About 500 couples in Singapore planning to get married on 22/02/2022

Seems like the most romantic date of the year is Feb 22, or 22/02/2022, as many couples rush to make it their wedding date. In fact, about 500 couples are planning to get married on this unique, auspicious date.

Since it is a once-in-a-lifetime date, it is understandable why many people would want to tie the knot on such a special day.

As of Jan 24, at least 483 couples have filed to register their marriages at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) on Feb 22.

Since couples had until Jan 31 to file their notice, it's likely that the actual number of couples getting married on that day is higher.

On an average weekday, there are about 58 marriages. This means the number of couples getting married on Feb 22 is about nine times the usual number.

Meanwhile, on the supposed most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day, there are only 73 couples who filed to register their marriages on that date. Not the best year for Feb 14?

Auspicious wedding date: Why 22/02/2022?

So what makes Feb 22 of this year so special? Is it just a trend everyone is following, or does it have a deeper meaning behind it?

There are actually a few reasons as to why this date is so popular with couples:

1. It's a palindromic date

When something is palindromic, it means it can be read backwards, and it would be the same as when you read it forwards.

Feb 22, 2022 or 22/02/2022 is a palindromic date! This makes it so much easier to remember, and you won't have to miss out on any anniversaries.

2. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

This is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime date, and we won't be able to have another day like it again.

These numbers do not come by often, so many couples decided to make this their special day!

3. An auspicious wedding date

Feb 22 is actually an auspicious date for weddings and engagements in the Chinese calendar.

This is because of the even numbers on the date.

Best wishes to the couples who manage to register their marriage on 22/02/2022!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.