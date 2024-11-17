Adventure, art and magic await: November 2024 family-friendly events in Singapore

If you're on the lookout for some unforgettable family experiences this November, Singapore has a stellar lineup of immersive events that will bring both fun and inspiration to kids and adults alike.

We've picked three stellar experiences that promise to please every family member. Whether you're after pulse-racing go-karts, larger-than-life art, or some jaw-dropping magic, there's an adventure waiting for you.

Buckle up and prepare for an unforgettable family escapade. Let's take a closer look at what's in store!

1. Start your engines at the KF1 Kiddy Circuit

For families with kids craving an adrenaline rush, the KF1 Kiddy Circuit promises an exciting November adventure that puts young racers in the driver's seat—literally! This kid-exclusive go-karting experience, held at Singapore Expo, is packed with activities that'll get your little ones' hearts racing.

With three exhilarating options to explore, from go-karts to VR driving, the KF1 Kiddy Circuit is designed with young racers in mind, focusing on both fun and safety.

The thrill of three experiences

At KF1, kids can test their driving skills through three different experiences:

Go-Karts: With safe, child-friendly go-karts on a secure track, kids can speed down a 30-metre interactive projection wall that adds dynamic visuals to every twist and turn.

Radio-Controlled Cars: For younger kids or those who want to take the wheel remotely, radio-controlled cars offer all the fun of racing with the comfort of watching from the sidelines.

VR Driving: If your child wants to experience a futuristic drive, VR driving lets them immerse themselves in a virtual world while practising hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness.

Safety first

Safety is a priority at the KF1 Kiddy Circuit. The go-karts and track are designed specifically for children, and any child under 1 metre tall must be accompanied by an adult in tandem, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for everyone.

Strap in and let your family's need for speed take over—this November, the KF1 Kiddy Circuit will be an experience your kids won't soon forget.

Location: Singapore Expo, Hall 8A, 9 Somapah Rd, Singapore, 487370

2. Experience magic up close at WunderBar: Magic Behind The Bar by Stefan Ebinger

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU7EiE_vkEk[/embed]

Imagine the look of wonder in your child's eyes as they witness mind-boggling tricks and illusions right before them! This November, take your family to the intimate setting of The Magic Bar Show: WunderBar, where German magician Stefan Ebinger will dazzle with a series of interactive illusions and tricks.

Situated at The Magic Bar on Ubi Road, this show combines a cosy atmosphere with an exciting display of close-up magic that will leave kids and adults alike spellbound.

Perfect for the whole family

One of the best parts of WunderBar is its family-friendly approach. While some magic shows can feel catered to adults, Ebinger's performance strikes a balance, engaging kids as young as eight and adults alike.

The setting is cosy, ensuring everyone in the room has a front-row experience of every card trick, sleight of hand, and illusion. And with a showtime that's accessible on weekend evenings, it's easy to plan this as an exciting night out with the family.

Sip and stay for the magic

As a bonus, parents can indulge in a delightful selection of cocktails while enjoying the show, adding an extra layer of relaxation and enjoyment. But the real magic lies in the up-close nature of the performance. Ebinger's tricks are meticulously crafted, and because of the intimate venue, you're not just watching magic—you're part of it.

So if you're searching for a magical evening that the whole family can enjoy, WunderBar is one show you won't want to miss this November.

Location: Theatre of Wonder, The Magic Bar, 61 Ubi Road 1, #03-07 Oxley Bizhub 1, 408727

3. Dive into art history at Monet Inside: An immersive exhibition

For families who appreciate art and history, Monet Inside at Parkview Square offers a beautifully immersive journey into the life and work of Claude Monet, the celebrated French Impressionist.

Running throughout this November, this exhibition combines 360-degree projections with interactive installations to create a captivating experience that brings Monet's most famous works to life.

A stunning visual experience

As you and your family walk through the exhibition's five chapters, Monet's world unfolds through high-resolution projections on 6-metre screens.

You'll see masterpieces like Impression, Sunrise and the Water Lilies series in stunning detail, accompanied by a gentle narrative from Paul Durand-Ruel, Monet's friend and art dealer.

This storytelling approach adds a personal touch, allowing visitors to learn about Monet's life, struggles, and the evolution of his art in a way that resonates with all ages.

Special Black Friday offer

If you're planning on visiting, be sure to catch the Black Friday deal offering 30 per cent off tickets—a great way to make this cultural outing a little easier on the wallet.

And for families with older kids, the sessions starting at 5pm are adult-only, so younger children can attend during earlier hours when the experience is curated to be family-friendly.

With Monet Inside, art becomes an immersive experience, giving children and parents a rare opportunity to step into the canvas and explore the colours, textures, and stories that shaped Impressionism.

Whether you're new to Monet or a long-time admirer, this exhibition offers a fresh and interactive way to appreciate his timeless work.

Location: Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road, 188778

November 2024: A month of family memories waiting to be made

As you plan your family outings this November, Singapore's line-up of experiences is a treasure trove of unique adventures.

From the adrenaline-fuelled excitement at KF1 Kiddy Circuit to the mysterious allure of WunderBar's magical illusions and the artistic inspiration of Monet Inside, each event promises a blend of entertainment, learning, and memory-making.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.