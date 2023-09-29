Are they lovin' it? Newlyweds in France serve McDonald's to wedding guests

A newly-wed French couple has divided the Internet when they served food from McDonald's to their guests during their wedding reception in the northern French town of Beauvais.

Mr Thomas Billaudeau, 27, and his wife, Ms Ophelie Billaudeau, 25, opted out of expensive canapes and a fancy sit down dinner. Instead, they served over 300 burgers, wraps, sandwiches and nuggets to 45 guests.

"Thank you very much and so I'll let you discover tonight's meal," Mrs Billaudeau said in a viral TikTok video that has chalked up 2.3 million views.

"Come as you are," she added, referencing to the fast food chain's French slogan, as guests cheered the delivery man as he walked in with brown paper bags.

Mr Billaudeau said they are "big fans" of McDonald's and had always joked about serving food from the fast-food chain to their wedding guests.

On Sept 16, the joke became a reality.

"We only served McDonald's food, including all the burgers from the menu. We didn't serve fries or potatoes to avoid them getting cold and soggy," Mr Billaudeau told People magazine.

Mrs Billaudeau said she was initially worried that some of their older guests might object to being served McDonald's.

"We were a little afraid of the reaction of certain aunts and uncles," she told French newspaper Le Parisien. "They had a little trouble at first, but everyone ate eventually."

Some online commentators were unimpressed with the couple's choice, criticising them for "being cheap" and not serving guests "quality food".

"Frankly, I wouldn't have tried it," wrote a netizen. "This is ridiculous."

Another asked if it was "a joke", while one person said: "Given the price of McDonald's now, it's better to take a caterer, and you'll have quality as well."

However, there are some who defended the couple.

One person said: "I would rather eat McDonald's at my wedding than go into debt for 25 years for a wedding."

Another netizen commented: "Finally, people who have the wedding they want to have without going into debt to show off. Be happy!"

This is not the first time couples have gotten married in McDonald's outlets or served their guests fast food.

Last year, a McDonald's outlet in Malaysia hosted an "unofficial" wedding-cum-birthday party for a couple and their friends.

In July this year, a Singaporean couple got married at a McDonald's outlet in West Coast Park outlet. They paid the fast-food chain about $700 in total for the food and venue.

In neighbouring Indonesia, McDonald's has rolled out a "Wedding Mekdi" package for US$230 (S$314), which includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 four-piece chicken McNuggets.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@thomasbillaudeau/video/7279873362422271264[/embed]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.