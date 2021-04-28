25 Mother's Day gift ideas any mum would love

There's never been a better time to tell your mum how much she means to you.

To make it easy, we've rounded up a collection of Mother's Day gifts, from indulgent splurges to wallet-friendly ideas, guaranteed to make her day.

1. For the fragrance-loving mum: Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime, from $185

PHOTO: Dior

A romantic fragrance to enhance her feminine charms with notes of creamy tuberose, Centifolia rosa, sambac jasmine and ylang-ylang.

Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and Tangs.com

2. For the fragrance-loving mum: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau EDT, $144

PHOTO: Chanel

A light perfume mist that combines a fresher and fruitier blend of citrus and floral notes - just what mum needs to beat the hot weather.

Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques and counters.

3. For the fragrance-loving mum: Bvlgari Omnia by Mary Katrantzou Eau de Parfum, $189

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Inspired by the colourful pattern-happy dresses of fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, the newest addition to the Omnia universe is a vibrant floral infused with mandarin, gardenia (also Katrantzou's favourite flower) and fig leaf notes.

Available at leading department stores, Sephora stores, Sephora.sg and Zalora.sg from May 1, 2021.

4. For the fragrance-loving mum: Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum, $190

PHOTO: Instagram/armanibeauty

An uplifting floral bouquet of white flowers - orange blossom, tuberose and jasmine - combined with cedarwood, vanilla and musk, that connects with Mum's free-spiritedness.

Available at Armani Beauty stores and counters, and Tangs.com

5. For the fragrance-loving mum: Jo Malone London Marmalade Collection, $115 each

PHOTO: Instagram/natalieoffduty

Reminiscent of summer picnics, this collection features three new juicy scents and two fan-faves - bright Tangy Rhubarb, zesty Orange Peel, delectable Rose Blush, delicate Elderflower Cordial (a scent that's back after a 10-year hiatus) and Blackberry & Bay.

Available at Jo Malone London boutiques, the Jo Malone London Concierge Service (Whatsapp: 9732-9737) and selected Sephora stores from May 1, 2021.

ALSO READ: 8 places with indulgent afternoon tea to pamper mum this Mother's Day

6. For the hands-on mum: Re:erth Rejunvenating Hand Treatment, $60

PHOTO: Instagram/re.erth

This hand cream doesn't just keep hands hydrated, it also helps restore skin's elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, thanks to the use of nano-encapsulated pure retinol and Japanese white turmeric root extract.

Available at Reerth.com, Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com

7. For the hands-on mum: Innisfree Hand Cream with Upcycled Carrots, $9

PHOTO: Innisfree

Made with carrot water and carrot oil, its sherbet-like texture instantly nourishes and refreshes the hands, locking in moisture to keep skin soft.

Available at Innisfree stores

8. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: Sulwhasoo Timetreasure Invigorating Eye Serum, $370

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Formulated with concentrated Korean red pine and pine mushroom, the eye serum treats fine lines and wrinkles while firming the delicate eye area so it looks bright and youthful.

Also comes with a 24K golden eye care massager to boost the effects and results.

Available at Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters, Sulwhasoo-singapore.myshopify.com, Tangs.com and Store.takashimaya.com.sg

9. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: The History of Whoo Gongjinhyang: Soo Vital Hydrating Cream, $132

PHOTO: The History of Whoo

Preventive measures are essential when it comes to keeping the signs of ageing at bay.

The improved cream now includes lotus seed core and lotus flower, both rich in antioxidants, to protect the skin against free radical damage while keeping the complexion firm and radiant.

Suitable for dry, sensitive and irritated skins.

Available at The History of Whoo counters, BHGsingapore.com.sg, Store.takashimaya.com.sg and Tangs.com

10. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: Filorga Time-Filler Basic Coffret, $130.40

PHOTO: Filorga

A trio of skincare treats to help mum's complexion.

The Absolute Correction Wrinkle Cream erases fine lines and wrinkles on the face while the Absolute Eye Correction Cream does the same for the delicate eye area.

For night-time repair, the Multi Correction Wrinkles Night Cream gets the skin smooth and supple.

Available at the Filorga official flagship store on Lazada.sg

ALSO READ: 5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day this May

11. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: Su:m37 Losec Summa Royal Artisan Edition Special Set, $396

PHOTO: Su:m37

Gilded in gold and inspired by the motif of the Roman Empire's crown, the Losec Summa Artisan Edition is fit for the queen of your life.

The star is the Elixir Cream that boosts skin regeneration, helping to hydrate, firm and strengthen the skin so it looks younger.

Available at Su:m37 boutiques and counters

12. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: Lavien Collagen Ampoule Professional Program, $185

PHOTO: Lavien

A skin booster programme that uses micro-collagen powder with an activating booster to stave off the effects of gravity on the skin.

The result is a lifted, firmer and smoother complexion.

Available at Ksisters.sg

13. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: Elemis Pro-Collagen Mother's Day Set, $270

PHOTO: Elemis

Keep skin clean, smooth and supple with this duo.

The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm efficiently wicks away makeup and impurities while the anti-ageing Pro-Collagen Marine Cream transforms the skin in just two weeks.

As an extra treat, you'll receive four travel-sized products as well.

Available exclusively at the Elemis official flagship store on Lazada.sg

14. For the mum who wants to look youthful always: D Program Derma Skin Care - Soothed & Firming Set, $56.80

PHOTO: D Program

Battling signs of ageing and sensitive skin?

This skincare set, consisting of the Essence In Cleansing Foam and Vital Act Lotion II, will not only help calm the skin but also help plump it from within to reduce the appearance of lines and sagging.

