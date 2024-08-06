Ah Pui Satay still sells out almost daily following founder's death; son hopes to carry on legacy

Following the death of hawker Ang Boon Ee, better known as Ah Pui of the eponymous Ah Pui Satay, his legacy lives on.

The satay stall owner passed on at the age of 66 on July 24, reported Shin Min Daily News, just three months after reopening his stall.

Ah Pui closed his Chinatown stall in November 2022 because of his poor health but reopened at its current location at Block 75 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 in April this year.

According to 8days, Ah Pui had suffered a relapse of his cancer two months prior to his death.

His 20-year-old son, Ang Kai Cheng, told The Straits Times that he had been in hospital for a month before he died.

Ah Pui is also survived by his wife and 22-year-old daughter.

Despite the loss of its founder, however, the stall has continued to thrive, Shin Min reported.

His apprentice and business partner, Ang Thiam Seng, or Seng as he is known to customers, now prepares and grills the satay by himself on weekdays, with Kai Cheng helping out and learning the ropes on weekends.

Seng, 57, told the Chinese daily: "Before, Ah Pui and I would take turns to grill the satay. When he got tired, he would rest and I would continue. Now it's all left to me. I'll continue to do my best to preserve the original flavours."

Seng revealed that he has no plans to employ more helpers, other than a part-time assistant to help take orders and collect money.

"Firstly, there are cost considerations. Secondly, I want to maintain the quality. So I feel it's better that I do it myself," said Seng.

On weekends, however, Seng will be joined by Kai Cheng, who has expressed interest in taking over his father's business in the future.

The full-time national serviceman told Shin Min that for now, he is using his weekends to learn all he can from Seng.

This includes how to prepare the ingredients and other aspects of running a business.

"The business is very fast-paced, and it's quite challenging to have to do multiple things in this environment. Right now I'm still learning and adjusting," said Kai Cheng.

Shin Min reported that the stall is still able to sell more than 1,000 satay sticks a day, selling out before closing time on most days.

It also observed a line forming at the stall about half an hour before it opened.

According to Ah Pui Satay's Facebook page, they are open from 5.30pm till 10pm on weekdays (except Mondays), and earlier at 3pm on weekends.

However, it regularly posts whenever it has sold out for the day, usually by 9pm.

Said Seng: "Right now our focus is to work hard and run the business well so Ah Pui's recipe can be carried forward."

