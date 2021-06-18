Arab Street: Things to do and where to eat, drink and shop

Arab Street is a cultural hub full of artistic influences and amazing Middle Eastern cuisine.

You’ve probably heard of Arab Street, a popular spot for anything to do with food, drinks and shopping. This bustling hood has some of Singapore’s most eye-catching street art that gives this area its characteristic touch.

Expect narrow alleys of hip cafes and intriguing bars, as well as quaint shops and boutiques.

Here is the ultimate guide to explore every corner of what Arab Street has to offer.

*Please note there will be further changes to the Covid-19 restrictions post the Phase 2 Heightened Alert on June 21, 2021. It goes without saying, the safety of everyone remains a top priority.

Things to do around Arab Street

1. Snap a pic with artsy wall murals

Get creative with your Instagram photos with the vibrant street art of Arab Street and Haji Lane. Almost every wall is plastered with these colourful and creative murals, so you’re spoilt for choice on which will become your backdrop.

2. Masjid Sultan Mosque

Take in and appreciate culture and stunning architecture at the Masjid Sultan Mosque. In 1975, this mosque was named a national monument. It’s also the biggest mosque in Singapore! You can visit inside and learn more about its history and importance.

The Sultan Mosque truly comes alive during the time of Ramadan, with food stalls and activities (when there wasn’t a pandemic).

Masjid Sultan Mosque

Address: 3 Muscat St., 19833

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat. to Thurs.); 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Fri.)

3. Malay Heritage Centre

Just down the street from the Sultan Mosque is the Malay Heritage Centre. Learn more about the history and community of Malays in Singapore and the development of the Kampong Glam area. Different exhibitions are displayed throughout the year with personal and artistic showcases too.

Malay Heritage Centre

Address: 85 Sultan Gate, 198501

Tel: 6391 0450

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Tues. to Sun.)

ALSO READ: Walls of fame: Those IG-worthy murals in Haji Lane

4. Amazing Chambers Singapura

Feeling adventurous? Check out this interactive escape room to solve mysteries and riddles around Singapore’s historical themes. For example, Princess Radin Mas Ayu escape room follows the story of a Javanese princess through love, deceit and betrayal. Or check out this 1600s historical escape room full of battle ships and naval games.

Amazing Chambers Singapura

Address: 73 Sultan Gate, 198497

Tel: 6906 3271

Opening hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (daily)

Admission: $34.90 (off-peak period), $38.90 (peak-period)

5. Vintage Camera Museum

Have an affinity for vintage cameras? This unique museum is situated a street over from Arab street, with an iconic camera-shaped façade. Explore over 7,000 vintage cameras and rare photographs that can date back as far as the 1800s.

The best part? You can actually pick up the cameras and get a feel for it. It’s pretty much heaven for camera geeks.

Vintage Camera Museum

Address: No. 8C and 8D Jalan Kledek, 199263

Tel: 6291 2278

Opening hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (daily)

Where to eat and drink around Arab Street

1. per cent Arabica

When per cent Arabica first arrived in Singapore from Japan, it attracted coffee enthusiasts and hip cafe lovers alike in a buzzed hype.

But for good reason, as the coffee beans are sourced from all over the world depending on the season, ensuring richness and freshness.

Try out the popular Spanish Latte ($9), a sweeter coffee made with condensed milk. Plus, the their white, minimalist interior provides the perfect relaxing backdrop.

per cent Arabica

Address: 56 Arab St., 199753

Tel: 6291 3887

Opening hours: 8 a.m. to 6p.m. (Sun. to Thurs.); 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Fri. to Sat.)

2. Overrice

This Muslim-owned eatery serves a variety of halal Mediterranean-influenced rice bowls (very similar to Halal Guys in New York!). Its bowls (from $12.40) typically include yellow basmati rice, fresh pita, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Top it off with your choice of protein: Chicken, Falafel and Pulled Beef. And of course, drenched with signature creamy white sauce and spicy-hot red sauce.

