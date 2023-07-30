McHappy ever after: Couple ties knot at McDonald's in West Coast Park over joke

SINGAPORE – What started off as a joke became a dream come true for McDonald’s fans Elson Tong and Yong Yong Qing when they tied the knot at the fast-food chain’s West Coast Park outlet on July 19.

With 55 of their family and friends present, they exchanged vows in the restaurant’s pavilion with the iconic golden arches in the background.

The couple, both aged 26, met in junior college in 2015 and have been together for about seven years.

On a visit to McDonald’s in April 2021, Mr Tong, who works in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joked about marrying a buttermilk crispy chicken burger as it is his favourite item on the menu.

Ms Yong, a senior associate at Changi Airport Group, responded in jest, saying, “Why don’t we get married at McDonald’s?”

The idea seemed amusing as first but gradually grew on the pair, who wanted a relaxing and fun solemnisation ceremony.

Ms Yong told The Straits Times: “It reflects our personalities as a couple, we like to keep things simple and fuss-free. We also wanted our guests to be able to dress comfortably.”

Their family and friends were taken by surprise when they heard the couple’s plans.

Said Mr Tong: “My parents thought it was a joke at first, but they warmed up to the idea quickly and were supportive. They liked that the ceremony was intimate.”

Ms Yong called the McDonald’s West Coast Park outlet in May and got the manager’s approval to book the pavilion on a weekday, when the restaurant is less crowded.

The pair then sent out invitations – fashioned like McDonald’s coupons – to their guests and collated their meal orders.

The couple’s wedding invitations are fashioned like McDonald’s coupons. PHOTO: The Straits Times/Elson Tong and Yong Yong Qing

They paid the fast-food chain about $700 in total for the food and venue.

On their big day, they arrived at the eatery at about 1pm and decorated the pavilion with drapes, flowers and balloons with the help of family and friends.

Their guests arrived dressed in hues of red and yellow, in line with the theme of the venue. Ms Yong wore a simple halter-neck white dress while Mr Tong was in a tan suit.

The couple paid the fast-food chain about $700 in total for the food and venue. PHOTO: The Straits Times/Maximilian Low Jia Yang

Said Ms Yong: “We really appreciate the McDonald’s staff who helped us with serving the food and cleaning up the venue after.

“The manager even came down on her day off to make sure everything was in order.”

The couple said they are glad their guests enjoyed the no-frills event: “We felt it was the perfect ceremony for us – with the people we love and at a place where we feel at home.

“In the words of the McDonald’s slogan, we’re lovin’ it.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.