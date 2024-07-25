Ah Pui Satay founder dies following return from hiatus, stall closed till July 28

Ang Boon Ee, founder of Ah Pui Satay, has died at the age of 66.

Affectionately known as Ah Pui, his health took a turn in recent months and he "passed away peacefully today", stated a social media post at about 1am on Thursday (July 25).

The announcement was made on the stall's Facebook page, AhPui Satay.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform our patrons and friends of the passing of our beloved founder," the in-photo caption read.

The announcement also stated that the Toa Payoh stall will be closed and operations will resume on July 28, from 3pm.

"Ah Pui's legacy and love for satay will continue to live on through our stall," it wrote, signing off as the "Ah Pui Satay family".

The news spread to a number of Facebook groups, with crestfallen netizens heading to the comments section to express their condolences.

One netizen wrote about how he is saddened to see heritage chefs and hawkers passing on.

He added: "Uncle Ah Pui, you are gone but not forgotten."

Recent return from hiatus

It was only in April that Ah Pui Satay's fans had celebrated the stall's reopening in Toa Payoh, having returned from a two-year hiatus.

Prior to that, the establishment was located at an airconditioned location along Smith Street in Chinatown.

The business' history predates its time as a dine-in food joint.

As mentioned in the Facebook post, Ah Pui began selling satay on a trishaw in 1976 and had made many patrons-turned-friends over the years.

Address: #01-13 Blk 75 Lor 5 Toa Payoh Food Centre, 75 Lor 5 Toa Payoh, S310075.