Overrice

Address: 48 Arab St., 199745

Tel: 8877 1827

Opening hours: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Tues. to Sun.)

3. Beirut Grill

Step into authentic Lebanese and Middle Eastern ambiance with great food, right off Arab Street. Adorn yourself with the variety of dips from the Mezza Platter ($25) of hummus, baba ghanoush, moutabal, cheese rolls and falafels.

The Chef’s Signature dish is the Lamb Chops ($33), marinated in Arabic spices and char-grilled to perfection. You’ll be feasting big at this cozy spot, so bring a friend or two!

Beirut Grill

Address: 72 Bussorah St., 199485

Tel: 9069 1925

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Sat. to Sun.)

4. Ratu Lemper

This little snack shop specialises in lemper, an Indonesian favourite snack made of glutinous rice and meat floss and shredded meats. Its a fragrant, tasty and comforting little parcel of goodness. Flavours range from beef rendang to spicy tuna, as well as vegetarian options too ($20 for box of 10)!

This shop is perhaps Arab Street’s best well-kept secret, you can’t miss out.

Ratu Lemper

Address: 31 Arab St., 199730

Tel: 9813 2450

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Tues. to Thurs.); 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Fri. to Sun.)

5. House of Kebab

To add to Arab Street’s many delicious Middle Eastern eateries is House of Kebab, home to authentic Turkish and Lebanese dishes.

Plus, this kebab spot is open till 2 a.m.! Making it the perfect place to end the night on. Start of with the Falafel Plate ($18.90) and the Hummus ($14.90), then sink your teeth into the juicy Lamb Kofta for two ($55.90).

House of Kebab

Address: 21 Arab St., 199844

Tel: 6396 5302

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (daily)

ALSO READ: Things to do in Singapore that get you the most bang for your buck (December 2020)

6. Nasrin Turkish Restaurant

You’ll fall in love with Nasrin’s stunning Mediterranean inspired tiles, and the food to compliment it meets those standards.

Check out signature Turkish dishes like Pide (from $16), a Turkish oven baked pizza that comes with cheese, and spinach or meat, or a hot plate of Roasted Lamb Leg ($28). Don’t forget the mouth-watering desserts like Baklava ($10) and Kunefe ($12), baked layers of stringy pastry served with cheese and heavy cream.

Nasirin Turkish Restaurant

Address: 58 Arab St., 199755

Tel: 6298 1685

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Sun. to Thurs.); 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Fri. to Sat.)

7. All Things Delicious

This homey neighbourhood cafe has an all-day breakfast menu until 5 p.m.. Go for the hefty North-African Shakshouka ($18.90) or the Savoury Buttermilk Pancakes ($19.90) that contains sunny-side eggs, chicken sausage and chilli-infused honey.

Whether it be these savoury dishes, or the delightful array of baked goods, all things are truly delicious at this little cafe.

All Things Delicious

Address: 34 Arab St., #01-01, 199733

Tel: 6291 4252

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Tues. to Weds.); 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Thurs.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Fri.); 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Sat.); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.)

8. Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro

This Arab Street gem might give Ikea’s Swedish meatballs a run for its money. Fika’s Swedish meatballs ($18) are tender and juicy, doused in the classic lingonberry jam and cream sauce.

Explore Swedish cuisine through dishes like Korvstroganoff ($14), a chicken sausage stew with creamy tomato base, Herb-crusted Salmon ($26) in a lemon butter sauce.

Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro

Address: 257 Beach Rd., 199539

Tel: 6396 9096

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun. to Thurs.); 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Fri. to Sat.)

9. Milk

Say hello to Milk, Singapore’s very first Muslim-owned bubble tea joint. Did you know not all pearls in bubble tea are halal? Milk offers Muslims in Singapore the comfort of indulging in their bubble tea craze with no worries.

Try out the rich Match Mascarpone ($6.80) or go with local flavours like the Chendol Royale ($6.80). Plus, Milk now sells scrumptious waffles to pair with your sweet drink!

