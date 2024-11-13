Auntie who sold off Million Star Fried Banana is back at Changi Village, after original unit gets taken over by rival brand

There's a new twist to the story of popular fried fritters stall Million Star Fried Banana, which was recently sold to a buyer for a six-figure sum.

Patrons of Changi Village Hawker Centre might be puzzled to find that the usual space where the stall used to be at #01-49 has now been taken over by a rival business, Glory Fried Banana, which used to occupy another unit in the same hawker centre.

The move was confirmed by Henry Low, husband of Nana, the hawker-owner behind Glory Fried Banana, who also happens to be a former employee at Million Star.

When contacted by AsiaOne on Tuesday (Nov 5), Henry stated that they had shifted to the new unit about a month ago.

According to Henry, the stall now operates as a "joint venture" between Million Star's new owner Chen Shuqing (transliteration) and the couple, with the former holding a majority stake.

Henry declined to comment further on the reasons for the move.

But fans of Million Star Fried Banana need not fret.

Based on a post shared to the Can Eat! SG Facebook group on Nov 3, the 82-year-old matriarch of Million Star has since decided to come out of retirement as she was unhappy over the turn of affairs.

In the post, Facebook user Ng Kwok Hua stated that after the name change, the auntie "was determined to protect the legacy and brand name" of her husband's fried fritters business, and she now occupies another stall in the hawker centre.

Indeed, when AsiaOne visited the hawker centre on Saturday, a stall named Traditional Million Star Fried Banana was in operation at #01-35.

While the auntie wasn't around at the time of our visit, a man managing the stall who described himself as her "disciple", affirmed the statement made in the Facebook post as to her motivation for reopening.

Andy Cheng, 51, who has been working at the stall for several months prior to the sale, told AsiaOne that the 'new' Million Star had only opened about two weeks ago and that the auntie currently takes a more backseat role in the operations.

Identifying the Million Star matriarch as Wendy Chan, Andy said she still prepares several of the menu items singlehandedly each day, with Andy remunerating her for the supplies. He manages the rest of the inventory and day-to-day running of the stall.

"I find it very meaningful to help this brand move forward, rather than have it disappear," said Andy.

"Even though now [it's only been two weeks], I'm happy with the results. There are many who recognise us and people who come back for our food, so I feel very good."

'Still very nice'

Little seems to have changed, taste-wise, however, since the emergence of the new Million Star Fried Banana stall under the matriarch.

Based on the reviews of those who have patronised the new stall, the fried bananas are "still very nice".

Another user also commented that the buyer of the Million Star brand name should have gotten the elderly woman to sign a non-compete clause.

Noted one commenter: "The ultimate pro move. Sold brand, earned a profit, did not sign a non-compete clause, gone on to open a competing stall. Lady should have been in M&A (mergers and acquisitions), not selling fried bananas."

Million Star Fried Banana, which has been operating for more than 20 years, used to be run by Wendy and her husband. The business was later handed over to their son, James Chan.

But in 2022, James suddenly died in his sleep. Then, her husband passed on the next year, leaving Wendy to manage the stall alone.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, Wendy subsequently sold the business for a six-figure sum to Shuqing, with the latter officially taking over on July 1.

candicecai@asiaone.com