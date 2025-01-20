Aye or nay? Balenciaga's $600 'barefoot' shoes divide opinion

After releasing towel skirts and sticky tape bracelets that come with a four-digit price tag, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is back at it again.

Its Fall 25 collection includes a bold piece of footwear called The Zero.

In what seems to be a cross between a pair of slippers and sandals, The Zero almost entirely exposes the wearer's foot, covering only the heel and toe.

Last December, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia, known primarily as just Demna, posted a selection of photos revealing The Zero.

Calling it the "Barefoot shoe", Demna described his creation as an ultralight 3D-moulded footwear that "redefines minimalism" and brings the wearer "closer to barefoot freedom".

Just note that said freedom is likely to come with a hefty price tag, though.

While Balenciaga has not confirmed the retail pricing for The Zero, US$450 (S$614) is the price touted by multiple sources online, including Yahoo! Lifestyle Canada and sneaker website Sole Retriever.

The Zero comes in a range of colours, including black, white, brown and tan.

Users can wear the shoe with or without socks but just note that only tabi socks, the ones that separate the big toe from the other toes, are compatible with The Zero.

Response to Balenciaga's latest footwear is mixed, with some left scratching their heads at the shoe's bizarre design.

"They look very uncomfortable," one netizen said in the comments section.

Another Instagram user criticised potential buyers for getting a pair solely due to the brand's perceived status.

"I wonder how many suckers will buy just for the name?" the user remarked.

On sub-Reddit Barefootshoestalk, some Reddit users described The Zero as "horrendous" and "restrictive".

"They look so stupid," another commented, summing up the general vibe of reaction online.

But not everyone was against purchasing a pair.

"These would be good beach shoes," an Instagram user noted, while a few others claimed just how much they "need" these.

Rise of the barefoot shoes

Whatever your view is of barefoot shoes like The Zero, it seems like they are set to become more popular in 2025, according to Vogue Business.

These shoes are seen as practical as they are designed to increase contact between the wearer and the ground, and allows space for the toes to spread, the publication wrote in a December article.

It added that the barefoot-shoe market is expected to reach nearly US$800 million by 2031, according to Allied Market Research, which is a 40 per cent jump from its current size.

Apart from fashion and practicality, consumers are going barefoot for health and wellness benefits such as improved posture and injury reduction, the article further noted.

amierul@asiaone.com