Milk

Address: 27 Arab St., 199726

Tel: 8111 0583

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon. to Thurs.); 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. (Fri. to Sun.)

10. Guilt

Crave more sweets? Reach into the cookie monster in you with Guilt’s chunky and gooey cookies.

Expect out there flavours with funky names, such as the Walk of Shame ($4.50), a dark chocolate chip and caramel cookie topped with toasted marshmallows, or the sexy Fifty Shades of Grey ($5.50), an earl grey cookie with creamy white cocoa butter sprinkled with pistachios and honeycomb toffee. Vegan cookies are also available!

Guilt

Address: 29 Arab St., 199728

Tel: 8343 1019

Opening hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon. and Weds. to Sat.); 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.)

Where to shop

1. Persian rug galore

Arab Street is the place to be to shop the most exquisite Persian rugs to your heart’s desire. While strolling down the street, Achakzai Trading’s vibrant pink walls and extensive gallery of Persian rugs will catch your eye.

At Samad & Sons Carpets, you can find more affordable pieces to decorate your living room floor. Right off Arab Street you’ll find Alborz Carpets & Handicraft, decked out with colourful lamps, lush rugs and other crafts.

Achakzai Trading

Address: 94 Arab St., 199790

Tel: 6732 8029

Samad & Sons Carpets

Address: 78 Arab St., 199775

Tel: 6293 8545

Alborz Carpets & Handicraft

Address: 45 Bussorah St., 199461

Tel: 9783 9905

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun. to Thurs.); 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri. to Sat.)

2. Dwiz

Turkish mosaic lamps are charming and intricate, giving a warm ambiance and a romantic feel to your space.

Check out Dwiz’s amazing collecting of Turkish lamps that range from every colour and shape (from $55). Collecting a few lamps to hang at your place can become art pieces in itself.

Compliment these lamps with Dwiz’s traditional and delicately made ceramics (from $5).

Dwiz

Address: 53 Arab St., 199750

Tel: 6292 5854

3. Mahaco Impex Silk Shop

If you’re in the need for quality silk, Mahaco Impex is the place for you. Its products range from silks, cottons, shawls, pyjamas, bed spreads and more with the most beautiful traditional designs (from $25).

Mahaco Impex Silk Shop

Address: 51 Arab St., 199748

Tel: 6396 0696

Opening hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (daily)

ALSO READ: 5 things to do in Singapore this week: June 14 to 20, 2021

4. Sifr Aromatics Shop

Enter the world of intriguing scents encapsulated in this little indie shop. Peruse Sifr’s collection of in-house perfumes (from $45) and hand poured soy wax candles (from $35). The perfumes are extracted from natural ingredients such as Sage tea and Patchouli Rose.

You can even book a deluxe personal perfume consultation ($250) to create your own elegant blend.

Sifr Aromatics Shop

Address: 42 Arab St., 199741

Tel: 6392 1966

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Wed. to Sat.); 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.); Mon. & Tues. by appointment only

5. Supermama

Around the corner at the end of Arab Street, you’ll find a quaint gallery shop that showcases special Japanese crafts and designs. Look around and appreciate the simple beauty of largely ceramic or porcelain pieces, or purchase something unique to add to your dish-ware collection.

Maybe after a hot day around Arab Street, munch on some snacks and head over to Supermama to end the day in a relaxing gallery.

Supermama

Address: 265 Beach Rd., 199544

Tel: 9615 7473

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (daily)

6. Wardah Books

Near Arab Street, you’ll find this cosy bookstore that specialises in Sufism, otherwise known as ‘Islamic mysticism’. They carry a broad spectrum of books from children’s books, historical books and Prophetic sirah to translations of the Qur’an.

Wardah Books definitely curates unique and educational collections worth checking out.

Wardah Books

Address: 58 Bussorah St., 199474

Tel: 6297 1232

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (daily)

This article was first published in The Finder.