crystal Jade outlets

Date: April 29 to June 30

Website: https://www.crystaljade.com/

6. Artemis Grill

Take your Mother's Day get-together to new heights at Artemis Grill.

The sky-high dining concept will be offering exclusive menu specials for Mother's Day and will consist of three delicious courses - be it for lunch and dinner ($72++ per person).

To start, sink your teeth into Artemis Grill's House Smoked Salmon served with Cauliflower Tartare, Crème Fraiche and Curry Oil, or Goats Cheese "Shanklish" served with Dill Pickled Cucumbers, Zaatar and Flat Bread.

Or you can even opt for the ever-popular Burrata served with fresh Heirloom Beetroot, Aged Balsamic Vinegar and Pine Nuts.

And for the mains: A meaty affair awaits with the restaurants Black Cod served with Pea Puree, Morel Mushroom, Vin Jaune Veloute, or you can try its 200g O'Connor Striploin - 200g Hereford Beef, Charcoal Rub, served with Greek Salad and Chimichurri Sauce.

What's great about the Artemis Grill is that they will also be serving up vegetarian and vegan options upon requests, where guests can expect main dishes like the Egg Yolk Ravioli with Smoked Potato, Hazelnut Brown Butter and Sage, or Heirloom Tomato & Almond Tart served with Salted Ricotta, Wild Rocket and Vin Cotto.

Don't forget to end your meal on a sweet note with the restaurant's rich Sugar Tart, Coconut Rice Pudding, and Mascarpone Chocolate Torte that's just chef kiss…

Venue: 138 Market St, #40-01 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946

Date: May 9 (11am to 2pm; 5.30pm to 8.15pm)

Price: $72+ per person

Website: https://artemisgrill.com.sg/

7. Yàn

Fill the weekend with some wholesome Cantonese fare by Yàn this Mother's Day.

In celebration of the momentous occasion, Yàn will be offering a carefully curated selection of menu items that your mom (and your whole family) will absolutely love.

If you're dining in, you can look forward to Yàn's six-course set menu which will feature flavoursome dishes that nourish the body and warm the heart with wholesome dishes like the Double-boiled Peru Maca Soup with Sea Whelks.

But if that isn't enough, you can also opt for Yàn's eight-course set menu - of which you can try the restaurant's timeless favourite, the Yàn Peking Duck.

For those who are staying home to celebrate, Yàn has got you covered.

Here, you can expect to take home a hearty six-course meal bundle which will include Yàn's Signature XO Spicy Sauce, Crispy Caramelized Walnuts, as well as Yellow Bean Chili Sauce.

Besides that, Yàn will also be offering its Bundle of Joy Spring Chicken ($100) and Yàn Harvest Pen Cai (from $300) for dine-in and takeaways - which are said to be the two specialities that are a hit amongst the masses!

Venue: #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew's Road Singapore 178957

Date: April 23 to May 9

Website: https://www.yan.com.sg/

8. Tablescape

Your mum deserves the best and what better way to show your love and appreciation than with a decadent meal like this particular menu by Tablescape.

As part of its Mother's Day promotion, Tablescape is offering a specially curated four-course set dinner featuring items such as a perfectly al dente Risotto, layered with generous slices of house-smoked duck breast and chunks of foie gras.

However, if you're looking for some afternoon tea snacks to nibble on, you'd be glad to know that Tablescape will be offering its glorious new Afternoon Tea set with new selections of desserts for you to indulge in such as the Velvet Cheese Mousse, an airy cloud that perfectly balances on the knife-edge between sweet and savoury; and a daring Sable Bréton bite topped with bresaola, crème fraiche and gherkins.

For those who frequent Tablescape, then you'd probably be familiar with the iconic #apple&rosemarytart which has been a mainstay on the afternoon tea menu, as well as the house-baked array of scones, Sesame Brioche and the flavoured house-churned butter - which are all available on Mother's Day too.

As an added bonus, the first 100 guests who dine at Tablescape on May 9 will also receive a sample of the Anti-Aging Daily Serum by Elizabeth Arden.

Venue: 10 Coleman St, Level 3, Singapore 179809

Date: May 3 to 9 (6pm to 10pm)

Price: $68++ per person

Website: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/cityhall/tablescape

9. Cherry Garden at Mandarin Oriental

Who can say no to an exquisite dim sum fare?

We know we can't. Located at Mandarin Oriental, Cherry Garden will be offering an expansive and delectable array of dim sum treats that you and your mum will love this Mother's Day.

Besides classics like the steamed xiao long baos and custard buns, Cherry Garden will also be serving specially made dishes like the Braised sliced goose fillet with five spices and Wok-fried scallop in salted egg with crispy fish skin for you to indulge in.

Venue: 5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797

Date: May 8 and 9, 2021, 11:00pm to 1:00pm | 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: $88 (adult), $48 (child)

Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/singapore/marina-bay/fine-dining/restaurants/cantonese-cuisine/cherry-garden

This article was first published in Her World Online.