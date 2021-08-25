All the vintage-inspired bags to buy from Coach's first vintage pop-up store in Singapore

Boasting a gorgeous front façade, Coach‘s latest pop-up store is hard to miss especially if you’re walking around the Tanjong Pagar area. Located at 1 Teck Lim Road from now till Sept 12, 2021, the Coach: ‘Tomorrow’s Vintage’ pop-up pays homage to Coach stores from the past.

But what is it all for? Well, in celebration of the brand’s 80th anniversary, the store will house Coach’s archival collection, which includes pieces like the original Ergo leather bags and other professionally refurbished bags for sale.

But that’s not all. In fact, the store will also feature a limited-edition pop-up of the famous Coach craftsmanship bar, where customers can enjoy leather cleaning, monogramming services, and customization options. And while you’re at it, be sure to try your hands at the Tikam Tikam game where you can stand a chance to win a complimentary Coach Create pin or patch.

A range of professionally restored Coach bags will also be up on display to honour the brand’s commitment to restoring, repurposing, and reimagining.

And of course, if you’re looking to get your hands on an exclusive vintage-inspired bag, then you’ve come to the right place. Before you head down to the store this weekend, here are some of the few vintage-inspired bags that you can expect at Coach’s ‘Tomorrow’s Vintage’ pop-up.

Willis Top Handle in Black, $950, Coach

Willis Top Handle in Green, $950, Coach

Swinger Bag in Signature Jacquard (Oak Maple), $495, Coach

Swinger Bag in Signature Jacquard (Stone Ivory), $495, Coach

Ergo Shoulder Bag in Natural, $950, Coach

Willis Top Handle in Saddle, price available in-store, Coach

Willis Top Handle 18, price available in-store, Coach

Signature Jacquard Ergo Shoulder Bag in Marble Blue Azure, $950, Coach

Signature Jacquard Ergo Shoulder Bag in Stone Ivory, $950, Coach

Swinger 20 in Natural, $375, Coach

Swinger 20 in Red Sand, $375, Coach

Ergo Shoulder Bag in Carrot, $950, Coach

Ergo Shoulder Bag in Turmeric Nut, $950, Coach

Turnlock Clutch in Black, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Clutch in Chalk, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Clutch in Yolk, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Shoulder Bag in Amethyst, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Shoulder Bag in Chalk, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Clutch in Bright Violet Multi, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Pouch in Green, price available in-store, Coach

Turnlock Flap Wallet on Strap in Waterfall, price available in-store, Coach

Mini Barrel Bag in Red Apple, price available in-store, Coach

Mini Half Moon Bag in Bright Violet, price available in-store, Coach

Coach: Tomorrow’s Vintage Pop-up Store

Address: 1 Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088379

Date: Aug 21 – Sept 12 (Closed on Mondays)

Opening hours: Tue – Sun 12pm to 9pm