Available at the D Program official flagship store on Lazada.sg

15. For the mum who loves her glow: Cle de Peau Beaute Precious Gold Vitality Mask, $440

PHOTO: Instagram/cledepeaubeaute

Get mum glowing with this intensive energising mask.

Enriched with the brand's precious 24K gold infusion and gardenia extract, it not only addresses the signs of ageing, but also recharges the skin to reveal a youthful and radiant complexion.

Available at Cle de Peau boutique and counters, Store.takashimaya.com.sg and Tangs.com

ALSO READ: Mother's Day gifts you can buy from Taobao under $80

16. For the mum who loves her glow: Heure Ageless Illumination, $298

PHOTO: Heure

Supercharged serums for the face and delicate eye area.

Both are enhanced with SPHR, the brand's proprietary encapsulated transdermal delivery system, to deliver the active ingredients deep into the skin, plumping and refining it for a smooth, radiant and supple complexion.

Available at Heurebeauty.com

17. For the mum who loves her glow: MT Metatron MT Stem Revitalizing Set, $519

PHOTO: MT Metatron

A specially curated gift set that contains two luxurious skincare treats from the MT Stem range.

The MT Stem Cream combats dark spots and loss of radiance while the MT Stem Emulsion locks in moisture for a radiant and supple complexion.

Also comes with a miniature MT Stem Eye Cream, MT Facial Foam Wash and UV Gel for a complete daily regimen.

Available at Isetan Scotts

18. For the mum who loves her glow: Oribe Gold Lust All Over Oil, $84

PHOTO: Oribe

Mums are the ultimate multi-taskers and that's why they need a hardworking product that takes care of many things at once.

This beauty elixir contains 17 natural oils rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids to nourish, protect and lock in moisture.

Best bit? It can be used on the hair, body and face.

Available at Oribe salon retailers - Chez Vous: Hideaway Hair Salon, Evolve Salon, Kim Robinson and Shunji Matsuo Hair Studio

19. For the stressed-out mum: Lancome Advanced Genifique Grow The Love Sets, from $130

PHOTO: Lancome

Get skin healthy and strong with this well-loved fan-favourite serum.

Enriched with seven pre- and probiotic fractions, it helps repair the skin, restoring it to a healthy and youthful state.

Choose from two sets - 30ml bottle or 50ml bottle, that come with an extra four or seven mini bottles, to grow your Genifique journey.

Available at all Lancome boutiques and counters, and the Lancome official flagship store on Lazada.sg

20. For the stressed-out mum: Estee Lauder x Asa Ekstrom Limited Edition Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion, $172

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Infused with 99.5 per cent bio-active lactobacillus ferment, these two skin-loving lotions (in the original formula and in a Fresh with Sakura Ferment variant) not only hydrate the skin but also strengthen it so the complexion looks healthy and glowy.

For a limited time only, the bottles come adorned with cheerful manga characters Miwa and Sakurami, that represent the resilience in every woman.

Available at Estee Lauder boutiques and counters, Sephora stores, Sephora.sg, and the Estee Lauder Concierge Service (Whatsapp: 9641-3792)

ALSO READ: Where to order the most beautiful blooms for mum this Mother's Day

21. For the stressed-out mum: Chantecaille Takashimaya Mother's Day Trio Bundle, $460

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Late nights and long hours in front of digital devices can make the skin look dull and tired.

Strengthen the skin and protect it against blue light pollution with this skincare trio - Rice & Geranium Foaming Cleanser, Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum and Anti-Pollution Mattifying Cream.

Available at the Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya D.S.

22. For the stressed-out mum: Origins Be Resilient Mega-Mushroom Soothing and Strengthening Essentials, $142

PHOTO: Origins

A skincare trio - Soothing Face Mask, Advanced Face Serum and Soothing Treatment Lotion - infused with active ingredients like reishi mushroom, sea buckthorn and fermented chaga, to calm sensitive and irritated skin.

The result: Skin is strong, healthy and supple once more.

Available at Origins stores and counters, Tangs.com, Metro.com.sg, BHGsingapore.com.sg, Sephora stores, Sephora.sg and via the Origins Concierge Service (Whatsapp: 9657-0854)

23. For the stressed-out mum: Bskin New Mom's Complexion Kit, $99

PHOTO: Bskin

Not just for new mums, this quick-fix kit contains the brand's best multi-tasking products - Smart Skin Cream, Anti-Acne 3C Spot Treatment and Flawless Finish Perfecting Loose Powder - so Mum can look her best always, no matter how busy she is.

Plus, everything comes in a lovely Liberty Society pouch, an organisation that helps and empowers refugee women.

Available at sg.bskin.com/shop

24. For the stressed-out mum: 111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Edit, US$152.45 (S$202.25)

PHOTO: 111Skin

Rescue tired and puffy eyes from Netflix binge-watching with this eyecare kit. It includes face and eye masks, a serum and a pair of stainless steel sculpting tools that help improve circulation to reduce dark circles and puffiness, as well as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Available at Net-a-Porter.com

ALSO READ: 10 activities you can do at home to bond with your mum

25. For the stressed-out mum: Glowfully Ultimate Bundle, $144

PHOTO: Glowfully

Stress can lead to flare-ups and increase skin sensitivity. Keep skin soothed and well-hydrated with this skincare bundle.

Comes with the Charcoal Beads Gel Cleanser to clean away dirt without stripping skin of its natural moisture, Hydrating Mist Toner to quench thirsty skin, H20 Jelly Mask to protect and nourish, and Healing Elixir to soothe away skin irritation.

Available at Glowfullyskin.com

This article was first published in Her World Online.